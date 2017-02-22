How do I save my photos and delete my Instagram account? There's a support page for that!
Updated February 2017 with new information on how to save your photos.
So you wanna say goodbye to your Instagram account do ya? Well you've come to the right place! There are plenty of reasons why someone might want to get rid of their Instagram account (too many cats), but there's only one way to make that happen: Instagram's support page.
Before we dig in, though, I'd imagine you're probably hoping to hold on to your Instagram photos and videos, so we've got everything you need to know about exporting your posts and deleting your Instagram account right here!
How to save all your photos from your Instagram account
There are a number of services on the web that can plug in to your Instagram account and help you download your photos. We're going to use a service called InstaPort from Vibbi. It used to be you had to link your Instagram account to InstaPort in order to download your photos, but now it's gotten even easier than that!
- Launch your web browser of choice and head to the InstaPort website.
- Type in your username or paste your Instagram account's URL.
- Click Continue.
If you only want to save certain photos, select the photos you want to save by clicking on them.
- If you want to save all your photos, click Download All Posts, otherwise click Download Selected.
The service will process your photos and the browser will automatically download a .zip archive.
All that's left is to store your photos in a safely backed up location and delete your Instagram account.
How to delete your Instagram account
You'll have to head to Instagram's website if you want to delete your account — you're not able to do it from the app. Keep in mind once you've followed through with deletion all your posts, comments, likes, and followers will be removed. This is a permanent decision.
- Launch your web browser of choice and head to Instagram's Delete Your Account page.
- Login with your account details.
- Tell Instagram why you've chosen to delete your account by selecting an option from the dropdown menu.
Type in your password to confirm the deletion.
- Click Permanently delete my account.
Click OK to confirm the deletion.
Questions?
Run into any problems whilst trying to delete your account? Let us know in the comments below and we'll try to troubleshoot the issue!
Allyson Kazmucha contributed to an earlier version of this guide.
Reader comments
How to delete your Instagram account (after saving your photos)
Cleared mine out this morning with my wife as well.
i intend to do the same. Luckily none have my image, but many re nice and scenic and i surely wouldn't be happy if they used it. I'll give them time to repent from a backlash but it's not a big deal. someone else will pop up. Maybe twitter will get off it's ass and add something sensible, doubt it.
Down with Facebook!
Ally, is that a custom colored back frame or skin? Looks good and I want one!
AnoStyle.com :)
Instagram has backpedaled (The CEO) and said they are NOT going to abscond with your photos and sell them to anyone. This is just a knee-jerk reaction.
I'm with you guys, going to delete my account before the change. Tried instaport mentioned above to download my pics but seemed to just sit forever so used a software program I found
http://bit.ly/Vbn1y1 so got all my pics saved. Will shut down my account before the change & move to something else.
Simply go to: www.instagrabbr.com
Put in your username and save the pictures with a simple right-click!
Usable with a smartphone or pc. Enjoy :-)
Downgram.com can help you guys download images from instagram and also view instagram pictures on your PC.
with DOWNGRAM? you can also download your Instagram photos as a zip file!
http://downgram.com/
Thanks for your sharing.
One apps called "Instagrab" can assist you to download the photos and videos from instagram.
Well written article, some people may want to only delete comments in instagram?then here is how you can do it >> http://www.delete-instagram.com/2014/02/how-to-delete-instagram-comments...