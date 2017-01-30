You can get help for your device — right on your device. If that doesn't work, ask iMore!

Whether it's your first time using an Apple product or you're a veteran Mac and iOS user, it's a fact of technology-using life: Problems happen. But when they do, you don't have to panic: There are a number of different ways to troubleshoot your issues. You can look up information right on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac; search iMore's how-to guides, or contact Apple for additional help. If you find yourself with a problem, the Apple community is one of the most helpful technology communities around — you need only ask!

How to use the Apple Support app

If you have a functioning iPhone or iPad, you can get on-demand help right from that device with Apple's Support app. Once downloaded, log in with your Apple ID and you'll be presented with a support portal for every device currently registered to your Apple ID, along with a few all-purpose featured articles.

The app is currently available in the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Liechtenstein

Macau

Mexico

Netherlands

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Tap on any one of your devices to open its support portal; from there, you can either search for a specific issue or browse general troubleshooting topics to find an answer to your problem. If one of Apple's knowledge base articles doesn't solve it, you also have the option of talking to an Apple Support rep on the phone right away, at a scheduled time, or via text chat; for hardware problems, you can also schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

How to use the Help app on your Mac

Your Mac comes with a very useful Help app that answers questions about every aspect of your computer. All you have to do is type in your query, and the Help program will present you with helpful information.

Click on Help in the Menu bar at the top of your Mac's screen. Type in a query, like "downloading apps" or "new user." If you have Finder selected (click on your desktop screen), you can check out What's new in macOS, New to Mac, and Get to Know your Mac, for more help. Select the search result from the list. Click on a related link to open a specific app or program relating to your issue.

Some useful things you should know about the Help program:

Use the keyboard shortcut command-shift-/ to quickly access the Help program.

Help will show search results based on the app you are using. For example, if you are using Safari, it will show results for help with Safari. If you have Finder selected, it will show results for Finder.

When searching for help using a command for a program, you can hover over menu results and an arrow will appear next to where you will find it in the app's menu.

How to use the iMore forums for help

If your Mac or iPhone can't help you find a solution to your problem, try the iMore community! Not only does our staff love troubleshooting problems, but our fantastic readers are always on-hand to help with even the simplest of problems. Feel free to ask anything in the forums: Our forum users understand that when you are new to Mac, you might need extra help.

How to sign up with iMore.com (it's free!)

Click the Menu icon at the top left corner of your browser window. It looks like three lines stacked on top of each other (☰). Select Sign up from the drop down menu. Enter a username, email, and password. Or sign up using Facebook, Google +, Twitter, or with your Microsoft account. Click Continue. Verify your email address. Open your email inbox and look for an email from Mobile Nations. Click the Verify link to sign in. <img src="/sites/imore.com/files/styles/larger/public/field/image/2016/10/troubleshoot-imore-forums-mac-screenshot-03.jpg?itok=ejJAOX-B" width="1600" height="379" alt="Verify your email" class="image-xlarge aligncenter lightbox image-large" /> Click on your User name. Select Manage Profile. Fill out your profile information.

You can now participate in the iMore forums.

How to ask a question

Chances are, if you have a problem, someone else has had it in the past, too. You can search for a solution by typing your query into the search field. If you don't see a thread discussing your issue, you can post a new thread.

Click on your avatar at the top left corner of your browser window. Select the iMore Forums from the drop down menu. Select a topic, like iPhone 7. Click on Post New Thread. Fill out the thread form. Click Submit Question.

How to chat with Apple support online or on the phone

If searching on your Mac or iOS device doesn't help, and if the iMore forums can't solve your problem, you can go directly to the source: Apple support.

If you're just looking for some basic how-to solutions, you can get help in 140 characters or less via Twitter using @AppleSupport. The company tweets out plenty of helpful advice about new features on iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

If Twitter doesn't help, you can talk directly with an Apple support technician either online or on the phone. If you start out in a chat, but discover your problem is more complicated, you can always ask to speak with a support technician on the phone.

Visit Apple's support page or the Apple Support app. Select the device you want to fix. Select a category that your issue falls under. Select a topic. Select Chat, Talk to Apple Support Now, Schedule a Call, or Call Apple Support Later to contact Apple support. Apple will contact you through the channel that you specified (unless you selected Call Apple Support Later, in which case, you will need to contact Apple).

How to set up a Genius appointment at an Apple Store

Sometimes, reading and chatting online isn't enough: If you have a hardware problem or tricky software issue, you may have to bring your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch to an Apple Store for diagnostics and possible repairs. If there is an Apple Store near you, it's easy to schedule an appointment at the Genius Bar.

Visit Apple Support or the Apple Support app. Select the device you want to fix. Select a category that your issue falls under. Select a topic. Click on Bring in for Repair. Enter your Apple ID and password. Select a location. Select an Apple Store near you. Pick a date and time.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to get support your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out. You can also visit the iMore forums now that you know how to sign up!