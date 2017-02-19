Which Pokémon can you hatch from 10 KM, 5 KM, and 2 KM Eggs? And what are the new ones from Gen 2? Here's the answer!

With the launch of Pokémon Go's new Gen 2 update, there are 80 new Pokémon in the game, 35 of which you can hatch from Pokémon Eggs. So, which new Pokémon are in which Pokémon Eggs? And what's the best — read: fastest! — way to hatch them? Here's the updated list along with some tips and tricks — and maybe a cheat or two!

What kind of Pokémon Eggs are there in Pokémon Go?

Aside from the very different Lucky Eggs, available in the Shop, there are three kinds of Pokémon Eggs in Pokémon Go:

2 KM Eggs with green spots.

5 KM Eggs with yellow spots.

10 KM Eggs with purple spots.

Each type of Pokémon Egg can hatch a different kind of Pokémon.

What kind of Pokémon hatch from each type of Egg? — Update for Gen 2!

As of February 8, 2017, Pokémon Go has radically changed the type of Pokémon that hatch from Pokémon Eggs. Many formerly 10 KM Egg Pokémon now hatch from 5 KM Eggs, and many formerly 5 KM Egg Pokémon now hatch from 2 KM Eggs. Also, the Gen 2 Pokémon are here and they're also hatching from the very same Eggs.

Here's the new list, via The Silph Road and Pokémon Hub:

2 KM Eggs

Here are the new Gen 2 Pokémon that hatch from 2 KM Pokémon Eggs, including Pichu and Topegi now:

Aipom

Chikorita

Totodile

Cyndaquil

Misdreavus

Pichu

Remoraid

Slugma

Togepi

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Ledyba

And the new Gen 1 lineup:

Bulbasaur (516/560)

Charmander (434/475)

Squirtle (422/462)

Caterpie (196/224)

Weedle (199/227)

Spearow (348/385)

Ekans (405/444)

Nidoran (382/420)

Nidoran (384/422)

Zubat (292/325)

Oddish (564/611)

Venonat (472/515)

Diglett (230/265)

Abra (602/656)

Machop (636/685)

Bellsprout (479/523)

Geodude (632/682)

Slowpoke (638/688)

Gastly (523/572)

Krabby (734/792)

Exeggute (583/629)

Goldeen (530/575)

Magikarp (104/125)

Cleffa (319/354)

Igglybuff (257/293)

5 KM Eggs

New Gen 2 Pokémon in Eggs, including Elekid, and Magmy:

Elekid

Sneasel

Yanma

Girafarig

Natu

Magby

Phanpy

Qwilfish

Shuckle

Smoochum

Stantler

Tyrogue

Wobbuffet

Wooper

Dunsparce

And the updated Gen 1 list, which now has Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Kabuto, and Omanyte:

Sandshrew (633/683)

Vulpix (403/442)

Paras (436/477)

Meowth (329/364)

Psyduck (508/552)

Mankey (526/572)

Growlith (587/634)

Poliwag (360/397)

Tentacool (501/546)

Ponyta (802/858)

Magnemite (568/619)

Duduo (530/577)

Seel (471/513)

Grimer (674/725)

Shellder (501/547)

Onix (523/572)

Drowzee (522/567)

Voltorb (448/489)

Cubone (495/539)

Lickitung (703/755)

Koffing (576/623)

Rhyhorn (901/959)

Tangela (1195/1262)

Horsea (482/526)

Staryu (484/529)

Scyther (1337/1408)

Pinsir (1506/1583)

Eevee (510/553)

Hitmonlee (1302/1375)

Hitmonchan (1132/1199)

Porygon (840/895)

Omanyte (714/768)

Kabuto (618/670)

10 KM Eggs

The 10 KM list for Gen 2:

Gligar

Miltank

Larvitar

Mantine

Mareep

Pineco

Skarmory

Sudowoodo

And the updated classics:

Chansey (769/839)

Lapras (1225/1303)

Aerodactyl (1417/1490)

Snorlax (1833/1917)

Dratini (450/491)

Are there any Pokémon that are only available from Eggs?

The babies!

