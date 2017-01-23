How do I install macOS Sierra? Here's how!

With macOS Sierra, you can use Siri, optimize your storage, view Photos Memories and a whole lot more. Here's how to download and install the update on your Mac.

How to download and install macOS Sierra updates

Click on the Apple Menu icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen. Select App Store from the drop down menu. Click Update next to macOS Sierra in the Updates section of the Mac App Store. Your Mac will need to restart after the download has been installed, so make sure your save your progress for any program you are currently working in.

How to turn on automatic updates

You don't have to manually update macOS every time a new one launches. You can turn on automatic updates and it will download in the background.

How to turn on automatic updates for macOS Sierra