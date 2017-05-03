Signing up for Hulu with Live TV isn't as easy as you'd think. We show you how.

Hulu now offers live TV content through its streaming app on Apple TV and through a separate app for iPhone and iPad called Hulu with Live TV. If you want access to these features, you'll have to add them on to your subscription first. Here's how.

What is Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu now offers live TV streaming from its supported apps. It works a little like Sling TV or DirectTV Now. Starting at $39.99 per month, you have access to about 50 broadcast and cable channels, including live sports (some restrictions apply based on your location), plus the normal on-demand content that Hulu offers without the Live TV subscription.

It comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, which allows you record live TV and watch it later in your My Stuff section. For $14.99 per month, you can upgrade to 200 hours of Cloud DVR storage and add the ability to fast forward through recorded commercials (not available with the base subscription).

You can stream Hulu with Live TV content from any supported device, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, iPhone and iPad, Android, and Windows Phone (and a lot more). Plus, dedicated apps for Mac and Windows are in the works.

With the base subscription, you can stream Hulu with Live TV on two separate devices simultaneously. For $14.99 per month, you can add Unlimited Screens, which lets you stream content from an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network or up to three devices outside of your local Wi-Fi range.

Get the app

Even though you may already have a Hulu subscription and have been enjoying streaming content on your iPhone or iPad for years, you'll still have to download a totally different app to take advantage of Hulu with Live TV.

Download Hulu for Live TV

It's available in the same Hulu app on Apple TV, which has been completely redesigned from the ground up. You'll know the moment you open it whether it's been updated or not.

Sign up for Live TV

You can't sign up for Hulu's Live TV add-on from within any of the Hulu apps. You'll have to do so from the official website.

Navigate to signup.Hulu.com from your web browser. Log in with your regular Hulu email and password. Select Manage my Account. If you aren't automatically redirected to the Add-Ons page, select Manage next to Add ons in the Subscriptions section. Toggle the Hulu with Live TV switch on. If you want Hulu without commercials ($43.99 per month), scroll down and toggle the Hulu (No Commercials) with Live TV switch on instead. Scroll down and toggle the Enhanced Cloud DVR switch on if you want to increase your Cloud DVR storage from 50 hours to 200 hours. Scroll down and select Add This under Unlimited Screens if you want to upgrade to being able to stream content simultaneously from more than two devices. Scroll down and select Add This under Showtime if you want to add a subscription to Showtime for $8.99 per month. Select Continue. Enter your zip code on the next page to determine your location (which determines which local content restrictions you will have). Tick the box to allow Hulu to create temporary recordings. This is required to be able to use Live TV, even if you never want to record anything. Select Confirm to confirm the changes.

Log out and back in to see the update

If you are already signed in to Hulu on Apple TV or Hulu with Live TV on your iPhone or iPad, you'll have to sign out and then sign back in in order to see the changes.

Once you sign back in, you'll see the Live TV options under Networks in the Browse section. You'll also be able to tell when a movie or TV show is live when viewing its description under the Lineup and My Channels section.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to sign up for or add on Hulu with Live TV? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.