macOS Sierra, the next generation of Mac software, is now available as a public beta.
Update December 21, 2016: Apple has just released macOS Sierra 10.12.3 public beta 2 for members of the Beta Software Program. If you already have the macOS Sierra public beta installed, head to Mac App Store > Updates and download away. If you've been waiting for beta 2 to get started with macOS 10.12.3, keep reading and we'll walk you through the set up!
Apple has been offering public betas for macOS for a couple of years now as a way for those interested in testing out the upcoming software on their Macs, and providing feedback. If that's you, you'll need to sign up, enroll your Mac, download macOS Sierra, and install it. It's not an overly complicated process, but we're here to walk you through it and, if you need it, a place to get extra help.
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS 10, watchOS 3, tvOS 10, and macOS Sierra as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Sadly, no public betas for the Apple Watch or tvOS.) While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
How to make a back up of your Mac
Before joining the public beta, you need to make a backup of your Mac. That way, if something goes wrong, of if you're simply not happy and want to revert to OS X El Capitan, you can go right back to where you started.
Even if you back up every night, you'll want to make double, triple sure you're covered. So make a manual backup now. Here's how to do it with Time Machine. Even if you use something different or additional, like SuperDuper!, make sure you manually start a backup now.
- Click on the Time Machine icon in your Mac Menubar.
- Click on Backup now.
Let the backup finish before proceeding.
Note: If you're not adverse to the Terminal, you can also make a bootable El Capitan installer as way to jumpstart reversion, if needed.
How to register your account for the macOS Sierra public beta
If you've already joined a public beta for OS X in the past, you don't need to register again for macOS Sierra. Simply sign in with the same Apple ID. If you've never joined a public beta before, you'll need to start by signing up with your Apple ID.
- Go to beta.apple.com in Safari on your Mac.
- Click on Sign up to get started. (If you've already signed up for a previous public beta, Click on Sign in and skip to "How to enroll your Mac", below.)
- Enter you Apple ID email address and password.
- Click Sign in.
Once you're signed up and signed in, it's time to start downloading.
How to enroll your Mac in the macOS Sierra public beta
Downloading the macOS Sierra public beta is done through the Mac App Store but requires a special code (like a promo or gift code). The code is provided for you on the website, but is also automatically entered for you when you click to begin the process.
- Go to beta.apple.com, if you're not there already.
- Click on the macOS tab, if it's not highlighted already.
- Click the Download macOS Sierra public beta access utility button.
- Open the file from your Downloads window.
- Double-click the package to run the installer.
When the installer is finished downloading, the Mac App Store will automatically open to the Updates section. Click Update to download and install the public beta software. After the software has been downloaded, your Mac will automatically restart.
If the latest public beta does not appear on the Updates list, restart your Mac. Then, open the Mac App Store and click the Updates tab.
The public beta update can take a long time to finish downloading, depending on the size. You can check the status in the Updates tab of the Mac App Store.
How to install the macOS Sierra public beta
The macOS Sierra installer will automatically open when it's downloaded. If it doesn't, or if you prefer to do it later, you open Install macOS Sierra Public Beta at any time via Spotlight or Launchpad, or from the Application folder in the Finder.
- Launch Install macOS Sierra Public Beta app, if it's not launched already.
- Click Continue at the bottom.
- If prompted to make a backup, and you didn't before, click Continue in the dropdown. If you just made a backup, click Cancel.
- Click Continue at the bottom once your backup completes, or if you skipped it.
- Click Agree to accept the licensing terms.
- Click Agree again to confirm.
- Click on the drive you want to install onto (if you have multiple options; most people won't.)
- Click Install.
- Enter you administrator password and click OK.
- Click Restart (if your Mac doesn't restart automatically, or you don't want to wait).
Once your Mac reboots, it'll be running macOS Sierra. There's a brief bit of setup you'll need to go through, however, as the system will have changed enough that it'll need your login to complete the update.
Once that's done, you'll be ready to rock macOS Sierra.
What's new, and what if you don't like it?
To help ease your way into everything, make sure you check out our macOS Sierra preview and our comprehensive macOS FAQ for all the details!
And, if you ultimately decide macOS Sierra 10.12.3 isn't for you, you can still revert back to macOS 10.12.2.
Running beta software
How to download macOS Sierra 10.12.3 public beta 2 to your Mac
Sent from the iMore App
Sent from the iMore App
I know this is an old thread, but you sound pretty knowledgeable about backup drives. I had a question that I haven't been able to find an answer to & maybe you could shed some insight (if you ever see this).
I use an external HDD with two partitions (one for time machine backups & one for Carbon Copy Cloner backups) on the same drive. Could there potentially be any issues from this setup?
I followed the instructions, but it did not start the download of macOS after redeemed my beta code. I was previously in the EL Capitan Beta program, left it, and then signed up for the macOS public beta. The last update I have in the app store is EL Capitan public beta 5.
Help!
Hopefully someone can help me here. I have been doing public beta on my mac for awhile now and yet never ran into or heard of this issue I am having. When I went to app store to upgrade to macos beta3 it started downloading and got hung at 151mg. For hours it just sat there, so I did some research and found where I could stop it and clear cache/temps and that should resolve. However it has not resolved and I cannot get it to download past the 151mg. I am at wits end and the intranet isn't giving much information. Have any of you heard or experienced this?
Ok as of right now it is showing in terminal that macos beta4 is downloading. I attempted to follow the guide I found here (inserted a link here to the guide I used but system said it was marked as spam and had to remove it.) however some of the switches wouldnt work. So I looked at softwareupdate -h and then I did sudo softwareupdate -ir --force. I will keep you all updated till completion.
sudo softwareupdate -ir --force
Software Update Tool
Copyright 2002-2015 Apple Inc.
Finding available software
Downloading macOS Sierra Public Beta
Downloaded macOS Sierra Public Beta
Installing macOS Sierra Public Beta
Looking good so far.
After a reboot everything seems to be updated and I have used the app store to update other apps since.
Thank you for the detailed followup!!!
Good job parroting Lory's article
