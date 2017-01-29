How do you not only remove the Uber app from your iPhone but delete your Uber account completely? Like this!

Uber is one of the most popular ride services but they're by no means the only option. If you don't like their policies, their privacy protections, how they treat their drivers, the surge pricing popup, the latest redesign, or anything about them at all you can delete the app, delete your account, and try something else.

How do you delete your Uber account?

To delete your Uber account:

Go to https://help.uber.com/h/24010fe7-7a67-4ee5-9938-c734000b144a in Safari or your web browser of choice. Tap/click Sign In To Get Help. Enter your Uber-associated email address or phone number. Tap/click Next. Enter your Uber password Tap/click Next. Enter Yes to confirm. Enter a reason if you have something specific you want to share. Tap/click Submit.

How do you delete the Uber app?

Deleting the Uber app is easy.

Touch the Uber app icon and hold until it begins to jiggle. Tap the Delete icon (looks like an X). Tap Delete to confirm.

What if you change your mind?

Simple. Download the Uber app again and make a new account.

Any questions?

If you run into any problems or have any questions, drop them in the comments below!