Pichu (baby Pikachu)

Togepi (baby Togetic)

Cleffa (baby Clefairy)

Igglybuff (baby Jigglypuff)

Magby (baby Magmar)

Smoochum (baby Jinx)

Elekid (baby Electobuzz)

Are there any Pokémon you CAN'T hatch from Eggs?

You can't hatch any evolved form Pokémon from Pokémon Eggs, only baby or base-level forms. So, you can't hatch a Pikachu, Dragonite or Tyranitar, but you can hatch the Pichu, Dratini, or Larvitar that evolve into them. You also can't hatch any Pokémon that isn't currently in the game, including the Legendary Birds, Legendary Dogs, Tower Duo, Celebi, Mew, or Mewtwo.

Other than that, you can't hatch Ditto, only catch it in disguise in the wild. And, although you could when the game first launched, you can no longer hatch regionals from eggs:

Taurus

Mr. Mime

Farfetch'd

Kangaskhan

Heracross

How do you get a Pokémon Egg?

Pokémon Eggs are different than the Lucky Eggs you get when you reach a significant new level or buy at the Shop. You can't buy Pokémon Eggs at all — You have to collect them at PokéStops. Spin the stop and there's a roughly 20% chance you'll get a Pokémon Egg along with the more common balls, potions, and revives.

That doesn't mean you'll get one egg every five stops, though. Random is random, which means you could get five eggs in a row or none at all. If you keep visiting and spinning PokéStops, though, you'll eventually get Pokémon Eggs.

Where do you see Pokémon Eggs when you get them?

Pokémon Eggs are kind of hidden away but once you know where they are you can check on which ones you have, and how many, at any time.

Tap the PokéBall button to bring up the menu. Tap the Pokémon button. Swipe from right to left to see your Pokémon Eggs.

You can have up to 9 Pokémon Eggs at any one time.

How can you tell which exact Pokémon is in a Egg?

You can't. Not until you hatch it. It's generally believed that when you spin a PokéStop and Pokémon Go determines you're getting an Egg, it first determines the Pokémon you're getting and then hides inside the appropriate type of Egg. For example, if it determines you're getting an Egg, it'll could then determine you're getting a Dratini, and so wrap it up inside a 10 KM Egg — and you can't see it or tell what it is until it comes out.

That means it doesn't matter where you are or what you do after you get an Egg. What's inside is already decided. It's also why, when Pokémon Go makes a change to Eggs for an event or any other reason, it won't affect Eggs you already have, only ones you get from that point on.

What about CP, Level, and stats (IV)?

The Level of a Pokémon in an Egg is the same as the Level of your Trainer when you acquire the Egg, up to a limit of Level 20. So, if you spin the PokéStop and get the Egg when you're Level 15, the Pokémon that eventually hatches from it will also be Level 15. If you're Level 20, 25, or 35, though, the Pokémon will be Level 20. That's as high as Eggs go. CP will match the Level.

For Stats (IV), Pokémon you hatch will be in the higher range:

Mystic: 80-100%: "Your [Pokémon] is a wonder! What a breathtaking Pokémon!" or 66-79% "Overall, your [Pokémon] has certainly caught my attention."

Valor: 80-100%: "Overall, your [Pokémon] simply amazes me! It can accomplish anything!" or 66-79%: "Overall, your [Pokémon] is a strong Pokémon. You should be proud!"

Instinct: 80-100%: "Overall, your [Pokémon looks like it can really battle with the best of them!" or 66-79%: "Overall, your [Pokémon] is really strong!"

You can also look at the minium and maximum CP numbers in the list above. The closer your Pokémon is to the top, the closer it is to being "perfect" — highest stats in every category.

Okay, how do you hatch a Pokémon Egg?

You hatch your Pokémon Eggs by placing them in Incubators and then walking around until you reach the number of kilometers indicated by the Egg.

Everyone gets one free "Infinite" Incubator that lets you incubate a single Pokémon Go at a time. Pokémon Go will also give you free three-use Incubators when you reach level 6, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30, and four free when you reach level 40. To use them:

Go to your Pokémon Egg screen. Tap on the Pokémon Egg you want to Incubate. Tap on Start Incubation. Tap on the Incubator you want to use.

