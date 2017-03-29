Your Apple ID can be used for iCloud, iTunes, and the App Store, but if you forget your password, you'll need to reset it!

Whether you want to log into iCloud on a new device or download something from iTunes or the App Store, you'll need your Apple ID password to get it done. If you can't remember your password, you can reset it using the web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you don't even remember your Apple ID, you can try to recover that too!

How to reset your Apple or iCloud password with your email address or security questions

If you know your Apple ID (the email address you used when you created your account), you can reset the password by receiving an email or by answering the security questions you used when you first created your Apple ID.

Navigate to iforgot.apple.com from any web browser. Enter your Apple ID, which is the email address associated with your Apple or iCloud account. If you've forgotten the address you used to create your Apple ID, follow the steps to recover your Apple ID. Type in the CAPTCHA characters to prove you aren't a robot. Click or tap Continue. Select I need to reset my password. Click or tap Continue. Select Get an email to have the instructions sent to your email address. If you don't want to wait for the email, you could, instead, select Answer security questions and answer the security questions you filled out when you first entered your Apple ID (NOTE: You'll have to remember the answer to those security questions). Click or tap Continue. You will receive an email at the address associated with your Apple ID. Open the email you received from Apple titled "How to reset your Apple ID password." Click or tap Reset now in the email. You will be redirected to the reset section of iforgot.apple.com. Back on the website, enter a new password. Enter the new password again to confirm. Click or tap on Reset Password.

Make sure you save your new password in a safe place. It is a smart idea to get a password manager if you don't already have one.

How to reset your password if you have two-factor authentication enabled

If you have additional security protection in the form of two-factor authentication, you can reset your password from your iPhone via the Settings section. If you don't have access to your iPhone or iPad, you can use Account Recovery from iforgot.apple.com.

Navigate to iforgot.apple.com from any web browser. Enter your Apple ID, which is the email address associated with your Apple or iCloud account. If you've forgotten the address you used to create your Apple ID, follow the steps to recover your Apple ID. Type in the CAPTCHA characters to prove you aren't a robot. Click or tap Continue. Enter the phone number of your trusted device. Click or tap Continue. Select Use trusted phone number if you have access to your trusted device. You can also select Reset from another device to use a different device than your trusted device. Click or tap Continue. Click or tap Start Account Recovery.

How to find out your Apple ID if you've forgotten it

It's fairly easy to reset your password if you also know your Apple ID, but if you've also forgotten your Apple ID, you can get help from Apple to recover it.

Navigate to iforgot.apple.com from any web browser. Click or tap Forgot Apple ID? Enter your first and last name and your email address. Type in the CAPTCHA characters to prove you aren't a robot. Click or tap Continue. Your information will be used to find your Apple ID. When your Apple ID is found, click or tap Go to Your Account to continue.

If you also don't know your password, follow the steps for email or two-factor authentication to reset it.

