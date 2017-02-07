You can create a bootable copy of your hard drive by cloning it. If you've never done it before, we've got you covered.
It is vitally important that you back up your Mac. Whether you do so locally using Time Machine, sending it to a cloud service, or a installing a duplicate creation program (or all three). There is nothing more important than backing up your computer in case an unfortunate event happens so you don't lose your precious data.
One of the easiest methods is locally, using Time Machine. Another is by backing up your data via a cloud-based service, like Backblaze or CrashPlan. Here, we're going to explain how to clone your Mac using a program like SuperDuper! or Carbon Copy Cloner.
The difference between cloning and using Time Machine
Local backups through Time Machine, cloud-based backups, and clones all serve a great purpose to keep your data safe in case of an unfortunate even that renders your Mac useless (even temporarily). The thing that makes cloning different is that you can create a bootable copy of your entire hard drive, which means you can access everything on one Mac through another simply by exporting it to an external drive, connecting the drive to the other Mac, and then selecting it from the Startup menu.
Clones are great to have around if, for example, you have to take your Mac in for repairs, but still need to continue working while it's out. You can use the cloned copy while it's in the shop.
Most cloning programs have additional features that include the ability to make regularly scheduled backups. This is ideal since, if something happens to your computer, you aren't necessarily going to want to restore from a year-old backup. I highly recommend investing in these additional features if they are offered with the cloning program you are using (for example, SuperDuper! is free to clone, but costs a licensing fee of $28 for scheduling, smart updates, sandboxes, and scripting).
Before you start
Before you get started, make sure you have an external hard drive with enough storage to fit everything on your Mac. The smartest solution is to use a portable hard drive.
You'll also need to download and install your cloning program. I'm using SuperDuper! from Shirt Pocket for this process. Most cloning programs operate pretty much the same. They will always have a detailed how-to guide to walk you through the steps.
How to prepare your external drive to to use for your clone
You'll need to start with a clean external hard drive in order to make a bootable drive for your cloned backup.
- Connect your external drive into the appropriate port on your Mac.
- Use Spotlight to search for the Disk Utility app.
Double-click on Disk Utility to open it.
- Find the hard drive under External and select it. It will usually be named after the company that made it.
Click the Erase tab at the top of the window.
- Name the drive something that you will remember. I renamed mine "mbp." You will need to remember this name when you create a bootable drive.
- Select macOS Extended (Journaled) from the format list.
- Click Erase.
- Click Done once the process is complete.
Close the Disk Utility window.
Your hard drive is now formatted for cloning your Mac.
How to make a clone of your Mac
After you've downloaded and installed your cloning program, you'll need to open it to get started. I'm using SuperDuper! to make a clone for this guide, so I'll reference it here.
Note: You'll need your administrator password in order to make a clone of your Mac.
- Use Spotlight to search for the SuperDuper! app.
- Double-click on SuperDuper! to open it.
- Select your Mac's hard drive from the drop-down menu next to "Copy."
Select the external hard drive from the drop-down menu next to "to."
- Make sure Backup - all files is selected in the drop-down menu next to 'using' (Backup - user files does not create a bootable clone).
Click Copy Now to begin the process.
- Enter your Administrator password when prompted.
- Click Copy when asked to confirm that you want to erase the external hard drive and then copy the files to it from your Mac.
Click OK when the process is complete.
Most cloning programs will operate the same, general way. If you don't understand the process for the program you have chosen, refer to the user guide.
How to restore your Mac from a clone
If there is any reason you end up needing to restore your Mac from a backup, you can use a clone to do so.
- Turn off your Mac.
- Connect your external drive into the appropriate port on your Mac.
- Turn on your Mac.
- Hold down the Command and R keys as soon as the system restarts to enter Recovery Mode. Your Mac will boot to the macOS Utilities screen.
- Click on Disk Utility and then click continue.
- Select your hard drive.
- Click on the Restore tab at the top of the Disk Utility window.
- Select your external drive next to "Restore From."
- Select your Mac's hard drive next to "Restore to."
- Click Restore.
Once the backup has finished restoring, restart your computer.
How to boot your clone on another Mac
If you want to work on your backup on another computer while it's in the shop, you can boot it up from the startup menu.
Important: You'll need to [partition your hard drive] in order to boot your clone as a separate startup disk. Be sure to do that before following the steps below.
- Turn off your Mac.
- Connect your external drive into the appropriate port on your Mac.
