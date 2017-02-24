If you're limited on iCloud storage space, you can manually decide what app data you want, and what you don't!
If you're on a free iCloud storage plan, you are probably already aware that you only get 5GB to store your information (cue sad trombone). That isn't a lot of space, especially if you own multiple iOS devices.
One way you can free up some additional storage to use elsewhere is by manually choosing what app data gets stored, and what won't!
Turning off app data doesn't mean that app won't return to your device during an iCloud restore, it just means the app's data will not return.
Typically the camera roll and document-centric apps are the most storage hungry. If you decide to turn these off, just make sure you're okay with losing the data within them in the event of a restore. We'd suggest saving any documents or photos to your computer frequently to free up storage space.
Or you can of course upgrade your iCloud storage plan if you want to store all your things, all the time – there are a ton of options to choose from! But here's how you can selectively back up add data over iCloud.
How to choose what app data gets backed up to iCloud for iPhone and iPad.
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on iCloud.
Tap on Storage.
- Tap Manage Storage.
- Tap on your device. It will say This iPhone or This iPad underneath it. Remember, you can only manage iCloud data for the device you're currently using.
Turn Off any apps that you don't want to back up app data for and tap on Turn Off & Delete in the popup menu.
How do you use iCloud?
Are you a big iCloud fan? Or do you prefer to back up your data using some other method? Let us know in the comments below!
I turned off the camera roll and use dropbox for my photos backup, since i already pay for dropbox i didn't see the need to pay for another cloud backup service.
Just download iCloud for your computer and it'll automatically download your photostream to your local harddrive so you don't have to worry about having your entire camera roll backed up in the cloud. That way you'll always have 1000 of your most recent photos in the cloud for easy access and no more than that taking up space.
That last part is tricky. Backing up photos to a pc isn't that hard since the pc sees the device as USB storage but other documents are not so easy - especially if you use iCloud backup, because the device wants to backup to one or the other, not both.
I discover this feature by mistake. I didn't realize how many of my apps were downloading to the cloud.
I wish i am allowed to select only Photos are backed up. Since video are taking most of the space and it stop me from backing up to iCloud.
thanks for this great tip
Thanks for the tips, but I'll stick with iTunes, requires no extra pay for storage space. Besides, the backup is stored safely on the computer - the data can be accesed with iPhone backup extractor if needed.
my ipad says not enough storage and to use settings for storage but the ipad won't let me open anything
Has anyone had any luck backing up app data to icloud from one ios device and then syncing another ios device to icloud to get the same app data? For example, I have an app called simple habits, and I want to be able to have the info I input on another ios device. I have made sure that my iCloud backup has included documents and data, and made sure that the app is turned on in iCloud backups. Can anyone shed light on this?
There's a slight trouble. While you can selectively back up apps and app data, you can't selectively restore. So apart from saving storage space on your iCloud account, the feature defies its purpose. I'd look into this method of selective backup and restore of iPhone apps if it is not only the storage space that you need to save: http://www.copytrans.net/support/how-to-install-selected-apps-app-settin...
can you confirm your following sentence.
Turning off app data doesn't mean that app will not return to your device during an iCloud restore, it just means the app's data will not return.
I contacted apple support three times today and I think apple have such a dumb people as support people. All 3 of them said that not only data but app also will not return while restoring.