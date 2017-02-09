Does your music library inundate you with music, podcasts, or audiobooks when you get into your car? Here's the fix.
Updated February 2017 to reflect changes in iOS 10.
As auto manufacturers and Apple have progressed forward in their relationship to make your car as smart as possible, occasionally not-smart things happen. Like your vehicle blasting music (or the latest audiobook chapter) into your ears when you first get in the car.
While the original impulse may have been a helpful one on the part of the manufacturers — surely, users want to hear their music first thing — it's often ended up a nuisance. Spoiler: If you're listening to a steamy romance book on your AirPods, you don't want that chapter to blast in the car when driving your mother to the mall.
Unfortunately, Apple's provided no easy "Turn off auto-playing music over Bluetooth" switch directly on your iPhone or iPad. But you can still solve this somewhat irksome issue with a couple of other fixes.
Option 1: Check your car to see if there are any auto-play settings you can disable
Depending on your car's make and model, it may offer its own auto-playing Bluetooth settings, separate from your iPhone (or any other smartphone. Before you go diving to shut off your iPhone, check there.
Even if there's no auto-play disable switch in your car, you may be able to find a default volume setting, which can limit the volume of auto-playing music or audiobooks.
Option 2: Tell your iPhone to cut it out
By default, your iPhone will try to play its last audio source when you connect to your car; for most people, that's your music library (in alphabetical order), but if you've been listening to an audiobook, podcast, or other app, your car may try to start playing from that app, instead.
Depending on the circumstance, there are a few ways to keep your iPhone from automatically playing audio you don't want to hear.
Add a silent track to your music library
You can use the iPhone's propensity to play songs in alphabetical order to trick your car's Bluetooth stereo: Find a silent song like John Cage's 4'33" and rename it so that it shows up as the very first song in your library; next time, when you get into the car, it should auto-play the sweet, sweet sound of silence.
Tell Siri to stop
If you tell Siri "Stop playing" at any point, your iPhone will disable all noise. Conveniently, triggering Siri will also shut off your music.
Force quit the Music (or any other) app
If your unwanted audio is coming from the Music app or any other third-party application, you can double-press the Home button to force quit the respective app and immediately bring an end to the noise.
Turn off Cellular Data
True, this will only stop streaming audio — but if you primarily stream your content, this will put a quick end to any unwanted chatter.
How to disable Cellular Data on your apps
Option 3: Send Apple Feedback
Ultimately, none of the above suggestions are iron-proof fixes to this problem: The best way to get your iPhone to stop automatically playing is to ask Apple to put in a Settings switch to make that happen.
File a feedback request with Apple
Questions?
Let us know below.
Reader comments
I had an aftermarket radio put in with Bluetooth. It drove me crazy how it would auto play every time I got ready to go.
My radio doesn't have an option to turn auto play off. It also doesn't have CarPlay. I just use the Bluetooth.
What I have found that works for stopping the auto play is: Settings-General-Restrictions then turn CarPlay off.
I want it to play my Audible - that is the only app running - I have never played apple music, I actually ended up deleting my entire collection from the phone, but it will still connect to the house WiFi just long enough to pick up another random song that I don't want to hear right now, I just want to listen to my books... That is all! Just my books! I have been known to yell at my stereo, my phone and most of all Apple when getting into my car - "No, Apple music has not been running!! It never runs anymore, I hate you Apple Music!!!" something like that... I get a little frustrated when I have to stop the music, find my phone - which was just playing my book, 2 minutes ago in the house!!!! and start the book again.
When I connect it to car, I want it to just work. Just play music. Sadly, not the case.
I hate to say it, but I'm getting rid of my iphone because of this problem. None of the solutions mentioned help in my Subaru. Otherwise, my phone is great, but this is a deal-breaker.
With iOS 10 you can just delete the iTunes app & never have to deal with this problem again. I know this won't be a fix for a lot of people but it worked fine for me since I use Spotify for music anyway. Also, it IS an iOS problem. A quick Google search will tell you that.
This is what Android exists for, those instances when Apple just will not listen to it's loyal customers. It is an Apple issue, it is Apple that plays the music. Apple could, if it cared abut it's customers, add an auto-play on/off option. They don't, what does that tell us. (An Apple customer since 1984 with every iPhone model, not that Apple cares..
First this is not an iOS issue, it's an issue with the OEM software. E.g. TOYOTA's entune SW will auto play the music app when you connect you iPhone via USB cable, which is a bug. One TOYOTA refuses to recognize as far as I can tell. Extremely annoying to hear the Same song play at plug-in every time. I end up deleting the song when it gets to be too much. Complain to TOYOTA if this is your issue....