- Turn on your Mac.
- Hold down the Option key as soon as you hear the start up chime.
- Select the external drive with the clone backup on it from the list of systems to start up your computer.
Now, you can use the clone to restore files to your partitioned drive.
Any questions?
Do you have any questions about how to clone your Mac so you can use it as a backup? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.
Reader comments
How to clone your Mac so you can use it as a backup
Peter's articles are so, well, just spot on.
I had the very, very, first MacBook Pro, March 2006 Core Duo. I loved its 15" screen and 100GB hard drive for many years. Then one day somebody smarter than me said I could make it like new by getting an SSD for it, and at 128GB, it would be bigger and even more useful than my original rotating drive, and multi-Machs faster.
So we did it, using Carbon Copy Cloner via USB to engage the new SSD, then installed it! Worked great (and quickly) for a long time until I finally fried the whole shootin' match with a carelessly placed Molson's last fall (please, I don't remember the details).
I now have the 13" retina MacBook Pro, so I have few regrets other than a lighter wallet and slightly smaller screen.
That very first MagSafe charger, with the MagSafe 2 adapter, which at 9.99 I think is the cheapest thing ever sold by Apple, still works perfectly with the new MacBook Pro, and Apple recycled the old computer, dried Molson skin and all.
I use time Machine Only. My question is, if my Mac crapped out and I had to buy a new one would I not be able to just plug in my external hard drive and reload all my data to the new Mac?
Posted via the Android iMore App!
Yep. When you first set up a Mac one of the first things it asks you during setup is if you'd like to restore from a Time Machine backup.
Clones are a complementary backup strategy to Time Machine, or for people who are upgrading their systems with new hard drives, for example.
Thanks Peter:)
Posted via the Android iMore App!
I have done exactly that, twice. The first time was with the aforementioned ancient MacBook Pro, which had been Time Machine backed up. My first replacement was a MacBook Air just before a holiday trip to Florida last fall, "restored" via the Time Machine backup. I then backed the new Air up to an external 1T Toshiba Canvio Slim until it choked on one of my wife's video files using iMovie. So we ran it over to the nearest Best Buy and exchanged it for a more powerful MacBook Pro. That night, in a hotel room, we "restored" the MacBook Pro via Time Machine and the Toshiba jewel to the new computer. Unbelievably, everything I had kept on the local drive was still there through three machine iterations; programs, data, and preferences.
I love my Macs, and my Toshiba external drive.
There are still some cookies, passwords, and whatnot that don't get through, but they are no big deal relative to the amount that just works.
I hope this helps you. What I was talking about earlier is replacing the hard drive, which can be nearly impossible with modern machines, although even that can be done with Time Machine if it's hardware possible. It's not as perfect as Carbon Copy Clone, though, if you have fair warning that a replacement's coming.
I have used SuperDuper! on my MacBook and PS3 to upgrade both hard drives... it worked like a charm each time... great program!
I wanted to do a fresh install of osx on my 2009 13" MacBook Pro. Have cloned my hard drive using superdupa, but now can't seem to get the new os to download using option+r... Anyone know what I've done wrong? Superdupa worked like a charm mind you! Have a working bootable clone of my hd!
I may be wrong on this, but I don't think SuperDuper creates a recovery partition - it only clones the partition you've selected. So unless you created a recovery partition on the target volume using Disk Utility, you probably can't use option-R to recover.
(Carbon Copy Cloner gives you the option of creating a recovery partition when you first clone the drive, however.)
Ah, I see. This isn't going to be as straight forward as I first thought!! Thanks.
Every one of my Macs are cloned once a week. When my old PowerBook finally died it was cloned, so in essence it lives on in an OWC FW drive that I still boot off of on my G5 iMac. Every Mac user should be cloning their drives along with using Time Machine. If your drive goes you can be up and running in minutes.
SupperDuper or Carbon Copy? I have just bought a WD My Book Studio 3 TB for back up purposes. Which one us the best?
Sent from the iMore App
I had just cloned using CCC last Thursday. I'm not experienced at this kind of thing. I read the tutorials and did make a Recovery HD partition to be able to boot from from the drive. I used a USB 2.0 drive but 4 hours later I have peace of mind I have a full bootable backup. :)
Hi, You have mentioned 2 software for cloning Mac but I cloned my Mac with a different software 'Stellar Drive Clone'. This software also clones Recovery HD partition along with creating a Mac bootable DVD as like other software CCC.
Is it better or worse to use DiskUtility to create and image of my HD as opposed to using one of these third party apps?
Thanks!
Hi,
A knowledgeable question you have striked over here about cloning and imaging with 'Disk Utility'. Let me allow to mention that there are many Mac novice, who find DU a bit confusing and these cases make the data loss chances a little high. Always going for Data Recovery software isn't suitable as well as time consuming. As mentioned above, CCC and Stellar Drive Clone work efficiently for backing up data and making bootable clone of Mac OS X.
Good Luck !
I bought a bigger hard drive than what me start up disk was and used super duper to clone it. How do I delete the old drive so I can use it to store stuff on or can I?
Does any of the software support ExFAT and MBR partition scheme?
I just now cloned Toshiba 500 GB HDD taken out of a dead 2011 15" Mac Pro to SanDisk 480 GB SSD sing CCC.
Two observations . . .
- 417.78 GB used on Source Disk, 402.38 GB used on Cloned SSD disc.
- The new computer on which CCC is installed for cloning, does not boot from cloned SSD. [using either of the passwords 1st used on the compter where source drive was removed from 2nd used on the new laptop]
The old computer went dead is 2011 Mac Pro 15"
The new one is 2014 Mac Pro 15" (bought 1 week back)
Please let me know, what direction should I take to resolve the differences including booting from External SSD.
Please, I have a Macbook Pro with damaged hdd. so I bought a new hdd. I tried installing the new hdd but it brings out the folder flashing icon. I borrowed a macbook air to clone its hard drive via carbon copy cloner. but now i can t seem to do that cos am told i cant clone a live drive. Pls help.
Recently I tried the software which had cloned my 1 TB Seagate ExFAT hard drive successfully. Also this amazing software supports for MBR partition scheme with the option to provide a bootable DVD.
I used Super Duper to clone my 2009 MacBook Hard Drive which I believe was 160gb and was running out of space. I got a 1TB Passport for Mac to make the copy then installed a new 1TB SATA hard drive. Problem is once all that was done it says I still have no space, the drive is 99% full, how can that be? How could that 160gb fill 1TB? I am trying to access my original hard drive to see if i can redo this process without disassembling again but the original hard drive isn't showing up as a hard drive, it's like disk image.
What likely happened is that cloning the old drive made a cloned partition of the old drive on the new drive, and that partition is still 160 gb big. If this is the case you have a few options
1) Boot computer using old drive. Attach new drive in enclosure to computer. Use disk utility to expand the size of the partition.
2) Using another mac, boot up the old computer in target disk mode. Use the other mac to also use disk utility to expand the partition on the target disk computer.
The main problem here is that OSX cant modify the partition it is running off of.
Hello. Maybe someone can help. What I want is very simple, at least in theory: I'd like to do a full backup of all internal drives of my Mac Pro to an external hard drive. However: I want password protection on the external hard drive so that no one can access the contents (at least not without tremendous effort) without the password.
I have looked into TrueCrypt. The problem with it is that it is incompatible with Time Machine. This is a shame since it would offer the password and encryption protection I am seeking.
So, then I thought I could use Carbon Copy Cloner to clone my internal drives to the external hard drive, and then password protect the whole thing with True Crypt. The disadvantage here is that I don't think Carbon Copy Cloner compresses like Time Machine does. Also, from what I understand, Time Machine would be easier to do a restore in the event of a full restore vs. Carbon Copy Cloner.
Any suggestions as to what would be the best solution to clone or backup to an external hard drive, and have the external hard drive password protected?
many thanks
I am using super duper to copy my HD to an SSD in an external caddy. I have done the steps in disk utility. Following steps to the point of clicking copy. After about a minute it says failed to copy files. Does anyone else have the same problem??
I tried using Chronosync – a decent tool, maybe a bit not easy to use, but functional. Good for synching though couldn’t archive my stuff. And the price is kinda expensive for what is has. Time Machine is great, but simply not enough for some tasks. Also, I've tried CCC, but wasn't much satisfied.
What I use and enjoy is a tool, which you didn’t mention – Get Backup Pro (http://www.belightsoft.com/getbackup/). Great value for money, and really awesome features like bootable and encrypted backups, disk cloning, folder sync, backing up mounted disks, choosing which files to backup and compress folders – Time Machine simply can’t do some of these things! Also, incremental/versioned archives and other stuff. Thumbs up!