You can also buy additional three-use Incubators from the Shop. They cost 150 Poké Coins and break after you've used them three times, but let you incubate as many Eggs as you have, all at the same time.

Tap the Incubator button at the bottom right. Tap on the Shopping Bag button at the bottom right. Tap on the Incubator button. Tap on the Exchange For (150 coins) button.

You can also buy them from the Store screen if you're not already on the Egg screen. And you can buy as many as you like simply by tapping the Exchange For button repeatedly. (As long as you have enough Poké Coins.)

Tap the PokéBall button to bring up the menu. Tap the Shop button. Tap on the Incubator button. Tap on the Exchange For (150 coins) button.

Once you have the Pokémon Egg in the Incubator, you need to walk to hatch it. How far you have to walk correlates to the distance of the Egg you have.

2 kilometers for 2 KM Eggs (green).

5 kilometers for 5 KM Eggs (yellow).

10 kilometers for 10 KM Eggs (purple).

Does it matter what type of Incubator you use for each type of egg?

Any type of Incubator can be used to hatch any type of Pokémon Egg. That said, if you want the most from your Incubators:

Put 2 KM eggs in your unlimited use Incubator first. Put 10 km eggs in your three-use Incubators first.

Look at it this way: If you have a 3-use Incubator and you use it for 2 km eggs, it'll disappear after 6 km. If you use it for 10 km eggs, you'll get 30 km out of it, or 5x the distance for your money.

Can you see how far you've traveled with a Pokémon Go Egg?

Yup! As you walk, the Pokémon Egg screen will update to show you the distance you've walked each Egg up to one decimal place. For example, if you walk 1.3 KM, you'll see 1.3 / 2 KM, 1.3 / 5 KM, or 1.3 / 10 KM.

If you tap on a Pokémon Egg, you can see the distance up to two decimal places.

The distance is updated every 4.2 minutes so, don't worry if you walk for a bit and don't see any immediate changes.

How fast can you walk to hatch a Pokémon Egg?

It's currently believed the optimal speed for hatching a Pokémon Go is 10.5 KM/H (6.5 M/H). Go slower and it'll just take you longer to hatch. Go faster and Pokémon Go will discount the distance you're traveling or, if you go fast enough, ignore it altogether.

If you reach 35 KM/H (22 MP/H), you'll get the speed-lock pop up. At that point, little if any of your distance will be counted.

Do you have to walk or can you jog, run, cycle, skate, ski... or drive?

You can travel any way you like, you just can't exceed 10.5 KM/H if you want all your distance to count, or 35 KM/H if you want anything to count at all.

If you've got a great way to go 10.5 KM/H, like on a scooter, skates, or cross-country skis, go for it!

Do you have to travel in a straight line?

Pokémon Go measures distance in a straight line based on the change in GPS position. So, to get maximum distance, you should travel in a straight line too.

It's believed that Pokémon Go actually records distance more frequently, though. Somewhere between one to four times a minute. So, you could theoretically change direction after a minute or so and still get good results.

Do you have to have Pokémon Go open while you're traveling?

For your distance to record, you have to have at least one of the following things:

Pokémon Go open on your phone.

Pokémon Go Plus connected to your phone.

Pokémon Go for Apple Watch with a Workout started.

Are any one of those methods better than any other?

Currently, Pokémon Go for Apple Watch, once a Workout is started, doesn't record based on GPS but based on your step count, which means you don't have to worry about walking in a straight line. You can record distance while walking around your house, even using a treadmill.

Do you get anything else from hatching an Egg?

Yes! You also get XP, Candies, and Stardust. XP is always the same but candies and Stardust falls along a range.

2KM egg: 200 XP, 5 to 15 candies, 500-1500 Stardust.

5KM egg: 500 XP, 10 to 21 candies, 1000-2100 Stardust.

10KM egg: 1000 XP, 16 to 32 candies, 1600-3200 Stardust.

Any cheats to hatch Pokémon eggs faster?

There are, though some can start or stop working depending on how Pokémon Go updates. They include ways to benefit from "GPS drift", ways to get more distance when you're driving, and more.

Your Pokémon Go Egg hatching tips?

Do you have any tips, tricks, or cheats for hatching Eggs in Pokémon Go? Drop them into the comments and we'll try them out.