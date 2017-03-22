How do I sync my content in iBooks? Make sure all your important data stays up-to-date by adjusting your settings.

By adjusting your settings in iBooks you can ensure that all your favorite books, audiobooks, and PDFs between your iPhone, iPad, or even Mac are synced, so all your content is accessible on all your Apple devices. On top of that, you can also make sure that all your bookmarks and any notes you make also syncs between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, meaning you never have to worry about losing your spot when switching between platforms mid-read.

How to sync bookmarks and notes in iBooks on iPhone and iPad

When you are reading a book, you can set a bookmark so you'll never lose your place, or add a note to a highlighted passage of text. When you sync your bookmarks and notes, they will be available in iBooks across all of your connected devices.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap iBooks. Tap the Sync Bookmarks and Notes switch to turn it on (the switch should be green now).

How to sync collections in iBooks on iPhone and iPad

You can organize your books into collections in iBooks, like "Sci-Fi books" or "Recipe books" in order to help make things easier to find. When you sync your collections, they will be available in iBooks across all of your connected devices.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap iBooks. Tap the Sync Collections switch to turn it on (the switch should be green now).

How to sync online content in iBooks on iPhone and iPad.

When you download a PDF or other compatible file to iBooks, you can read it, just like you would an -ebook. When you sync your online content, they will be available in iBooks across all of your connected devices.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap iBooks. Tap the Online Content switch to turn it on (the switch should be green now).

How to enable iBooks sync on your Mac

Launch the iBooks app on your Mac. Click on iBooks in the top navigation bar. Click on Preferences. Click on the General tab. Under Sync, check the box for Sync bookmarks, highlights, and collections across devices.

Anything else?

Is there anything else you'd like to know about syncing iBooks via iCloud? Let us know in the comments.