Updated January 23, 2017: Apple has just released macOS 10.12.3 for Mac, which makes improvements to automatic graphics switching on the latest MacBook Pros and more. You can download macOS 10.12.3 using the same procedures as previous updates. Details below!

How do I install macOS Sierra? Here's how!

With macOS Sierra, you can use Siri, optimize your storage, view Photos Memories and a whole lot more. Here's how to download and install the update on your Mac.

How to download and install macOS Sierra updates

  1. Click on the Apple Menu icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen.
  2. Select App Store from the drop down menu.

  3. Click Update next to macOS Sierra in the Updates section of the Mac App Store.

    • Your Mac will need to restart after the download has been installed, so make sure your save your progress for any program you are currently working in.

How to turn on automatic updates

You don't have to manually update macOS every time a new one launches. You can turn on automatic updates and it will download in the background.

How to turn on automatic updates for macOS Sierra