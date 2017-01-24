How does Snapchat work and how can you get started using it? Follow along and we'll show you!
Snapchat is one of the most popular social networks around. While it started off as a way to send quick, self-destructing picture and video messages, it now includes all sorts of storytelling features, and from some of the biggest stars and publications in the business. It's also... a little tough to figure out. The navigation is heavily gesture based and features can be hard to find if you don't know where to look. That's why we've made our complete Snapchat Guide, to walk you through every feature, step by step. Including how to download, sign up, and get started!
- How to download Snapchat on iPhone
- How to create a Snapchat account on iPhone
- How to add Friends by scanning a Snapcode
- How to add Friends manually
How to download Snapchat on iPhone
You can download Snapchat right from the App Store:
If for any reason the link above doesn't work:
- Launch the App Store on your iPhone.
- Tap on the Search tab.
- Type in Snapchat
- Tap on Snapchat in the results.
- Tap Get.
How to create a Snapchat account on iPhone
Once you've downloaded Snapchat, you can sign up for an account.
- Launch Snapchat from your Home screen.
- Tap Sign Up.
- Enter your name and tap Sign Up.
Dial in your birthday (no cheating!).
- Pick a username. (Unfortunately, there are a lot of selfie lovers on Snapchat so I had to get clever.)
- Enter a (hard to guess) password
Enter your email address.
- Verify your account by hunting for ghosts in a grid of nine images.
How to add Friends by scanning a Snapcode
A Snapcode is a lot like a QR code. It's a unique image that represents an individual Snapchat account. If you're talking to a friend in person, or they've sent you their Snapcode, and want to add them to your Snapchat, it's quick and easy to do.
- Launch Snapchat
- Center your camera on their Snapcode. (If they don't know where to find it, just ask them to tap the ghost icon at the top of their Snapchat screen).
Touch and hold on the image of their Snapcode.
When it works, you'll get a confirmation!
If you want to practice, or you're simply looking for some Snapchatters to get started with, several of us here at iMore are waiting for you!
How to add Friends manually
If you don't have a Snapcode handy, you can add friends the old-fashioned way — by username!
- Tap Add Friends to see a list of other ways to add friends.
- Enter the Snapchat username if you have it.
- Tap on a Contact to add existing contacts who already use Snapchat (if you granted Snapchat access to your contacts).
- Tap Add by Snapcode if your friend sent you a screenshot of their Snapcode. (Snapchat will show you your camera roll with images it thinks might be a Snapcode at the top. Just tap the Snapcode screenshot to add your friend.)
- Tap Add Nearby if you and your friend(s) have "Add Nearby" open. You'll be able to see their username and add them to your friends list. This is a particularly handy feature if you've got a big group of friends you'd like to add.
Any questions?
This should get you started on Snapchat but there's still lots more to learn. Keep reading our Snapchat guide and if you have any questions, throw them in the comments below.
Reader comments
How to download, sign up, and get started with Snapchat
IMHO, Why make an article showing people how to sign up to Snapchat of all apps?
Privacy issues, poor cross platform app support and bullcrap owners. Ruining the generation with ugly way of communication.
Are people having trouble figuring out how to sign up for Snapchat?? If they are, they should probably be locked up somewhere, so they don't injure themselves. WTF.
Best part of the post: "Tap the + button (looks like +)"
This HAS to be a paid advertisement for Snapchat. It has to be! If it isn't.... Wow. Just... wow.
Isn't that the "sexting" app? Why you promoting that?
Seriously? It has to be paid advertising... And if it is, you guys should definitely mention it, otherwise you take us all for fools. I saw something similar in the WSJ a week ago (http://www.wsj.com/articles/snapchat-101-learn-to-love-the-worlds-most-c...), must be a media push by that company to get more adults on the platform. They probably realized that teens don't spend money on IM apps. No thank you.
Have to agree, why is this article here? If it's an ad, shame on you. If not, how did this get posted!? Come on iMore. You're better than this.
Sent from the iMore App
Is it really that important to make an article "how to sign up" ?? Come on
Sent from the iMore App
While I'd much prefer a comment like: "Hey, iMore, why the sudden focus on Snapchat?", I'm happy to answer either way:
It saddens me when comments are cynical but it's our job to make sure you understand the context for what we do, so I apologize if you got caught off guard.
Also, while we'd love for you to read and enjoy every post, there's no way everyone is going to value everything, so if Snapchat isn't your thing, please skip to another article that is.
Win, win!
I came to iMore for Apple news. The recent months have been less apple more "pop culture" type of articles (Pokémon go, tons of snapchat how to's, etc etc). It's getting quite sad. I remember when all the sister sites (Android Central, PreCentral, etc...) focused mainly on their respective platforms. I'm all for pop culture but not where I go to get my "Apple" news from.
Wasn't there gonna be a website from all the sister sites that was gonna focus more on the other stuff? I forget what they were gonna call it. Idk, just my two cents. I used to read just about every article here now I skip most
Sent from the iMore App