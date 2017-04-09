Family Sharing lets your entire family share purchases from iTunes and the App Store without having to share the same Apple ID.
With Family Sharing, you can not only share all your iTunes and App Store purchases with your family, but you can set it so that parents require that younger children ask permission before purchasing content. You can then receive a request and either accept or deny it right from your own iPhone or iPad. Here's how to get started.
What you need to know about Family Sharing
Family Sharing lets you add up to six family members. All the devices must be running iOS 8 or above in order to work. Once added, you get instant access to each other's purchases and can view and download them on demand just as you already can from your own account. However, every purchase made from that point forward will then be charged to the family organizer's iTunes account, so keep this in mind. The only exception to this is if the individual iTunes account has enough store credit in order to cover the purchase. If that's the case, store credit from individual accounts will always be used first.
If you decide to remove someone from Family Sharing, they will be able to access any content that was purchased up until that point through their own Apple ID. The same thing happens if you decide to disable Family Sharing. Each individual Apple ID will then have access to all the content up until that point. Anything purchased afterwards will not be accessible to removed members.
Overview of Family Sharing features
- Share music, movies, books, tv shows, and any other purchased content instantly
- Family Photo Stream lets you automatically share photos with other family members
- Share family calendars and still have your own personal calendars as well
- Share locations so you always know where your family members are
- Locate family members' devices from any other device in the family group via Find My iPhone
- "Ask to Buy" feature lets parents require children under 18 to ask permission before purchasing iTunes and App Store content; you can accept or deny requests remotely
Limits on creating Family Sharing groups
Keep in mind that you can only set up and delete two Family Sharing groups a year. That means that if you start a family group and then delete it, you can only initiate the process one more time. After that, you have to wait a calendar year before creating yet another family group. Keep this in mind and remember that it's always better to delete members and not actually close down a Family Sharing group unless you actually have no need for it anymore.
You can't impose purchasing limits on adults (anyone over age 18). Children under the age of 13 will automatically have purchase restrictions enabled and operate under a child account.
How to enable and get started with Family Sharing on iPhone and iPad
The family organizer is the person that should initially set up Family Sharing. As the family organizer, you are the one that will receive requests for purchases and, more importantly, you are agreeing to pay for any purchases that anyone in the family group makes, adult or child.
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 8 or higher.
- Tap the Apple ID banner at the top.
Tap Set Up Family Sharing.
- Tap on Get Started.
- Tap on Continue. You can add a photo beforehand if you'd like, but this is optional.
Tap Continue to share purchases.
- Tap Continue to confirm your payment method. This can be changed in settings.
- tap Share Your Location to share it with Family members or tap Not Now.
Tap Add Family Member.
- Start typing someone's name.
- Tap the person you'd like to add as a Family Member.
Enter the credit card security code when prompted in order to verify that you're the organizer.
That's it! Just keep adding members until everyone in your family is added (up to 6 people). They will receive an email notification as well as a push notification on their devices asking them to accept your invite. Once they do, all purchases made from that point forward will be charged to the family organizer's account. And they'll instantly have access to everyone else in the group's purchases.
If you've set up Family Sharing already, be sure to let me know what you think of it in the comments. And as always, if you have questions about the process or limits of the service, leave those to and I'll try my best to answer them!
Reader comments
How do you change the DOB for family member?
One question: how do we combine our playlists so they are not in separate locations? Recently added my husband on Family Sharing but his "purchased " songs show up in a separate location. Thanks in advanced
Does each family member need their own appleID?
Thanks!
My problem I'm having is that the ask to buy notifications go to my iPad and not my iPhone. We will be somewhere and I can't approve their purchases because my iPad is at home. How do I fix this?
Do you know if children can be in more than one family? We are a divorced family so I would like to add the children to my family and also leave them in their moms.
In-app purchases can be shared?
So I have an Apple ID. And when my sister passed away I was able to adjust her Apple ID so my niece didn't lose her music and apps (we didn't have access to computer where it was all backed up). The problem is she is now living with her dad 85% of the time and instead of him remembering her Apple ID password to authorize purchases he keeps logging in with this own Apple ID and iCloud. He's totally non-techie so it was explained a few times but at this point re-explaining the issue will be exhaustive.
So I want to set up a new device for my niece for Christmas and if I use "her" Apple ID it appears there are 19 apps that were purchased with his ID
Is my best bet to set up new device using family share so (a) I can invite him and we don't lose those apps (b) I can manage her purchases w/o him having to remember any passwords. I'm even thinking I only need him to join the family sharing just to get those apps and then he doesn't have to be part of the family share after that He only has an Apple ID for a work iPhone so it's not like he's a big Apple user Or just take the hit on the apps and rebuy with her Apple ID any that she is still currently using because she might not even be using all 19.
I downloaded the app on my android phone galaxy note 4 and my husband just upgraded to family membership so he can send me an invite. I have received 5 invites via email and when I accept it says invite has expired. What is going on? Did he just upgrade for nothing?
Haha, that's funny, mgvg!
Hi there! I did every step of family sharing procedure, unfortunately last night I was trying to make a purchase from my son's Ipad and the permission was sent. But I did not receive any notification from my Iphone. What should I do?? Both of them are IOS 8.3
Hello all,
With regards to family share with calendars I have set everything up on my computer, iPad, my phone as well as my wife's. My wife received the email to accept and did so. I checked in the calendars and made sure I had the right ones selected and that's it I cannot get it to pick everything up. Am I missing a step? I thought it would all sync after I rebooted everything. Thanks for your help Jerry
Is the 6 family member limit on the number of iTunes/iCloud accounts or on the number of devices?
We have 6 family members (i.e. accounts) but 8 iDevices (some have both an iPhone and iPad) - not to mention we also have 2 Macs. What is the best way to set this up so we can all share?
Since my situation is a bit more complicated, I'm hesitant to set it up until I understand the ramifications of using the same iTunes account on two devices, etc.
I don't know what's going on. I have the whole family sharing set up. But when I try to download another purchase from someone else, it says I need a valid paying method. So I go to iCloud and there it says I do have a valid paying method. What do I do?!!!!!
The classic IT solution seems to work here. Log out of iTunes and then log in again :-)
Rodden94 that's my issue so my iPhone for 2 weeks had IMDb and shazam and spotify now all gone saying user ID blah blah blah anyone worked it out yet?
Is it possible to use family sharing only with photos, purchased music and calendar. And turn off apps or turn off the payment option completely. I really do not want to pay for my adult children's apps and music but we do want to share music and particularly photos? I agree with the comment above that Adult family members should have to get approval to purchase with the family sharing account. They should also be given the option to purchase with their own personal iTunes account. Are Apple likely to change this soon before I'm bankrupt?
Adult family members should have to get approval to purchase with the family sharing account. They should also be given the option to purchase with their own personal iTunes account.
My problem is when the notification comes to my mobile device, if I don't respond within a few seconds, it disappears and there is no other notice that the request was made. This makes it impossible to manage the account without phone calls or text messages.
I've sent my family invitations for family share and they haven't received the invite even though it shows in my iCloud account that an invite was sent.
Currently, we have 5 family members each with their own iCloud Apple ID and we have a separate Apple ID that we use for iTunes & App Store purchases. Every Mac and iOS devices is configured to use the same Apple ID for iTunes & App Store, but our iCloud Apple ID's are all different. My kids don't know the password for the iTunes & App Store account and they also have parental restrictions on their devices preventing purchases.
I am hesitant to activate Family Sharing for the following reasons:
1) Family Sharing seems to be based on iCloud Apple ID. So if I were to activate it, then I would want to merge my iCloud Apple ID with the purchases in the iTunes & App Store Apple ID. If I am unable to do this then it would seem that the virtual family account would have to be a family member that acts as the organizer even though it does not represent any of our iCloud Apple IDs. Is it possible to merge Apple ID's?
2) My wife and I share iTunes Match. We don't mind sharing playlists and music. The kids' devices are not setup on iTunes Match since we specifically control which songs get synced to their devices via iTunes. If I setup Family Sharing, would my wife and I each have to have our own iTunes Match? I don't mind having separate playlists, but I do mind paying an extra $25 per year for the same functionality I get today.
3) We all have a bunch of apps on our devices with saved state. These apps are DRM-tied to the family iTunes & App Store Apple ID. If I were to update the kids' devices to Family Sharing, then these apps would then be obtained as a "shared purchase" from the organizer's account. Most of the time when you have old apps on your devices after switching iTunes accounts, that app stops updating. Do the kids need to uninstall their games and reinstall them by getting them as shared purchases from the "Family Organizer"? If so, how do they keep their game state? Will it come back from an iTunes backup? I'd hate to see them lose their data from Pocket Minecraft.
The only features I really want from Family Sharing are the individual gift card balances, shared calendar, photos, and the "request to buy" for my kids. But these are not worth screwing with a very nice setup we currently have in place for sharing all purchases already.
Any advice that folks could offer would be appreciated.
I would not mess with your current setup as it works best for what you would like to accomplish. FYI...you can create the shared calendar and shared iCloud Photostream yourself. The request to buy will be something you'll have to live without.
There are two bit gotchas with Family Sharing.
Firstly, iTunes Match doesn't work, which means all the music ripped from CDs and purchased from other services, isn't available to family members. This rendered the music side of Family Sharing useless to me.
Secondly, DLC isn't shared, so if you've paid to unlock free versions of games, or bought more levels, then other family members will be denied access to those purchases.
Family Sharing has its uses, but it feels like it's in need of a serious upgrade before it will be truly valuable.
I agree it could always be better...but I look at is as we are farther ahead then we were last year.
One sticking point for me is that when my kids purchase music and apps for themselves, I would like them to be able to take it with them when they go out own their own (if iTunes is still even around). If we all share my appleID for purchases (we used to do) then my appleID will always own the song.
Do I add an iTunes gift card to the organizer account or individual user account. How would I give allowance to a user
I have setup Family Share but have yet figured out how to share purchased music. Any troubleshooting tips?
I expected music (and video) to just show up in other family members' music and video apps. It doesn't, sadly. Instead, they have to manually download any music and video they want through the iTunes Store app. They can get to it through the purchased tab, then by selecting the name of the family sharing list owner.
It's cumbersome, and feels un-Apple like.
Ok I have two Apple ID accounts one is my original itunes account that i had before the days of the ipod touch and I have my mac AppleID which i had back in the days of .Mac. I orginally wanted to merge the two accounts but apple does not allow it. I considered ditching the itunes account and switch to the mac Apple ID but does not want to rebuy thousands of $ worth of apps and music that i collected for the past 5 years. So my Mac uses two apple IDs one for itunes and one for the Mac App Store no way around it. How do i enable family share for the mac app store only and not itunes. I already tried to use my itunes account in family share but it will not let me. Will i have to wait till 10.10 comes out for it to work on the mac? Was hoping family share would allow me to merge the two accounts but i guess not? Another question i know u have to use a credit card (will not let me use paypal as i had in past) to set up family share can each account still put money on each account via itunes cards that does not affect the host account or if i host put on $100 in credits can only I access those credits or anyone in the family share? The info by apple is kinda vague on how it truly works other then showing how it is set up.
I invited my nephew to my family account. He tried, but since he has his own family group he wasn't able to. Any suggestions?
Prior to family sharing my husband and 14 year old son used my Apple ID so we could share music and aps. They have each created their own Apple id now and I created a family share group. My son is having problems redownloading aps that he had previously through my id- this is the message received "redownload unavailable with this Apple ID this redownload is not available for this Apple id either because it was bought by a different user or the item was refunded or canceled". Also how do we handle free aps that state not shareable?
I just purchased an iphone 5c for my daughter, i don't own any other apple products. my question with this is how can i receive the app request notifications sent to my apple id for my daughters app purchases without an iphone of my own? is there a way to have these request notifications sent to an email?
Rodden94
Having gone to the Apple store in Southampton they were at a loss but suggested as missing apps appeared in back up list, to back up and reset to the back up. They're appearing so fingers crossed!!
I have started the family sharing and i have kobo on my iPad, it is not shared app. my husband now wants to get it on his iPad but it won't let him because I have already downloaded it. so how does he get it now?
With regard to adult family members; they all have their own iTunes accounts and therefore can and should purchase their own apps and media. However there are the other welcome features of FamilyShare that we'd like to take advantage of including shared calendars, photos, and find iPhone. I know there are alternatives to accomplish each of these feature, but FamilyShare is a nicely packaged integration that makes it easy for each member to setup and easily use FamilyShare.
So any thoughts on how to use family share with our adult children, yet de-couple App Store and iTunes purchases so that each member can buy their own without using the main organizer's account?
I'm the iTunes family organizer. One of my kids wants to download a game. (He's in the "family.) Sent ask to buy message to me. I've never received an approval request. Where should it appear: email, AppStore, other? Do I need to enable or change a setting to receive approval requests for purchases?
I already have multiple family members sharing an apple ID for iTunes/Apps. They have separate iCloud logins. Since this is working for us, is there any advantage or disadvantage to switching to Family Sharing?
This question has already been asked. My apologies. I think I'll just keep mine the way it is currently.
Hi - I've managed to hide apps which I don't want to share. What about Movies/TV Shows? Any help would be appreciated! Thanks.
Hi! How do you hide apps you don't want to share? I don't mind at this point, but what if I don't want need all of my apps available for my entire family to see? Like my Zen Buddha apps when my mother is a devout Catholic. Again, not that I'm hiding but would like the right to some privacy. Also, my young child sometimes spends the weekend with my Ex-husband and I don't need him going through all my purchases on her phone.
On my wife's (who is a family member) iPhone and iPad mini, I still use my own iTunes/App Store account. If I enter her own account, the family sharing doesn't work. Is this how it's supposed to be?
I have this set up, and I love it. But just a few minutes ago, my son made a request... It showed on my lock screen, but when I unlocked my phone, I now can't find the request. Does anybody know where to find a request to approve it or deny it after the prompt is gone?
Did you ever find the answer? I'm struggling with this one right now.
I have set up my family sharing. My kids will send me requests to download apps. Where do i go to review, approve, or deny those requests? Settings? App Store?
Why does my 5 year always get a prompt to login to her app/iTunes account every time she wants to download/purchase anything? (Kids don't have CC info)
Shouldn't she not only get a prompt to Ask to buy?
Pretty complex system for kids who need to enter a password all the time.
I'm hoping this is only a glitch.
Does enabling Family Sharing also allow you to view content on an Apple TV or on iTunes on the Mac? Every description I've seen talks only about iOS devices, but it would be nice if content could also be shared on other devices. Does anyone know about this?
One thing I have not seen addressed anywhere is how Family Sharing interacts with iTunes. I have one AppleID for home use, with my iPhone and iPad tied to it. My wife's iPhone and iPad used my AppleID so we could share purchases, and we each sync with iTunes on our own computers, both of which were authorized by my ID.
We setup Family Sharing, with her iPhone and iPad using her own AppleID. On her computer, she logged out of my AppleID and de-authorized the computer in iTunes, and logged in with her new Family Sharing linked AppleID. iTunes now tells her that any app that was purchased under my AppleID cannot be copied "because you are not authorized for it on this computer."
Which ID should be used in iTunes? Does her computer still need to be authorized by my ID? Are we still limited by the same 5 computer limit for authorizations?
Family sharing is one of the key feature of iOS8. It would be more useful only if they should allow family organiser to add members from other regions AppStore/iTunes account holder!
Question. How does this effect families (like mine) that already have 5 devices that are setup on the same apple id? I have had to use two different email addresses on my kids ipod touches, one for game center and another for messages. Will this affect games/apps on their devices? Will they loose the ability to play their saved games? I do like the idea of them having their own apple ids so it would help with icould backups.
have you received an answer to this question or worked it out since you posted? i'm in a similar situation and hoping to find out ... the kids have had their ipads on my itunes account, and don't want to switch to their own if it means they lose their games and and levels they've reached or things they've already created in the apps. thanks...
