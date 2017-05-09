AirDrop lets you quickly and easily transfer files between iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
Using Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy to broadcast, discover, and negotiate connections, and point-to-point Wi-Fi to transfer information AirDrop is fast, power-efficient, and secure. When you're using it between iPhones and iPads, you can AirDrop photos, videos, contacts, Passbook passes, Voice Memos, Map location, and any and everything else that appears on a Share sheet.
How to turn on (or off) AirDrop for iPhone or iPad
AirDrop lets you choose between enabling it for just your contacts or for everyone. "Contacts" requires more work, as you and the person you want to AirDrop with both have to be logged into iCloud and be in each other's Contacts. "Everyone" is easier but means random people you don't know can send you prank AirDrops.
- Launch Control Center by swiping up from the bottom bezel of your iPhone or iPad.
- Make sure both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are active. (You don't have to be on a Wi-Fi network, you just need WI-Fi on to transfer.)
- Tap AirDrop.
Tap Off to disable AirDrop, Contacts Only to enable only your contacts to AirDrop you, or Everyone to let everyone AirDrop you.
- If you choose Contacts Only, make sure you're logged into iCloud.
Note: Apple won't share your contacts with another device to determine if there's a match, it'll check both your iCloud accounts instead. Then, if there is a match, it'll show you your own version of the contact on your own device. That way, no data gets leaked.
How to AirDrop files from your iPhone or iPad
You can AirDrop files from any iPhone or iPad app that includes the built-in Share sheet, and you can share to anyone, and any of their devices, that show up in the Share sheet.
- Got to the file you'd like to send with AirDrop.
- Tap the Share button.
Tap the person and device you want to share to.
Because AirDrop shows your picture for any and all contacts, if you're trying to AirDrop to someone with multiple devices, you could see their picture multiple times in the Sheet. You will see their device name, however, which should make sure you pick the right one.
How to troubleshoot AirDrop on iPhone and iPhone
If contacts don't show up in the AirDrop interface, try these solutions, in order:
- Toggle Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi off and back on, or toggle Airplane Mode on and off to reset the connections.
- Turn off Instant Hotspot to free up the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.
- Temporarily switch to Everyone to remove any chance of contact mismatch.
How to AirDrop from your Mac
As noted in yesterday's Airdrop article's comments, this isn't true for everyone: "If your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 7, you have the ability to share files with AirDrop."
AirDrop is not available for the 3rd generation iPad, something that took me quite awhile to puzzle out why it was not working.
renegad3 says:
As per Apple.com:
AirDrop is available on iPhone 5 or later, iPad (4th generation), iPad mini, and iPod touch (5th generation) and requires an iCloud account.
Well, that explains why I haven't used it. Thanks.
I'm still using this old-school tool http://ow.ly/YhJeh to transfer files from my iPhone to Mac and from Mac to iPhone. It's working well with my old iPod touch and iPad air too. Best part is that it is also works perfectly on Windows desktop at my work.
That's exactly what it says in the article right after the intro para.
Shame that airdrop OS and iOS don't work together. Took me a while to work out and I think apple should make it clearer.
It does as long as you have compatible devices. 2012 or later Mac running Yose and iPhone 5 or later, iPad 4 or later, iPad mini any generation, or iPod touch 5th gen
The other issue with it, is it uses the iCloud account. My wife and I share my iTunes account for things like Find Your iPhone and App store purchases, but she has her own for iMessage and Facetime. However, it defaults to the main account used on the device, which is mine. And this is true for all our other iPhones and iPads. So we just see my id show up multiple times when we try to send something between devices, not knowing which is really the device we want.
If defaults to whatever is signed in under iCloud in settings - you should both have your own. Share an iTunes ID if you'd like but under iCloud, it should be your own. If you want t track each other with find my iPhone then enable family sharing.
Ally..... I absolutely love your Hot To: posts, but find it strange that "How to enable Airdrop" and "How to send a file using Airdrop" are not included in the same post.
Because people search them in googles separately.
That is my gripe, I would love for it to work with my MacBook Pro, and iPad 3.
I still haven't use this feature, but I think it will come in handy soon. Thanks for the tip!
I wish I could airdrop with my iPhone 4S, but I do use it between my iPad and my iPhone 5s. Both with the same iCloud/iTunes account... But they show up properly when using airdrop.
I didn't realise u don't need an internet connection to send or receive files using air drop. I met up with some old sch friends today and when it was time to exchange addresses I was feeling cool for a second showing my colleague how to activate airdrop on his iphone 5 and then on trying to airdrop from my iphone 5s, I noticed I had no very poor reception and as it didn't seemed to be taking too long, I aborted the process and did the contact exchange the old-fashioned way.
Yup, I usually use Airdrop to transfer photos with my niece and sister. It's way easier to use than Bump.
Allyson I haven't seen this anywhere else yet...but I just noticed on iOS 7.1 (beta 4) that WIFI isn't necessary. AirDrop seems to support LTE as well.
How far can Airdrop send a file?
From here..to right over there! X{D
Have iPad an: iPhone 5. On iPad I bought 2 apps with peps pig for my kids, hoe can I airdrop this to my iPhone pls?
In the first paragraph, you said, "Not only does AirDrop except much larger file transfers..." when I think you meant to use the word "accept".
Ha, sometimes I have brain lapses... Thanks!
Can you send music? Or is that impossibru?
Hi I got slammed with 225 photos from unknown people and I want
to have them removed now! Please give me instructions how to do it!
Thank you
Egidio