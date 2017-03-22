How can I share my current location with my friends and family? Why, with location services, that's how!

There are lots of reasons you may want to share your location through the Messages app or Find My Friends. For example, sharing a location is a lot faster than manually typing out a location to someone! If you have more than one iOS device, maybe an iPhone and an iPad for example, you may want to change which one is used for default location sharing.

It's also worth noting that if you're in a Family Sharing group, anyone in your group can see all your devices via the Find My iPhone app. Following the steps below will choose your default device for constant tracking in certain apps, like Messages.

I'd recommend setting the default device as whatever one you carry around with you. For most people, this will be their iPhone!

How to share your current location with friends

Launch Contacts from your home screen. Tap the contact you would like to share your location with. Tap Share my location. Tap the duration of time you'd like to share your location.

How to remove friends from sharing location

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Privacy. Tap on Location Services. Tap on Share My Location. Tap the friend you would like to remove Tap Stop Sharing Location

How to pick what iPhone or iPad is used for sharing your location

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Privacy. Tap on Location Services. Tap on Share My Location. Tap on From. Tap on the device you'd like to use as a default for sharing your location.

How to turn your location on or off

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Privacy. Tap on Location Services. Tap the Switch at the top of the screen to turn your Location Services on or off.

How do you use your location services?

Are you a big fan of using your location services? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!