My kids have the "ask permission" switch set. But, when they request apps or updates, I am not getting the requests. Anyone else seen this issue?
Is it just me, or is the family organizer expected to approve each and every app update (not just purchases) as well? My 11 year old daughter had 7 app updates today. For each update, she had to enter her password, then request approval from me, then I have enter my password on my device, then she gets authorization to download. We had to do this 7 times in a row. What? If that’s the case, I’m going back to sharing 1 Apple ID for the entire family.
"you are agreeing to pay for any purchases that anyone in the family group makes, adult or child."
Why should I be paying for other adult's purchases? Can they purchase using their own credit cards? This is a deal breaker.
We have used family sharing on our ipads for the last couple of years on ios 7 : all use the same appleid for itunes/appstore, but each has their own icloud id. We no longer need OSX devices so ease of continuing work switching between ios and osx is not useful to us.
Thanks for the rundown, though :)
Hmm, I'm on ios 8 and experiencing annoying lag and editing problems on this page. Odd! Reminds me of the patience required on my old OSX devices. I hope this is an ios8 bug that will be fixed.
btw, we have found nothing in ios 8 yet that we hoped for such as consulting emails while writing a new one (or have I missed something). I suppose the "huge" update means developers now have more possibilities. We'll see what they conjure up soon I expect.
The difference between doing it that way (where everybody puts in the same Apple ID for purchases) and this new Family Sharing method (where one person is the organizer, but you still share one Apple ID for payments) is the following:
1) Parental controls. It allows a parent to approve/disapprove purchases from minors without having to manually put in the password one the child's device every time they make a purchase. More convenient and alleviates the concern that the child might rack up unapproved charges.
2) Every individual iCloud account on each of the devices will obtain a license for purchased apps. So if one person buys an app, everyone in the family will also have the rights to that app, even if they leave the family. So once your kids are old enough to leave the house and make their own purchases, their apps will go with them (and they won't have to buy them again).
3) Makes it easier to share things like photos and location.
Disadvantage is that you can't share iTunes Match.
From our short experience with Family Sharing we can't share iTunes Match, Newstand subscriptions, or in-app purchases. It is also not clear that iOS App developers will be required to support Family Sharing. If not, then they have the ability to require every Family Member to pay for their App undermining the marketed intent of this new "feature". Free apps are treated just like paid apps so when a family member downloads a free app the other members must gain access to it through THAT purchasers shared purchase library. In our case the libraries are large and iOS8 offers no sort or search making apps rather tedious to locate.
Requiring that all Family Purchases only charge the Organizers iTunes account seems an oversight - this is how we currently manage family purchases under a single iTunes account with no flexibility. Unclear why they didn't give organizers control over payment methods for each member unless Apple didn't intend for Family Members to be adults in the first place. While keeping single payer is convenient for young family members this is a show stopper for many. The only workaround I believe would be to have non-organizer members deposit iTunes gift cards into their accounts. It was my understanding that credit on a family member iTunes account would be used before the organizers iTunes credit card will be charged. But why mess with workarounds when the old way works so well.
We removed the Family Sharing from our account and are delighted to have simplicity back as well as iTunes Match, Newsstand Subscriptions sharing, and in-app upgrades. I am inclined now to believe that Family Sharing was created to drive an Apple agenda rather than meet a customer need. There is really nothing we can't do today that Family Sharing adds excepting notification driven purchase approvals and the ability to parse (gift) iTunes purchased content to family members when they grow up and leave. As one poster said, having my child text or call prior to purchase works well.
Thanks. That's really useful. Here's a naive question from someone new to this area. You say:
"We removed the Family Sharing from our account and are delighted to have simplicity back as well as iTunes Match, Newsstand Subscriptions sharing".
I want to share access to my iTunes Match collection and my Newsstand subs with my wife, but thought it was impossible. How can it be done? I'm happy to turn off Family Sharing if need be.
Sorry goo gull, I accidentally reported you just now - slip of the finger. But do you have an answer to my question about sharing Match and Newsstand?
She simply needs to use the same iTunes creds as you. Shut off Family Sharing and make sure you both use the same apple.id for iTunes access, match, etc.. You should each have a unique apple.id for iCloud. If one of you are using the same apple.id for iTunes and iCloud then things get tricky. Either create a new id for a new iCloud account so your iTunes id can be shared with her or create yet another apples.id unique to you solely for iMessage and FaceTime. The key is to share iTunes id but not iCloud id. I hope this helps.
That's very clear. Thanks. I'll give it a go.
If the organizer has downloaded a free app, the family members will get a message saying the free app is not downloadable because it has already been downloaded by another person. So, my wife cannot install Citymapper on her new iPhone 6 now that she's on my family plan along with countless other apps.
I found this a good new feature. I have seen a lot of anger and confusion in this area from people around me.. But it is an all or nothing solution. I have created a "Family" apple ID and added a credit card and added myself as a member, my wife and my two 19 year old twins. I would love to see that each member can decide to use the family shared card or a private card. Just like in the real world. Of course private purchases will not be shared.
Why make it so complicated? Whats wrong with the child calling up the parent and asking permission? Thats as simple as it gets. When you go thru the set up and changing permissions on Family Share, it's supposed to be easy. but customers will find out how 'simple' it really is
I'm having an issue - I used to have an iCloud ID for my personal contacts, calendars, etc and then an Apple ID for iTunes and App Store purchases that was shared between me, my wife and 2 kids. I've taken the liberty with Family Sharing now to condense everything back to my Apple ID so that I don't have to manage 2 accounts going forward with the new Family Sharing. However, when I go to setup Family Sharing I'm getting an error - 'Cannot Start Family Sharing' - it says that my Apple ID is already used for shared purchases and that accounts can only be part of one Family at a time. How do I resolve this?
I got the same error message. It would be great to have a "migration" guide on how to move successfully from the old way Apple recommended - on shared iTunes account, individual iCloud messages accounts - to family sharing.
Also, would love to know about whether ITunes Match is included or not.
I have heard that iTunes Match is not included - big shame.
I have the same issue;
"Cannot Start Family Sharing' - it says that my Apple ID is already used for shared purchases and that accounts can only be part of one Family at a time."
Have you managed to resolve this? If so, please share the process. I have tried contacting apple but can't seem to get any results.
I actually prefer the old school method of having separate Apple IDs and then one shared ID for music and app purchases. Works well for us. No need to change. Of course no one will probably upgrade iOS on our current devices anyways.
I preferred the old school method as well up until the day my kids decided to leave the family. They want to take their own content and apps with them - they are ready to go out on their own. So, the one big benefit I see from this repackaging of "services", which are achievable with old-school methods, is the ease with which your children can depart and take their goods with them. Until they leave they also now have a place to deposit their iTunes gift card credits that belong specifically to them. It always bothered my children to deposit their gift cards into the family account.
Totally hear ya on that one. I'll worry about that change in about 2 years when my kid goes to college. Then again, probably keep that line on my account until college graduation.....we'll see.
I am having trouble with Family in that when my wife is set up as a member, we can no longer iMessage. She is "greyed out" so we cannot use the new features on iMessage. Any ideas on this issue?
My main problem is that I use a seperate account for itunes and icloud which means I'd have to add myself to the list so I'd appear twice. Having everyone use my iTunes account works for me, plus iTunes Match works this way
No you don't. I have a separate account for iTunes. Just go further into setup. It hooks into iCloud but let's you specify a different account for purchases.
OMG! I've only just seen your reply. Can't believe i was one screen away. Thanks. Going to be great for Apple Music!
Do you get to share the purchased items already associated with that different iTunes account previously used for shared purchases? Does it effectively act like a seventh member of the family?
Is there some manner of delay in family purchases showing up? My wife purchased an app and it does not show up as available in her purchases on anybody else's device
I tried the family sharing... and like others so far we are not able to share iTunes match. If we have paid for it I believe we should be able to share it. Hopefully they will include it in an update.
