Share your favorite book passages and ebooks while reading in iBooks for iPhone and iPad.
Updated March 2017: Added information to reflect changes in iOS 10.
Books are best when they're shared with others. If you've found a particularly scintillating paragraph — or perhaps, an entire book! — that you wish to share with friends, here's how to go about it.
How to share excerpts from a book
Found a selection from an ebook that you want to share with your friends or social media followers? It's easy to grab a bit of text and send it — along with a convenient link to the book in question — off on its merry way.
- Open iBooks and your ebook of choice.
- Select the text you wish to share.
Tap the right arrow in the resulting popover.
- Tap Share.
- Select the sharing option you wish to use.
How to share a PDF
Because most PDFs have no copy-protection on them, you can often share your entire PDF via email or print it out by your nearest AirPrint-enabled printer.
- Open iBooks and your PDF of choice.
- Tap the Share button.
Choose to Email or Print your selection.
Note: Emailing may not be an option if your file size is too large.
On the Mac, you can share a PDF simply by dragging it out of the iBooks app and onto your desktop, then control-clicking the file and choosing Share.
How to share an entire book
When it comes to sharing an ebook, you'll have a few different options depending on your platform of choice. On your iPhone or iPad, the primary way of sharing a book is by its iBooks Store link — you can't actually send the file to a friend or family member.
- Open the iBooks app.
- Firmly press on the book in question to trigger the 3D Touch or long press pop-over.
- Swipe up to view the pop-over.
Tap Share to send the link to your source of choice.
On the Mac, you can share a book simply by dragging it out of the iBooks app and onto your desktop, then control-clicking the file and choosing Share. Be aware that if your ebook has copy-protection on it, you may not be able to send it to another user.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments.
iBooks: The Ultimate Guide
- How to download and read iBooks
- How to listen to audiobooks with iBooks
- How to share books and excerpts from iBooks
- How to change the format of your iBooks
- How to customize iBooks
- How to sync content with iBooks
- How to manage your iBooks library
- How to sell your ebooks in the iBooks store
- How to troubleshoot iBooks problems