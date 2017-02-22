How do I set my desktop picture in Photos for Mac?

Photos for Mac may look very different from Aperture or iPhoto, but it still offers many of the same features — including a quick way to set a photo as your desktop picture!

This is the best for those moments when you come across the perfect picture and instantly know you want it as your wallpaper.

Here's how to set your desktop picture in Photos for Mac!

Setting your desktop is as simple as selecting the photo you want to use and clicking the Share button in the toolbar, then selecting the "Set Desktop Picture" option.

How to set your desktop picture in Photos for Mac

Open Photos on your Mac Click the Share Selected Photos icon in the upper right corner Click Set Desktop Picture You can adjust the layout of the desktop photo from your System Preferences.

