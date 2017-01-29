Snapchat is fun, fast, and super-popular, but it's not for everyone all the time. And that's okay.

Snapchat can be really fun for sending quick snaps to your friends or looking at specialty content. But it's not for everyone.

If you made a Snapchat account and you've decided that you want to step away for awhile, you can deactivate your account in just a few easy steps using a web browser. (Sadly, you can't delete your account from the Snapchat app for iPhone.)

How to deactivate your Snapchat account

Go to https://support.snapchat.com/delete-account in any web browser. You can even use Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Enter your Snapchat username and password. Check the box confirming you aren't a robot. Click on Submit. Re-enter your username and password on the next page. Click on Continue.

Once you've done this, your Snapchat account will be deactivated. Your friends will no longer be able to send you snaps, and you won't be able to log in to Snapchat without reactivating your account. You'll also receive an email to your contact address confirming the deactivation, as well as instructions on how to reactivate your Snapchat account within 30 days of deactivation.

How to reactivate your Snapchat account

If you've had second thoughts about deleting your Snapchat presence, you can reactivate your account in a jiffy.

Open Snapchat on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Log In. Log in with your old Snapchat username and password. Tap Yes when Snapchat asks if you'd like to reactivate your account. Tap OK. Snapchat will send you an email when your account has been reactivated. When it has been, Log In to the Snapchat app.

How to permanently delete your Snapchat account

Want to say goodbye to Snapchat forever? Just follow the deactivation steps, then wait 30 days. After that time period, your account will be filed as permanently deleted and you'll no longer be able to recover it. Just remember that once this happens, there's no going back.

If you want to make sure your account has truly been deleted, attempt to log in using your old credentials. If the account has been wiped, there'll be no way to log back in.