Don't know what to do with that iTunes Gift Card you were given? Let iMore help you out!

An iTunes gift card can be a little deceiving because it's not just for the iTunes Store like the name implies. In fact, when you redeem an iTunes gift card it adds the amount to your Apple ID as a redeemable credit, so you can use that money in the App store, iTunes store, and the iBooks store. This gives you a ton of choices on how to spend that gift card, which may sound a little daunting, but don't worry I'm here to help.

Apps, apps, and more apps!

There are millions of apps in the App Store, and while plenty of great apps are free, there are plenty of exceptional apps that cost money. Now that you have an iTunes gift card, you can finally splurge and download those apps you have been dreaming about.

Whether you love taking photos, enjoy listening to podcasts, or hate forgetting your passwords the app store will no doubt have the perfect app for you.

Wildly entertaining games

The App Store is also full of games and every type of game you could want is available at your fingertips. Word games for language lovers, action games for adrenaline seekers, puzzle games for deep thinkers, and even games that combine all three. Plus, one of the newest arrivals in the app store is Nintendo's Super Mario Run, which costs $10 to unlock the entire game, well worth it when you aren't spending your own cash!

Take a minute and scroll through the gaming threads in the iMore Forums lots of your readers are avid mobile gamers and have found some excellent games worth their sticker price.

Movies and TV shows

The iTunes Store has a ton of great movies and TV shows that you can buy and watch on all your Apple devices, and it gets updated often with new releases, so you'll never run out of new content. Plus, you can also rent content for cheaper than buying it, meaning you can stretch the usefulness of that gift card for a lot longer.

Check out the sales

Every facet of the iTunes Store, App Store, and iBooks Store all have sale sections. Scrolling through them on a regular basis can often lead you to find great apps, games, movies, and books for significantly cheaper than normal.

Don't forget it is the holiday season and there are some great deals on games and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac going on right now!

Send a gift to a friend

If you think you won't use the gift card you can always give the gift card in whole to someone else. Bought something with the card but have money left over? You can always gift an app, games, movie, or book to a loved one. It's a great way to pay it forward and put a smile on a friends face!

Did you receive an iTunes Gift Card this Holiday?

I want to know what you did with it! Leave a comment below. Happy Holidays :)