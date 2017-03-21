How do I set up an iCloud email alias? Using your web browser!

An iCloud email alias allows you to give out your iCloud email address without divulging your true email address. That way you can kill an alias if you don't like the content you're receiving. You can create an iCloud email address on your iPhone or iPad, but you can't create an alias. For that, you'll have to use iCloud.com. Here's how.

How to create an iCloud email alias

Go to iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID. Click Mail. Click the gear icon on the bottom left of the window. Click Preferences. Click Accounts. Click Add an alias… Enter an alias for your iCloud email address. You can also choose to label the address to indicate how it's used (ex. for shopping or for business). Click OK. Click Close and Done or continue to make more aliases using the same steps.

