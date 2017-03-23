Make text and icons easier to see on your iPhone with Display Zoom!

Apple's 4.7- and 5.5-inch iPhone models have big, beautiful Retina HD displays that space out your icons with a crisp, beautiful layout — but sometimes, that large layout can be too much on aging eyes. Good news: Apple's Display Zoom feature, found in your Display & Brightness settings, can reduce that space and make icons and text bigger on your Home screen.

It's as simple as tapping a few buttons! Here's how you go about it.

How to turn on Display Zoom's Zoomed mode

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Display & Brightness. Tap View under the Display Zoom setting. Tap Zoomed to switch from the default setting of Standard. You can swipe between previews of this mode to see how it will change your navigational experience. Tap Set in the upper right corner. Tap Use Zoomed to restart your iPhone into Zoomed mode.

How to return to Display Zoom's Standard mode

Icons too big in Zoomed mode? You can return to Standard mode at any time by following the same steps.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on Display & Brightness. Tap View under the Display Zoom setting. Tap Standard to switch from Zoomed. You can swipe between previews of this mode to see how it will change your navigational experience. Tap Set in the upper right corner. Tap Use Standard to restart your iPhone into Zoomed mode.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments.