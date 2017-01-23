Updated January 23, 2017: Apple has just released macOS 10.12.3 for Mac, which makes improvements to automatic graphics switching on the latest MacBook Pros and more. You can download macOS 10.12.3 using the same procedures as previous updates. Details below!
How do I install macOS Sierra? Here's how!
With macOS Sierra, you can use Siri, optimize your storage, view Photos Memories and a whole lot more. Here's how to download and install the update on your Mac.
How to download and install macOS Sierra updates
- Click on the Apple Menu icon in the upper left corner of your Mac's screen.
- Select App Store from the drop down menu.
Click Update next to macOS Sierra in the Updates section of the Mac App Store.
- Your Mac will need to restart after the download has been installed, so make sure your save your progress for any program you are currently working in.
How to turn on automatic updates
You don't have to manually update macOS every time a new one launches. You can turn on automatic updates and it will download in the background.
Reader comments
Thanks, I have updated my Macs for years but appreciate your "how to" articles. I forward them to my not-so-technical friends and they find them very helpful. It then just leaves me to answer questions when it does not go as planned!
Not showing on my 2012 MBP. Even when clicking to download Sierra, it shows 10.12, updated on Sep. 20.
Same here mid 2012 MBP and app store still shows 10.12 sep 20th. When i download the install the date on it is sept 13th. Looking to get the 10.12.1 so i can use autoDMG to create a base image
Hi,and good morning,
How (where) can I download a "stand alone" version of 10.12.1. for help
with updating clients and friends who have extremely slow BB connection ( 2 Mbps max!)
and can't, or simply don't have the time ( it takes for ages!) to update?
I have already a full version of 10.12 for them, in case you were wondering, on
and external hard drive for to update their system.
I upgraded my new MacBook Pro with Touchbar today. It took much longer than any upgrade I have ever done before. I had left it run while I was doing other things. I came back about 4 hours later and it was still running. At that time it said there were seven minutes remaining. It said that for about 30 more minutes with no change. At that time I had to go to a doctors appointment. When I returned about 90 minute later it was finally done. WOW. I have never had an update take so long.
The update only took about 20 minutes on my 2015 MacBook Pro. I'm on the beta program and already had the beta version running for a couple of weeks... but it updated to the actual official release anyway. My iPhone (also on the beta program) won't do that. I also updated my Apple Watch 2 to 3.1.3 this afternoon. That update took forever... at least an hour. I honestly don't see anything new on the watch. Could be that they fixed some of the bugs from the last update that bricked some of the watches... but didn't add any new, outstanding, features.