How do I set my favorite scenes and accessories in the iOS Home app? It's simple!

Let's face the facts: Some HomeKit-enabled accessories are more important than others. You'll need to fiddle with some accessories every day, multiple times a day, while others needn't be adjusted very often — if at all.

Apple's Home app lets you choose your favorite accessories and scenes so you can have your most-used settings at the ready. They'll also appear in Control Center, making it that much easier to adjust your home automation accessories no matter your current task.

How to set your favorite accessories

Accessories are smart home objects: light bulbs, fans, motion sensors, etc.

Launch the Home app. Tap and hold an accessory you'd like to make a favorite. Tap Details. Toggle on Include in Favorites.

How to set your favorite scenes

Scenes are a series of changes made to your smart home accessories that you can trigger all at once. A Good Night scene, for example, might turn off all the lights in your house, lock your front door, adjust the thermostat, and turn off the space heater.

Launch the Home app. Tap and hold a scene you'd like to make a favorite. Tap Details. Toggle on Include in Favorites.

Questions?

If you run into any trouble getting your favorite scenes and accessories set up, gimme a shout on Twitter or in the comments below!