When all else fails, recovery mode lets you restore your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad in iTunes.
Update February 1, 2017: Moved instructions for placing your iPhone 7 into recovery mode to the top of the article and added instructional screenshots to that section.
If updating your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad through Software Update simply isn't working, you're trying to get off a bad beta, or your device has simply become completely unresponsive and nothing else is working, recovery mode might be just what you need to get things going again. It's painful, so it's more of an almost-last resort than a first step. It's not complicated, however, and knowing about recovery mode is important if you ever need it.
How to put your iPhone 7 into recovery mode
Because iPhone 7 doesn't have a physical Home button — it has a capacitive Force Touch Home button — recovery mode functionality has moved to the volume down button.
Turn Off your iPhone 7 if it isn't off already.
- Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones) for 3 seconds.
Swipe the slide to power off confirmation slider to the right.
Press and hold down the volume down button on your iPhone 7.
- Plug your iPhone 7 into your Mac or Windows PC and make sure iTunes is running.
Release the volume down button when you see the Connect to iTunes screen.
How to put your iPhone or iPad into recovery mode
Turn Off your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad if it isn't off already.
- Press and hold down the On/Off button on the right side (iPhone 6 or later) or top (all other iPhones, iPods, and iPads) for 3 seconds.
Swipe the slide to power off confirmation slider to the right.
- Press and hold down the Home button on your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPhone.
- Plug your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad into your Mac or Windows PC and make sure iTunes is running.
Release the Home button when you see the Connect to iTunes screen.
At this point, iTunes should display an alert saying it's detected an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad in recovery mode, and will let you restore your device.
Reader comments
How to put your iPhone or iPad into recovery mode
this is bull crap
it's not bull crap it actually worked..... as simple as it is.. I will repeat the process: turn off your I device after it finishes press and hold the home button
It's not bull crap. Just hold the button while plugging in your device.
If it does not work your the one who's bull crap
ive been trying to do this for hours now
Worked great, Rene! Thanks! (And you're great on MacBreak Weekly!)
I use Recboot on Mac and it works a treat to put my phone and iPad into (and out of) recovery mode.
Sent from the iMore App
Why is everything through iTunes like it's a music app now it's recovery.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Rene - trying the recovery mode as I have been waiting for more than 24 hours for the activation server to allow me to complete the ios9.3 update on my ipad2 (WITH 3G). When I removed the 3G card, I got some normal access message about the iPad from iTunes, so suspect the activation issue may be related to this. The iPhone 5 upgrade was smooth and I assume the activation server would recover after a day of waiting.
Ok, the recovery mode tried to install iOS 9.1 but failed and I can do nothing. Trying the DFU option next…
BTW - where are Apple ideas like Healthkit explained on the apple website ? - you only get a sense of what they are planning from the live events. Is there no Apple blog?
Thank you, Rene! I am in the process of rebooting and restoring my son's Phone. This worked great.
BRUh ThisIS bull crap tried it for 21 days and anint work so this website is useless bruh u guys better fix it
What are these people talking about "it's bull crap"? Can they not understand basic directions? This is pretty basic stuff and it works just fine. I have used it before and just did it again. Worked on the first try and had no issues at all. So not bull crap but rather very useful information as always.
Maybe for some people it just doesnt work - I have taken my phone to an apple employee, and he was unable to restore it until he took it into the back and did whatever apple magic he did lol