How do I set my desktop picture in Photos for Mac?
Updated Fenruary 2017 to reflect changes to Photos for Mac.
Photos for Mac may look very different from Aperture or iPhoto, but it still offers many of the same features — including a quick way to set a photo as your desktop picture!
This is the best for those moments when you come across the perfect picture and instantly know you want it as your wallpaper.
Here's how to set your desktop picture in Photos for Mac!
Setting your desktop is as simple as selecting the photo you want to use and clicking the Share button in the toolbar, then selecting the "Set Desktop Picture" option.
How to set your desktop picture in Photos for Mac
- Open Photos on your Mac
Click the Share Selected Photos icon in the upper right corner
- Click Set Desktop Picture
You can adjust the layout of the desktop photo from your System Preferences.
What's your desktop background?
Are you someone who prefers to set your desktop background picture as a photo with pals, or do you prefer a super cool design you found online or a screenshot from your favorite video game? Let us know what your desktop background in the comments below!
Reader comments
How to set your desktop picture in Photos for Mac
Thanks for the tip, Serenity! Now, if Apple can add some more basic functionality to Photos, this application might become pretty useful. ;-)
How do you do it with two monitors?
Sent from the iMore App
That option doesn't show up in my share menu...
I'm running El Capitan 10.11.1 and this option no longer shows up. Apple in their wisdom have decided we must not change desktop backgrounds from the Photo App, or they have just moved the link somewhere....
Still searching...
This only works if the app is not running in full screen, for some reason the desktop needs to be visible in the background for you to change the image. - hope this helps