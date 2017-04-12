How do you share reminder lists for shopping, chores, packing, practice and more with your family? Easily, Family Sharing!

Updated April, 2017: This is still the best way to share Reminders with Family Sharing!

If you're using Family Sharing, you can share Reminders with everyone in your group. From shopping list items to household chores, packing lists to game day tasks, shared reminders are a great way to keep the whole family organized and engaged.

How to share task and todo items with Reminders and Family Sharing

Launch the Reminders app on iPhone and iPad. Tap on Family from the main list view. Tap the add reminder button to add a reminder. It's the plus sign on the left. Tap Done once you've added your reminder.

The Family List is automatically created for you and everyone in your group, as soon as you enable Family Sharing. So, as long as you use that list, creating shared reminders is just as easy as creating a regular reminder.

