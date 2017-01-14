Which Pokémon will get new evolutions in Gen 2 and what candy should you save? Here's the deal!

Pokémon Go has begun releasing the Gen 2 Pokémon from the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. Currently, all you can do is hatch the babies, and evolve Togetic, but more will be coming over the next few months, including new evolutions. So, how should you prepare?

Which Pokémon are getting new evolutions in Gen 2?

With the release of Gen 2, some Pokémon that currently have no evolutions will be getting their first, and some with existing evolutions will be getting extra or split evolutions. Here's the list!

Golbat to Crobat

Gloom to Bellossom (split)

Poliwhirl to Politoed (split)

Eevee to Espoen (split)

Eevee to Umbreon (split)

Slowpoke to Slowking (split)

Onix to Steelix

Scyther to Scizor

Seadra to Kingdra

Porygon to Porygon 2

Chansey to Blissey

Which Pokémon should you have ready to evolve?

You don't have to have already evolved Pokémon, like Golbat, Gloom, Polywhirl, or Seadra ready for new third-stage or split evolutions. You simply have to have the base level Pokémon and enough candy to do both evolutions, if and when needed. You certainly can keep the evolved ones ready to evolve again, but you can also keep your options open, in case you catch an even better base level with higher CP and stats, which will result in an even better new evolution when they become available. Either way, here's who you'll need:

Zubat or Golbat for Crobat

Oddish or Gloom for Bellossom (split)

Poliwag or Poliwhirl for Politoed (split)

Eevee for Espoen (split)

Eevee for Umbreon (split)

Slowpoke for Slowking (split)

Onix for Steelix

Scyther for Scizor

Horesea or Seadra for Kingdra

Porygon for Porygon 2

Chansey for Blissey

Will you need multiple Pokémon ready for the split evolutions?

It remains to be seen how Pokémon Go will handle the new split evolution — Pokémon who have multiple evolutions, like Eevee to Jolteon, Floreon, or Vaporeon in Gen 1. It could be even odds or it could be biased towards or away from the new split evolutions. In other words, you could have the same odds of evolving Poliwhirl into Poliwrath or Politoed, or great odds of evolving it into the existing Poliwrath or the new Politoad. It's also possible you'll be able to use a name to guarantee the first of each new evolution, like Rainer got you one Vaporeon in Gen 1.

To cover all your bases, you'll want to have 3 to 5 Pokémon ready to evolve. That way, you'll likely get at least one new evolution, even if the game is stacked against you. Here are the one's you want some coverage on:

3 to 5 Oddish or Gloom for Bellossom (split)

3 to 5 Poliwag or Poliwhirl for Politoed (split)

3 to 5 Eevee for Espoen (split)

3 to 5 Eevee for Umbreon (split)

3 to 5 Slowpoke for Slowking (split)

Should you save your best Pokémon for the new evolutions?

You'll always want a good evolution if you can get one, and that means a Pokémon that's appraised really well in game terms, and has high CP and high stats (IV). Since movesets are what can really make a difference, though, and they're determined at random when you do the evolution, it's impossible to guarantee any results. (Beyond "if at first you don't get a good moveset, evolve and evolve again!")

The Pokémon with the highest potential CP, and the ones you'll want to maximize, are:

Blissey (3000+)

Espeon (3000)

Scizor (2800+)

Porygon2 (2500+)

What candy will you need to evolve and how much?

Until Pokémon Go officially launches the new Gen 2 evolutions, all we can do is make an educated guess as to how much candy will be needed. Still, it's worth the guess. Just remember, the final numbers could be higher, because capriciousness of game balance.

100 Zubat candy for Crobat

100 Oddish candy for Bellossom (split)

100 Poliwag candy for Politoed (split)

25 Eevee candy for Espoen (split)

25 Eevee candy for Umbreon (split)

50 Slowpoke candy for Slowking (split)

50 Onix candy for Steelix

50 Scyther for Scizor

100 Horesea or Seadra for Kingdra

50 Porygon for Porygon 2

50 Chansey for Blissey

To cover your split evolution bases, you'll really want 3x to 5x for those Pokémon:

300 to 500 Oddish candy for Bellossom (split)

300 to 500 Poliwag candy for Politoed (split)

75 to 125 Eevee candy for Espoen (split)

75 to 125 Eevee candy for Umbreon (split)

150 to 250 Slowpoke candy for Slowking (split)

If you have all that in place, you should be able to evolve all your Gen 2 Pokémon the minute they're made available!

Will there be Easter eggs to evolve Umbreon and Espeon?

When Pokémon Go launched there was an Easter egg that let you force Eevee to evolve into Floreon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon by re-naming them after their trainers, the brothers from the original animated series: Pyro, Sparky, and Rainer respectively.

Espeon is associated with daytime and Umbreon with night time, so it's possible when you choose to evolve your Eevee might have an effect on which evolution you get.

We'll have to wait and see!

Any Gen 2 Pokémon questions?

If there's anything else you want to know about the evolutions or about Pokémon Go in general, drop it in the comments below.