Share your favorite book passages and ebooks while reading in iBooks for iPhone and iPad.

Books are best when they're shared with others. If you've found a particularly scintillating paragraph — or perhaps, an entire book! — that you wish to share with friends, here's how to go about it.

How to share excerpts from a book

Found a selection from an ebook that you want to share with your friends or social media followers? It's easy to grab a bit of text and send it — along with a convenient link to the book in question — off on its merry way.

Open iBooks and your ebook of choice. Select the text you wish to share. Tap the right arrow in the resulting popover. Tap Share. Select the sharing option you wish to use.

How to share a PDF

Because most PDFs have no copy-protection on them, you can often share your entire PDF via email or print it out by your nearest AirPrint-enabled printer.

Open iBooks and your PDF of choice. Tap the Share button. Choose to Email or Print your selection.

On the Mac, you can share a PDF simply by dragging it out of the iBooks app and onto your desktop, then control-clicking the file and choosing Share.

How to share an entire book

When it comes to sharing an ebook, you'll have a few different options depending on your platform of choice. On your iPhone or iPad, the primary way of sharing a book is by its iBooks Store link — you can't actually send the file to a friend or family member.

Open the iBooks app. Firmly press on the book in question to trigger the 3D Touch or long press pop-over. Swipe up to view the pop-over. Tap Share to send the link to your source of choice.

On the Mac, you can share a book simply by dragging it out of the iBooks app and onto your desktop, then control-clicking the file and choosing Share. Be aware that if your ebook has copy-protection on it, you may not be able to send it to another user.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments.