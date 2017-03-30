Looking for the best way to buy a new iPad? Here's how you get it done.
Apple's newest entry-level 2017 iPad is now in stores, alongside its siblings iPad Pro and iPad mini. If you're considering a new iPad purchase, here's everything you need to know about the various ways you can buy your new tablet.
First: Decide what kind of iPad (and accessories) you want to purchase
Screen size is just the beginning: Before you order your iPad, you're going to want to consider your hard drive size as well as whether or not to get a Wi-Fi + Cellular option, which runs you an extra $130. There's also accessories to consider: If you're going straight iPad or iPad mini, you'll want a case or an external keyboard; Pro users also have to consider add-ons like the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, or other Smart Connector accessories.
- Which iPad should you get: iPad Pro, iPad, or iPad mini?
- The best cases for the 9.7-inch iPad
- The best cases for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- The best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- The best accessories for the iPad mini 4
- The best styluses for iPad
- The best drawing apps for iPad
- The best writing apps for iPad
Second: Should I have my iPad mailed to me or pick it up in-store?
This largely depends on how quickly you want your iPad, and whether you want to drive to your local store on launch day.
If you choose to have your iPad order mailed to you, you're at the whim of your local UPS or FedEx drivers. If your driver regularly comes at 8AM, you may get your iPad earlier in the day; if your house or apartment doesn't usually get deliveries until 8PM, you may feel a little FOMO.
If you're considering trading in your old iPad for some extra cash, you can do that online or at your local store — up to you.
The best way to order online: The Apple Store app
If you want to avoid slow webpages, you can use your iPhone or current iPad to order via the Apple Store app. This is my preferred method, in large part because the app is quick, easy, requires very little effort on your part, and best of all — you can use Apple Pay. You can even designate your new iPad for in-store pickup within the app.
It might be a little mean to make your current iPad buy your new one, but hey — all's fair in love and pre-ordering.
- Apple Store app - Download now
If you want to use a computer: Apple.com
If you prefer using your laptop or desktop to order, or you want to order from a different company or big box store, here are the links you need.
Worldwide
If you don't have a reason to do otherwise, Apple.com remains the easiest online way to order your new iPad.
In the U.S.
Want to order from other outlets? In the United States, you can buy an iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular model from any of the major carriers, as well as on the website of most big-box stores.
- AT&T - Buy here
- Sprint - Buy here
- Verizon - Buy here
- T-Mobile - Buy here
- Best Buy - Buy here
- Target - Buy here
In Canada
Looking to order an iPad in Canada? Keep your eyes peeled at the following retailers:
- Rogers - Buy here
- Bell - Buy here
- Telus - Buy here
- MTS - Buy here
- Best Buy - Buy here
- Costco - Buy here
- Staples - Buy here
Questions?
Are you picking up a new 9.7-inch iPad or other iPad model? Have other questions about the ordering process? Let us know below.
Reader comments
The best way to buy your iPad
Anyone pre-ordered from Best Buy for pickup before? It won't let me select a store because no stores have it in stock (well duh).
Wife ordered a Space Gray iPad Pro 9.7 with LTE for me this morning at breakfast (7 AM EST). Delivery by March 28! Already have a pending trade-in with Gazelle for my iPad Air 64.
One note for those of you who are buying through the Apple store and want to use Verizon as your cellular carrier with your new iPad. Remember, the Apple SIM that comes included only works with certain carriers, but NOT VERIZON.
https://www.apple.com/ipad/apple-sim/
If you want to use Verizon, during checkout when you get to the Accessories page, at the very bottom of the page is a check box to include a FREE SIM card that will work with Verizon. Check that box to receive a Verizon SIM.
I missed that, the bottom of the accessories page is not the best place for something that critical. Why not make it a mainstream choice in the basic ordering process?
Ordered 14 Ipad pro's from the apple store. Several of the people I shipped them to wanted Verizon as their carrier.
It is NOT a choice in the cellular selection tab. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and GigSky.
????
Ordered mine.. A Gold colored wifi version. Traded in my original iPad 2 at Best Buy for $94 plus a $25 gift car. I had no further updates on the old iPad so I upgraded. This new iPad Fit my needs.