Is there a way to migrate from the old way Apple used to encourage sharing? My wife and myself have separate iCloud accounts but also a 3rd "iTunes account" for sharing purchases.
I have the same question. We have six people in the family, and I am wondering whether the "iTunes account" that David refers to above counts as one of the six.
Has it been settled whether it's best to stick with the old way of sharing – having all family members use an established shared iTunes account, with separate AppleID accounts for email/calendar – or try to set up the Family Sharing?
I'd like the parent controls of the Family Plan, but am unclear whether it'd be best to have my AppleID as the organizer, with the old shared iTunes account as a family member, or set it up another way.
I'm also wondering that. It looks like the third iTunes account previously used for shared purchases can be added to the family as "a different account for purchases." What's not clear to me is if items already purchased by that iTunes account can be shared with the other members of the family. It's also not clear if it acts like a _seventh_ family member.
I've gone round and round with Apple Support on this. The answers I've gotten point towards the shared iTunes account / different account for purchases _not_ being able to share / act like a seventh family member. I'd be quite happy if it acted like an additional family member, though!
Can I make it share my family's location without showing them mine if they are over 18?
How can you use family sharing with two step verification?
What happens to credit already on a child's account.
Also if a child receives a gift card in the future can they add that to their account or does the parent have to add it to their account and then track individual purchases manually as they come off the credit.
One reason I set up my son with his own account previously was so I didn't have to track purchases for him mixed in with other people's purchases after he received a gift card for his birthday.
Apple will always take store credit before charging a credit card. I think I mentioned that in the article. His credit will be his credit, and won't be used for other's purchases. Only his.
my daughter has $25 credit on her itunes. Just got a request from her to download and ablbum. i hit approve...the money did NOT come off of her itunes credit. It came off of mine
That is what I was afraid would happen.
Contact apple for a refund?
Their features are not clear in how they behave.
A family account has to work with credit for individuals inside the family.
We all give and receive gift cards, especially children.
We should be able to share without one person paying for everything (which would end up being me!)!
The requirement for all family members to share a credit card is unfortunate. It makes this less useful than old school iTunes sharing was.
Completely agree!!!
Pretty sure this is intentional so friends don't create family share groups just for the hell of it.
Guess I'll just have to let my wife have access to my credit card then. This may not end well...!
Sorry, Ally - didn't mean to hit the 'report' button!
So I set this up and I cannot acces any of my family members purchases or vice versa. Is it items purchased after set up and how do you access the items?...please help as I'm so confused...lol
If you go into the App Store or iTunes Store and go over to your purchases there should be a tab for each family members purchase click on that then you have to go through all of their purchases. This is the only way I have found to work so far and it also doesn't work on All purchases.
I'm having trouble with family sharing. When I go to the App Store to something I know my wife has already purchased it wants me to buy it the only way I can get it without paying is by going into purchases and digging through everything she has bought. And even then sometimes the content fails to let me download. Any word on if this feature is going to get better soon because right now it's useless
I believe not all content is available through family sharing. This will probably get better over time, but there may always be a few hold outs that don't want their apps to be part of the system.
Is there a way to activate the "Ask to buy" feature for and Adult account in the family?
I hope so, otherwise my wife will not be joining my family sharing group. She'll make me go broke if she knows I'm paying for anything she downloads and will go on a shopping spree. If she knows her account is paying for her own purchases, she'll occasionally download a paid app. We don't often find the same apps useful or interesting anyway. Lol
Nope. If they are over 18, not an option.
For everyone's information:
When I set this up last night I couldn't see Shared Purchases on either device in any of the store apps.
This morning I downloaded a random free app on my iPhone, then everything started working.
Although its a great feature when approving paid apps for kids, what's disappointing is that you can't set it up to allow free downloads.
Very disappointed to see that iTunes Match isn't part of Famiky Sharing. Deal killer for me. Good to know I need to just remove the accounts instead of delete it.
Not sure if thats true, or if it's a bug.
It keeps saying I need to enter my Birthday in iCloud settings. I'm not seeing it anywhere to enter it at and I'm trying to set it up as the father and add my 2 kids. Everything is sync'd to my Exchange server.
Try editing and adding it at appleid.apple.com from a computer.
I'm not seeing it when I login to appleid.apple.com to edit it or even add it.
It's under password and security
Not from what I see it's not. Can't post a screenshot.
I have exactly the same problem. NOWHERE can I add my birthday. VERY frustrating .....
As the organizer, I was hoping that my iTunes Match subscription might be available to all members in my family. What I am seeing though is that in settings on my other members' devices, it says that iTunes Match has expired. That is pretty strange because these are new accounts that have never had iTunes Match. My account has iTunes Match enabled and working and it is not expired.
Is this likely a bug or a configuration problem on our end? Or is iTunes Match not share-able among family members? Anyone know? Thanks.
Hmm haven't heard anything about this but I'll try and confirm
I would like to know this as well.
I don't think they've included iTunes Match as part of the deal. It might be an oversight as its impossible to have four family members subscribe to one iTunes library with separate accounts
Can I still track the location of my kids using "Find my iPhone"?
Without their ability to shut that off if they use their own AppleID's to login to their iCloud account on their device?
Yep, kids under the age of 18 can not turn off features like that
I would point out apparently you need a credit card for this too according to Apple which not all adults will have.
You can use iTunes gift cards, purchased anywhere, and maintain a positive balance on your AppleID without having a credit card on file with Apple...that's what I do.
To my knowledge if you create new accounts you must link a credit card, gone are the days of using a gift card to set up an account. If I'm wrong, someone correct me.
Actually, you can create new accounts without having credit card or even a gift card. Simply use iTunes to 'buy' a free app, and then when it asks you to create an account, you get the choice to create it without linking a credit card. This option is hidden otherwise. But you do need to have a credit card on file to start family sharing. The members don't need to have one though.
Yeah you don't need a credit card to activate an account but you do to activate family sharing to my knowledge.
Another great Guide Ally, at the minute I have three family members who all use my iTunes account on their phones. If I set them up with their own iTunes accounts then setup family share from my account, what happens with the apps they already have installed using my iTunes account?
Do they remain on the devices and if so what happens when you have to do an iCloud restore, will they come back?
They remain on the device. I did this last night and was wondering the same thing. Good thing as my kids would have been very upset! :)
So, each member has to be logged into iTunes with their own account? I had everyone's device logged into mine to share all the apps, but when i try to enable "Ask to Buy" it says it cannot because the AppleID is shared by another user.
Same way here. Both my kids have Apple IDs I created when iMessage fist came out. But because they were under 13, I had to use my birth year. Now, it won't let me change their DOB, so the main feature I am looking for, allow them to buy but require approval, is gone.
I had this issue too. Go to appleid.apple.com and select manage you Apple ID. Log in with their Apple ID, once signed in go to Passwords & Security, there you can change the birth dates.
I also had the same issue. My kids are younger than 13, yet the Apple ID site would not allow me make my kids any younger than 13. However, once I gave up and just went with just having a couple virtual 13 year olds in the house and logged them in to the stores on their devices with their own Apple ID the "Ask to Buy" switch worked. It looks like Apple needs to update the applied.apple.com site to deal with changing the birthday of individuals younger than 13.
They have to delete and reinstall evey app. Otherwise the app won't be able to update.
Worth noting, family members have to have Apple IDs in the same country.
Good, because I shipped my two brats to overseas boarding schools.
Best comment award goes to you good sir.
Allyson, why doesn't apple let you choose who pays? If i want to add my brother who is over 18, i get to pay for every charge? Even if he adds a credit from iTune it doesn't charge that? And when he leaves the group he gets to keep all his purchases? Crazy?
As long as a family member has store credit on their account, their store credit will be charged, not your credit card. However, if their purchase goes over their credit balance on their account, the remainder would go to your credit card.
This is a new system for Apple, so maybe it will change in the future? They have feedback links that you could submit these thoughts.