Nope. Not an OEM issue. In my old Volvo, I plug in an auxiliary cable direct from my stereo to the headphone jack on my iPhone 5s and it assumes that I must want to listen to iTunes. iOS can distinguish between when I've plugged in headphones to the jack vs. a car stereo, and my car/stereo is old enough that it doesn't have Bluetooth or a USB port. It's an iOS issue.
Mine happens with my hearing aid Bluetooth device that allows me to have a phone call channeled to my hearing aids to hear better. When I am working, my IPhone 6 will come on repeatedly and I have to stop what I am doing to turn off the IPhone app. It even happens when I am having a face to face conversation with someone, music will blast through my hearing aids so I can't hear the person. They of course don't hear anything and think I am having a seizure. Apple may thing its an OEM problem, but maybe they should contact the the car manufacturers and all the hearing aid companies and Bluetooth manufacturers and provide the solution. After all, it is Apple's own customer they risk losing.
This is 100% an IOS issue. It does the same thing in my Nissan, and it did it in my Jeep Wrangler. So NO...I will COMPLIAN TO APPLE....Just put an option in IOS to stop music until I WANT IT.
I use it for Audiobooks only so by the time I've got in, started the car, retrieved my iPhone from my Bellroy iPhone Wallet it's well into the storyline. It also drives my wife up the wall as she may start the car and I'm still coming up the drive so she gets a few minutes of the book at my loud volume. Need to fix this as the Happy Wife Happy Life is very true here. Car Sound System has no option to turn off Autostart and flicking the App up still launches it. I'm on IOS 9.3 Beta 1 and still it persists. So don't expect Apple to fix this anytime soon.
workaround - turn the volume all the way down
it still plays all the **** time - but at least I can't hear it
****** me off because I can't hard quit the app -- it doesn't show up in the list of running apps !!
You need to physically delete the music stored on your phone in the Apple music app. I made the mistake of trying out Apple Music. BIG MISTAKE! For some reason it downloaded a U2 album on my phone without me knowing. Every time I plugged my phone into my car it's the same song, driving me berserk. All 3 tips above did not work. So I was wondering why / how U2 got on my phone. Went into settings / general / storage & icloud usage / manage storage, then found the music app and there it was, U2 album. DELETE! DONE! SANITY BACK!!!!!!
1. The U2 album was a free gift from Apple. Many people were happy to receive the free album. Others were not.
2. That has nothing to do with the bluetooth-autoplay issue, which is separate. It's just that in your case, autoplay was playing the U2 album, which you didn't want. Understandably frustrating.
3. That also has nothing to do with Apple Music, which is a brilliant service. I happily pay for it.
Your frustration with the free, U2 album is understandable. But you conflated three, distinct issues which may seem related—because they all have to do with music—but are in fact unrelated.
None of these suggestions worked for me to add to the frustration, when I filled out the form from your link to Apple, the response is "we can't reply to you personally. " so how can I get Apple's help??
Apple needs to make me understand why the heck they not simply put in a switch to disable autoplay.
It's annoying as hell. Really really hate it.
A workaround that works for me is to add a song to your music library with 10 minutes of silence with the name: "A. First Sound of Silence".
Here is my dropbox link to this master piece of silence:
(https://www.dropbox.com/s/p1ykm6rfwr7fyb5/A.%20First%20Sound%20of%20Sile...)
It will be the first song in your library and it will be played by the Music App if you make the connection with your car music system but it will not disturb you with unwanted music ( for 10 minutes) meanwhile you can select another song or hit the Random key.
Pleter - genius! Thank you for the hack. I did have to change the name of the track to "A A A First Sound of Silence" for it to show up as the first song in my library. Now it is working great. Cheers!
Ha! I did the exact, same thing. Mine is entitled "A Silent Solution." :-)
That worked thank you. I've been trying to figure this out for almost a year.
Another issue I face with this autoplay feature/problem is when I choose a song from my iTunes Match playlists or library and listen to it in the car. When I get out of the car to get gas or shop and return, the bluetooth autoplay starts back at song no. 1 again, and not where I left off in my music app.
I typically only use Spotify or Pandora now, listen to my first iTunes song for a few seconds and start my streaming app where I left off. Every once in a while, the streaming music app trumps the iTunes song, if I am only away from the car for a few minutes.
I hope there is a fix for this soon! I cannot listen to Ah Ha "Take On Me" much longer!
My car has an autoplay toggle (option 2 above). The car ignores it. But then Microsoft wrote the software (Ford Sync) so I'm not really surprised. What is surprising is that I've seen reports of this dating back at least 6 years across multiple cars and it's never been fixed. Has anyone gotten this to work on the Sync platform?
