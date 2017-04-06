How to add filters and effects in the Clips app

How do you add fun filters and exciting effects to your Clips? With just a couple of taps!

Clips wouldn't be a modern social video app if it didn't include filters and effects. Sure, what you shoot might look totally gorgeous au naturel. But, if you want to cover any flaws or just add some fun, you can hit the filters, add the effects, and take your Clips to the next level.

What kind of filters and effects are included in Clips?

Clips uses some of the same filters as Camera and Photos but also has some new effects all its own. Here they are from top left to bottom right in the gallery:

Noir

Instant

Transfer

Fade

Comic Book

Ink

Chrome

None

How do you preview an effect live before adding your Clips?

You can turn on a filter effect before you shoot video or take a photo. That way, you can see what they'll look like in the Live Preview before you record them.

Tap the Effects button (looks like a star), top middle. Tap the Effect you want to use. Add your video or photo.

Effects are non-destructive. So, if you're not happy with how your Clips turn out, you can change or remove them at any time.

How do you add an effect to your existing Clips?

You can also add effects to existing photo or video clips.

Tap on the Clip you want to add the effect to. Tap the Effects button (looks like a star), top middle. Tap the Effect you want to use.

If you don't like the look, you can change or remove the effect whenever you want.

How do you change the effect on your Clips?

If you want to change an effect you already added, you can do that at any time too.

Tap on the Clip you want to change. Tap the Effects button (looks like a star), top middle. Tap the Effect you want to switch to.

Keep changing the effect, or remove it entirely, until you're happy with the look.

How do you remove all effects from your Clips?

Just can't find a look you like for your Clips? You can remove all the filters and effects and revert back to nature.

Tap on the Clip you want to add the effect to. Tap the Effects button (looks like a star), top middle. Tap on None at the bottom right of the gallery.

Because filters and effects are non-destructive, no harm, no foul!

Any Clips questions?

If you have any questions about filters and effects in Clips, drop them in the comments below!