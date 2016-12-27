What's good on Amazon? Oh, we know!

Some people say that gift cards are impersonal, but isn't the freedom to choose what you want the greatest gift of all?

If you have an Amazon gift card burning a hole in your pocket, we have some awesome ideas on how you can spend it. The best part? You don't have to buy items that fit within the limit of your gift card; you can put, say, a $25 gift card toward a $100 item.

Let's go shopping!

UE Boom 2

If you like your music and podcasts on the go, then the UE Boom 2 is perfect for you. It has a Bluetooth range of about 100 feet, fantastic, well-rounded sound, and it's waterproof, so you can take it anywhere. You don't even have to pull out your phone to change songs — Siri integration lets you use your voice!

There are a ton of color options to choose from, so you can grab one to fit your style. If you feel like grabbing a few, you can connect them all. Connect up to 50 UE speakers to throw one rager of a dance party or fill your home with sound.

B&O Play H8

You could carry Lightning and USB-C to 3.5mm adapters, but why not just go wireless? The B&O Play H8s are phenomenal headphones, especially if you're picky about your sound.

These have active noise cancellation, so you can concentrate on the task at hand or simply enjoy your music without distractions, and Bluetooth connectivity means you don't have to fiddle with dongles or cords; just connect and enjoy.

Prynt case for iPhone 7 Plus

Ever wished your photos would come to life? Yeah, in Harry Potter-esque fashion, the Prynt case prints photos you've taken with your iPhone, Polaroid-style, and then animates them when you use the Prynt app.

Wow your friends and capture more than just moments. The Prynt case works very well and you even get sound with the GIFs it creates! If you're a photography buff, then definitely check it out!

Apple Smart Battery Case

The iPhones aren't at the top of the food chain when it comes to battery life, but they're not at the bottom either. That being said we could all use a little more battery life and Apple's Smart Battery Case is just what the doctor ordered.

It extends talk time about 22 hours and LTE internet use to about 26. The intelligent battery status is displayed on your iPhone's screens so you get a picture of the total battery life you have left instead of watching your iPhone's percentage decline and then guessing with the case.

Comes in black or white, so it goes with everything!

Cable Matters USB-C multiport adapter

If you've just been gifted a new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus or a new MacBook Pro, you're gonna need some dongles. Trust me.

The Cable Matters multiport adapter lets you go from USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) to 4K HDMI, VGA, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet, which hopefully covers most of your bases.

Vena vAllure

Vena makes excellent cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. They fit very well, look great, and feel good in the hand. The vAllure is my personal favorite because it's slim, but makes your iPhone feel sturdier and it has definitely protected mine from a couple drops.

It comes in five colors; just make sure you pick the right size (iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus).

iHome Smart Plug

Standing up and turning things on or off with your bare hands is for animals. Instead, check out the iHome Smart Plug, which lets you turn anything with a switch on or off using your iPhone, iPad, and Siri! You can plug in a lamp, coffee maker, Christmas lights, whatever.

If you've ever left home and wondered if you left the heat or a light on, this will always bring you closure, since it runs off your home Wi-Fi network, so you can connect any time you're connected to the internet.

