How do you hatch the Gen 2 babies — Pichu, Togepi, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Magby, Smoochum, Elekid, and Tyrogue — in Pokémon Go? Like this!

Pokémon Go has begun to release Gen 2, starting with the ones from the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games... and yes, that means the babies! The bad news is, you can't catch them. The good news is, you can hatch them. Here's how!

Trending

So, which Gen 2 'mons are confirmed for Pokémon Go exactly?

So far, Pokémon Go has announced:

Pichu (baby Pikachu)

Togepi (baby Togetic)

Others have hatched:

Cleffa (baby Clefairy)

Igglybuff (baby Jigglypuff)

Magby (baby Magmar)

Smoochum (baby Jinx)

Elekid (baby Electobuzz)

Also possible, but more complex (due to split evolution, like Eevee):

Tyrogue (baby Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontops)

Can we catch them? Incense them? Lure them? Will they spawn?

No. No. No. Sadly, no. Pokémon Go isn't making the new Gen 2 babies available to catch, at least not yet. That means they won't spawn either randomly or at PokéStops, and they won't show up for Incense or Lures.

If you want one, you have to hatch them! And that means eggs!

Which Gen 2 Pokémon babies hatch from which eggs?

You can hatch Gen 2 Pokémon babies from all different egg types, including 2KM, 5KM, and 10KM eggs. Here's the breakdown:

2KM eggs Baby Pokémon hatches

Cleffa (baby Clefairy)

Igglybuff (baby Jigglypuff)

5KM eggs Baby Pokémon hatches

Pichu (baby Pikachu)

Togepi (baby Togetic)

10KM eggs Baby Pokémon hatches

Magby (baby Magmar)

Smoochum (baby Jinx)

Elekid (baby Electobuzz)

Can we evolve the babies?

Absolutely. In most cases, it's not a huge help, since you can also hatch the evolved forms and, better still, catch them in the wild. But, if you have the candy and want to try your luck for higher CP, better IV, or an ideal attack or defense moveset, go for it!

For Togetic, of course, you have to evolve from Togepi for now, because he's never been in the game before. Same with Hitmontops from Tyrogue, should that hatch ever start happening.

25 candy Baby Pokémon evolutions

Pichu toPikachu

Cleffa to Clefairy

Magby to Magmar

Igglybuff to igglypuff

Elekid to Electabuzz

Smoochum to Jynx

50 candy Baby Pokémon evolutions

Togepi to Togetic

Any baby Pokémon questions?

Drop them in the comments below!