A problem with switching off cellular for the Podcast and Music apps is that they regularly complain bitterly about it, blocking access to the phone until you dismiss the dialogue. I've not seen killing them make any difference to this autoplay behavior anyway.
None of these work for me either. What is really annoying is that I almost listen exclusively to podcasts, and they are recorded at such a low volume that I have to jack my volume up 2-3 times as loud as I would for music.
So imagine the pain to ears when I have the volume up for podcasts and music stars playing at painfully loud levels. I'm pretty sure that I'll go deaf from this soon unless apple gives us the option to to disable the auto play behavior!
maybe your cars are different, but every car i have driven recently has a "source" button. If I am not on "Bluetooth", my iPhone does not start playing. Are you saying that even if you have the radio or a CD playing your phone automagically connects and starts playing over bluetooth?
Mine too has a source button and yes the iPhone will starting playing only if I select "Bluetooth" or "USB" (hard-connected with Lightning cable)
Agree. I can select a source in my car. I can choose bluetooth, satellite radio, regular radio, etc. This could be more of a car problem than an iPhone problem. For some it might be a problem between steering wheel and seat.
Yes. It auto plays on Bluetooth no matter what else is going on. It just takes over on the stereo. Very annoying! :(
This is more than annoying, it's dangerous. I have to manoeuvre my way out of a tight parking spot, into a small car lift and drive out onto a very narrow street - I do NOT need music distracting me. With the Mercedes Command system I have many source options and choose USB as my phone connects via Bluetooth - these solves the problem. Whilst this may seem a car problem I don't understand why Music automatically comes on if Bluetooth is selected. When this has happened the Music App controls are present on the locked screen (iPhone 6) but the Music App is NOT open. While my Mercedes can do many things (I bought the new A model and optioned it with all the safety features) I'm not sure it can get an App to run which isn't open. So I'm sending this problem to Apple. Obviously they will not respond but if enough people raise this as an issue they will work on it
None of these work. This only started with upgrading to the 6, never happened on the 5. Same iOS version. And it stutters on autostarting.
This annoys me so much to the point I want to go back to android. And no I'm not trolling. I hate when ios tries to decide things for me. Grrr.
I made a 1 second song of silence, put it on my phone before putting any other songs on it, now if it auto plays its always my silent track and I don't hear it.
I did the same, but with 5-minute song. I don't understand how a 1-second song accomplishes anything because, on many systems, all songs in the current playlist are played automatically. So, you'd have 1 second of silence, and then another song would play.
God forbid Apple from creating a m-f'n toggle switch for stuff like this.
Hard quitting the music app is what causes the issue for me many times.
My solution works great if you like to listen to your GPS over the car stereo.
Simpler solution - turn off the sound in your car!
But doesn't the iPhone still stream music to your car even though the sound is off? An unneccessary waste of the iPhone's battery if true.
simpler solution- apple stop forcing my phone to do things I don't want it to!
i dont have the problem of auto play but what i do have a issue with is that when i stream with bluetooth, i constantly have to turn off repeat. it keeps turning itself back on and i turn it off again numerous times....am i the only one that has this problem?
Same here. Repeat turns on automatically in the car. Drives me up a wall. (No pun intended.) That and autoplay, as well.
Does Apple offer profiles in their Bluetooth settings? On my phone I have separate profile checkboxes for phone audio and media audio. If I don't want to have music automatically start playing through the Bluetooth connection on my car I uncheck the media audio profile. The only downside to this is if I DO want to stream music from my phone to my car I have to remember to switch on the media audio profile.
There is a work around I accidentally found for stopping music playing as soon as you connect your iphone to your stereo. When you connect your iphone to your stereo and music starts playing go to your settings app then scroll down to sounds. You will see your sound volume bar that has a dot. Touch and move the volume all the way off and all the way loud. You may have to do this a few times but the music will stop. I like this because When I use my GPS over my stereo it doesn't speak over the music playing and the GPS works perfect.
My car has the automatic playback over Bluetooth. I only use Spotify for music, so auto-play only happens when I have the app open. This is a simple solution that is easy to control. However... Here's where it gets annoying. If you have anything in your play queue in one of the default iOS media apps -- music, videos, podcasts -- it will still auto-play even if the app is not running. I've had iTunes Radio start playing on me a couple of times, a podcast, and a video clip. I rarely use these apps, so it's very frustrating when they start playing. I will try the cellular streaming trick.
Thanks--nice to know I'm not the only one! It always plays alphabetically the first song in my collection--luckily, it's a song I really like and don't get sick of easily.
