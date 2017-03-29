Learn how to sign out of your iCloud account on your iPhone or iPad.

iCloud is a great way to keep yourself in sync across your devices, from photos to files to web history. But whether you're getting ready to restore a device or you're encountering some problems, sometimes you need to sign out of iCloud. Follow this guide to learn how to get that done on an iPhone or iPad.

How to sign out of iCloud on your iPhone or iPad in iOS 10.3 or later

Signing out of iCloud in iOS 10.3 is a bit different than it's been in the past, and involves the new Apple ID banner.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner at the top of the screen. Scroll to the bottom and tap Sign Out. Tap Sign out of iCloud if you have different accounts for iCloud and the iTunes and App Stores. Otherwise, proceed to Step 5. Enter your password for your iCloud Apple ID. Tap Turn Off. Toggle the switch on for each set of data that you want to keep on your iPhone. Tap Sign Out. Tap Sign Out to confirm that you want to sign out of your iCloud account.

How to sign out of iCloud on your iPhone or iPad on iOS 10.2.1 and earlier

If you're still running iOS 10.2.1 or earlier on your iPhone or iPad, this is how you'll sign out of iCloud.

Launch Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap iCloud. Scroll down and tap Sign Out. Tap Sign Out. Tap Delete from My iPhone. Tap delete or keep for iCloud calendars, Safari, reminders, and contacts on iPhone. Enter your password. Tap Turn Off.

Questions?

If you have any questions about signing out of your iCloud account, be sure to let us know in the comments.