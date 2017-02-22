How do I save my photos and delete my Instagram account? There's a support page for that!

So you wanna say goodbye to your Instagram account do ya? Well you've come to the right place! There are plenty of reasons why someone might want to get rid of their Instagram account (too many cats), but there's only one way to make that happen: Instagram's support page.

Before we dig in, though, I'd imagine you're probably hoping to hold on to your Instagram photos and videos, so we've got everything you need to know about exporting your posts and deleting your Instagram account right here!

How to save all your photos from your Instagram account

There are a number of services on the web that can plug in to your Instagram account and help you download your photos. We're going to use a service called InstaPort from Vibbi. It used to be you had to link your Instagram account to InstaPort in order to download your photos, but now it's gotten even easier than that!

Launch your web browser of choice and head to the InstaPort website. Type in your username or paste your Instagram account's URL. Click Continue. If you only want to save certain photos, select the photos you want to save by clicking on them. If you want to save all your photos, click Download All Posts, otherwise click Download Selected. The service will process your photos and the browser will automatically download a .zip archive.

All that's left is to store your photos in a safely backed up location and delete your Instagram account.

How to delete your Instagram account

You'll have to head to Instagram's website if you want to delete your account — you're not able to do it from the app. Keep in mind once you've followed through with deletion all your posts, comments, likes, and followers will be removed. This is a permanent decision.

Launch your web browser of choice and head to Instagram's Delete Your Account page. Login with your account details. Tell Instagram why you've chosen to delete your account by selecting an option from the dropdown menu. Type in your password to confirm the deletion. Click Permanently delete my account. Click OK to confirm the deletion.

Questions?

Run into any problems whilst trying to delete your account? Let us know in the comments below and we'll try to troubleshoot the issue!

Allyson Kazmucha contributed to an earlier version of this guide.