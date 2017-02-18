How you get a refund for iTunes or App Store purchases and in-app purchases isn't obvious, but it is possible!

If you experience a problem with music, movies, TV shows, books, or apps you purchase from iTunes or the App Store, you can request a refund directly from Apple. You'll need to have a valid reason for the request—it's not meant to be a way to get free trials or short-term use— but if you buy something by accident, buy the wrong thing, or get the wrong thing, or don't get anything, it's how you get your money back.

Note: You can only report problems on items you purchased within the last 90 days.

How to get a refund using your iPhone or iPad

Apple hasn't built any links to problem reporting into the iTunes Store or App Store apps, so if you're stuck using the web on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad as well. If it's more convenient, you can go directly to problem reporting via your email receipt.

Launch Mail from your Home screen. Search for "Your receipt from Apple" if it's not immediately visible. Tap on the receipt for the purchase your want refunded. (Unless you remember the date, there's no way to tell which receipt is which unless you tap it to open it, so you might end up tapping a lot...) Tap Report a Problem next to the purchase you want to report. You will be redirected to Apple's problem reports page. Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted. Tap Choose Problem and select a problem from the menu. Enter details for your problem, then tap Submit.

You should hear back from Apple within a few days to a week with whether your request for a refund is approved.

How to get a refund using the web

If you're not at your computer, or simply prefer to sidestep iTunes, you can still request a refund using any web browser.

Go to Apple's problem reports page: http://reportaproblem.apple.com/ Login with your Apple ID user name (typically your email address) and password. Select the appropriate tab—all, music, movies, TV shows, apps, or books. Select Report a Problem to the right of the purchase you want a refund for. Click on Choose Problem and select your problem from the menu. Enter details about your problem and then click Submit.

You should hear back from Apple within a few days to a week with whether your request for a refund is approved.

How to get a refund using iTunes on Mac or Windows

Launch iTunes on either your Mac or Windows PC. Click on Account. Type in your Apple ID and password when prompted. Click on See All under your Purchase History. Click on the arrow next to the purchase batch that contains the purchase you'd like a refund for. Click on Report a Problem at the bottom of the purchase batch. Click on Report a Problem next to the single item you wish to report. You will be redirected to Apple's problem reports page. Login with your Apple ID user name (typically your email address) and password. Select the appropriate tab—all, music, movies, TV shows, apps, or books. Select Report a Problem to the right of the purchase you want a refund for. Click on Choose Problem and select your problem from the menu. Enter details about your problem and then click Submit.

You should hear back from Apple within a few days to a week with whether your request for a refund is approved.

Note on refunds

App Store refunds typically take a day or two to process and you might get contacted by Apple support to verify the reason for the request. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments!