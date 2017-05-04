What's the best way to sell your old Apple Watch before upgrading otherwise moving on? Here are your options!

If you're looking to upgrade to a new Apple Watch Series, switch between aluminum, stainless steel, or edition, or simply aren't using your Watch anymore and want to find it a new home, sell it can help you earn back some cash. While there aren't as many places to sell your old Apple Watch as there is your old iPhone, there are still a few worth checking out.

When should you sell?

Normally I advise people to sell just before a new version gets released. That way the market isn't flooded and prices haven't gone down. Apple Watch is only on its second series, though, which makes it hard to predict when the third will arrive.

The original Apple Watch debuted in the spring. The second in the fall. That's a big window, but it's also big enough to slip in between. If you time your sale for just before September or March, you might hit the sweet spot regardless.

Also, since Watches aren't the necessity phones are, if you misjudge and sell a little early, the worst that can happpend is you have to wait a few weeks for a new one.

What should you do before you sell?

You might be tempted to simply toss your Apple Watch at someone, count your cash, and walk away. But if you take a few minutes to prep, not only will your Apple Watch be safer to part with, you might just end up with even more cash to count.

Unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone

When you unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone, it not only makes sure you have an up-to-the-minute backup of all your data on your iPhone (and iCloud), it makes sure all your personal information is wiped from the Apple Watch. That way you're not giving away your photos, schedule, contacts, and everything else about your life along with your watch.

It also lets you remove the watch from your Apple account and Activation Lock. If that step doesn't happen, the new owner won't be able to set up the watch, and you'll have one unhappy customer demanding their money back.

(If you don't have your iPhone handy, you can reset and wipe your Apple Watch, but you'll have to remove it from your Apple ID and Activation Lock later, when you get back to your iPhone or go to iCloud.com on any browser.)

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab at the bottom, if you're not already there. Tap on the Watch you want to unpair at the top. Tap on the Info button to the right of the Watch details (looks like an i in a circle.) Tap on Unpair Apple Watch. Tap on Unpair [Watch name] to confirm.

Once that's done, you're good to go.

Clean up the casing

Simply cleaning out the data on your old Apple Watch isn't enough. You have to actually clean the casing as well. Whether the steel is as stainless as the day it shipped, or the aluminum shows some well-worn chips, you want to make the best of whatever situation your Apple Watch is in.

So, take a few minutes to carefully, considerately wipe that watch down with a damp cloth and make sure all dirt, oil, lint, and other stains, debris, and even fingerprints are gone from every nook and cranny.

This is especially true if you intend to sell your Apple Watch yourself and need to take photos. In that case, don't just polish it up, but put it in great lighting and make sure every angles shine.

Don't be dramatic and don't try to hide anything. That way refunds lurk. Simply make it look as good as possible and take photos as best as you can. An honest sale is a good sale.

Collect up the cables and bands

If you're selling your Apple Watch yourself, including the magnetic charger, AC Adapter, and even the original box, if you can. It'll give you an edge over other sellers. Also include the original band or a substitute if the original is no longer in usable condition. Include both sizes, if it came with multiple sizes and you still have them.

Also, if there are any other bands you've grown tired of or simply won't be using any more, throw them in. They won't just sweeten the deal but declutter your own house as well.

How should you sell your Apple Watch?

Apple Watch is a new product so the market for selling them isn't as mature as it is for phones. That means there are fewer options and most of them require more work on your part. Of course, that also means the potential for more money.

Swappa

Swappa is a way to get more money for your old Apple Watch than traditional services provide, but in a way that's simpler and easier than selling directly. You do have to have reasonable expectations and some patience.

Sell to Swappa

eBay

eBay can net you more money for your old Apple Watch but requires you to do a lot of the work and take some of the risk. If you're comfortable handling your own sales, and have the time to invest, you can get a better return than trade-in services. Just make sure to:

Only ship to the buyer's confirmed Paypal address if using Paypal. Price competitively, especially if you're using Buy It Now as an option. Take great photos but show any defects so everyone knows what they're getting. Take at least one photo showing your Apple Watch when ON, so everyone can see it works. Use a fast shipping service and make sure you include that in your item description. Use keywords in your title and in your item description to attract more potential buyers. You may also want to consider insuring your item in case anything goes wrong during shipping. Watch out for low-feedback buyers and also keep in mind that Paypal charges processing fees as well.

Sell on eBay

Craigslist

Craigslist is the old classified ads in new digital form, and all the wonder and dread that entails. The advantage of Craigslist is that you can sell locally, face-to-face. That greatly speeds up transactions and reduces overhead like shipping. Just make sure to:

Never put your personal or home address in an ad. NEVER. Price your Apple Watch competitively. Find existing ads on Craigslist in your area for Apple Watch that are the same model and condition as yours and price accordingly. If you're comfortable, include a number to call or text. It can increase the likelihood of a quick sale. (If you have a virtual number, use it.) Meet in a public place, preferably in the daytime. A coffee shop like Starbucks is ideal. Bring a friend with you, just in case. Watch out for email scams. If someone offers a lot more money to encourage you to ship them your Apple Watch, they're just trying to rip you off.

Sell on Craigslist

What about selling to a family member or friend?

Selling to family and friends isn't quite the same as selling to strangers... but it should be. If you don't just want to give it to them free and clear, you probably want to offer them the best deal possible. Happy relationships are good relationships. Also, make sure the Apple Watch is in the best condition possible, and everyone is being treated fairly. If anything goes wrong, everyone is going to hear about it. For a long time.

Selling your Apple Watch and still have questions?

We're not going anywhere! If you have additional questions about selling your old Apple, leave them in the comments below. Also check out our Apple Watch forums where you can get lots of great advice from people who've been buying and selling Apple Watches for a while now.

And, when you've sold, be sure to tell us what you did and how it worked out!