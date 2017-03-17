Having a problem with iBooks? Here's how to fix it.
If you're having issues downloading your ebooks or audiobooks in iBooks, getting configuration errors, or other problems, here are a few fixes you can try.
Can't download? Check your cellular data
Are you getting an error when trying to view the iBooks Store or redownloading an iCloud-stored book in your library? You might have cellular data disabled on your iPhone or iPad. You can check by visiting the Settings app.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Scroll down and tap iBooks.
Flip the switch next to Cellular Data, under Allow iBooks to Access.
Can't read? Try redownloading
If your book displays strange errors or doesn't look quite right, it may have gotten garbled on download. Rather than suffer through a badly-formatted book, you may want to try deleting the book and redownloading it. Warning: You'll lose any annotations and highlights when you delete the book.
- Tap on the My Books tab. It's in the bottom left corner of your screen.
Tap Select.
- Tap on the book you want to delete.
- Tap Delete.
Tap on Remove Download.
Tap on the iCloud button on the book you want to re-download.
If all else fails: Talk to Apple
Having an issue we haven't listed here? It's always worth reaching out to Apple Support and chatting with their online support team to see if they can fix your issue. You can also reach out to me or anyone else on the iMore team by leaving a comment below, or dropping a note in our forums!
iBooks: The Ultimate Guide
- How to download and read iBooks
- How to listen to audiobooks with iBooks
- How to share books and excerpts from iBooks
- How to change the format of your iBooks
- How to customize iBooks
- How to sync content with iBooks
- How to manage your iBooks library
- How to sell your ebooks in the iBooks store
- How to troubleshoot iBooks problems
Reader comments
How to troubleshoot iBooks problems
I have this problem. I tried deleting and reinstalling. That didn't work so I deleted and reinstalled via iTunes. Didn't work either so I gave up. Not worth anymore time. I'll just use kindle. I'm JB btw
I have the problem as well. Since Kindle/Amazon are the better choice anyway, it's not really an issue.
I've had this problem exactly twice on my iPhone 4 (jailbroken) and never on my iPad (pure). My theory is that this is a problem either with jailbreak or with 4.1, since I haven't updated my iPhone to 4.2 because of the lack of untethered jailbreak. I can assure you that it has nothing to do with multiple iTunes accounts. My wife and I share an account, meaning we only have one.
If it's s jailbreak problem, which I suspect it is, then serves us right. Apple can easily look the other way.
I have this problem, too - but I'm not JB.
The bigger issue for me was the disappearing PDFs. I can re-download the books, but the PDFs are gone for good.
I'm having the same problem with my iPad, ( which is jail-broken) but my iPhone 4 ( which is jail-broken with the same tool as the iPad) works flawlessly.I'm on iOS 4.2.1, jail broken with redsn0w b7 (untethered) but you guys are 4.1 and having the problem?
I have this problem too, since iBooks 4.2 on an iPad, jailbroken both in 3.2 (with PwnageTool) and later in 4.2.1 (with redsn0w, tethered), and also on an iPhone 3G/4.2.1, jailbroken with PwnageTool. I've tested this quite a bit, I'm quite sure it only affects DRM'd purchases fro the th e iBookstore. If there is no DRM (which is not required by the iBookstore), there is never a problem. I've generally found that repeated attempts (as many as 5 or 7, sometimes with some long presses included) will eventually bypass it, although only until the book is closed or iBooks is quit.
I bet that it relates to the Fairplay DRM coding, and may not be intentional, since it can be bypassed with persistence (although maybe it is intentional).
To clarify my previous response, I am referring to the "Please restore itunes and reinstall iBooks" alert. I have not experienced the missing books bug or the repeated cover bug (not mentioned here, but also reported).
I am in NEED of a way to remove Fairplay DRM. I paid for my text book and it runs on my iPad, but i want to be able to read it on my iMac, and also allow my friend to run it on his CPU as well. I really dont want to pay for software to do it. If you could point me in a direction of where to look because i ve spent the last hour on google and found nothing relevant.
I had the same problem, just before..
I tried deleting the app, and reinstall it via iTunes, didn't work..
Then I tried to delete the app, restart my iPhone, reinstall it via iTunes, again didn't work..
Lastly I tried deleting the books on the iPhone, and then redownload the books I wanted on my device, and it worked :)
It seems to work on jb itouch 2g when multitasking is enable with myos
I have the same bug with an error message asking me to reinstall. However, I found a fix that works and is a lot less 'nuclear'. Accept the message, and just open the book again. Sometimes I have todo this 4-5 times, but eventually it opens fine and tree are no more issues (until I relaunch the app, that is). Try it out.
Excellent! Tried it and it worked.
Same problem here on JB iPad 3G (untethered 4.2.1)
None of the tips above worked for me.
Any other solution would be greatly appreciated.
As for the configuration error, opening multiple times worked for me thanks!
I think the problem of ibooks is the winnie the pooh book. i downloaded a couple of other free books to try them and they worked perfect, the only book that doesn't open is the winnie the pooh one. I think steve jobs doesn't want nobody to read his favorite book. LOL!!!!!
On Ibooks; To redownload a book, I have tapped Store, then Purchases , but i do not see any then Redownload button to tap .
i have JB iphone4 4.1 and i had same prob. try to open multiple time and hopefully it will work. mine did.
Got the same problem on my ipad (jailbroken 4.2.1 tethered with redsnOw), got even worse with the untethered jailbreak greenpois0n. But they finally got a fix for that. Published via redmondpie.com.http://www.redmondpie.com/how-to-fix-ibooks-not-opening-drm-books-error-...
THANK YOU SO MUCH :))
Thanks to Dennis! That fix worked for me on JB iOS 4.2.1 using GreenPoison.
What works for me, for the configuration error: force ibooks to quit (either restart the phone, or force it to quit with the "jiggly" mode from the quick-switch bar); then, reopen ibooks, then open a free book. Close the free book, open the drm'd book. So far so good for me.
Hey, I have the configuration problem, I exited iBooks, restored my iPad, and re installed it, but still I got the same message! What do I do?
I had the same problem, try to delete the books from the itunes library then import them back into the library
My solution was to switch to Stanza. If you have a book in iBooks which is playing up, you can search for where it is stored (right-click, 'Show in Finder" and from there, copy the epub file into Stanza in Apps panel.
After update to iOS 5, all of my PDFs disappeared. I tried restarting iBooks,
but that didn't work. Will probably try to resync, and restore with iTunes next. Note: my iPad2 is attached to the iCloud, I don't know if that made
any difference. Naturally, it shouldn't have.
Addendum to my previous post re: disappearing PDFs: this is device
independent. It also happened on my iPhone 4 (not 4S).
Also, I did try syncing the iPad2 with iTunes on my PC, as well as restoring
the 'Pad from the PC: neither worked.
An 'interesting' observation: right after I clicked 'iBook', but only the first
time on each device, the PDFs all appeared on the screen; after a few
seconds they were gone, for good.
Anyone have the same experience?
I have a iphone 4, i downloaded a book and it shows as downloaded, except it never loads, the bar that turns blue to indicate it downloaded just remains empty, i tried to redownload but it doesnot give me this option, just inicates it is downloaded. I tried sync with my mac, and nothing.
What about previously purchased books that now only contain a few pages with a pink error box stating that "This page contains the following errors: error on line 1 at column 1. Document is empty on line one at colums 1: encoding error
after doing jailbreak
ibook is showing cunfiguration problem..
what should i do????????
I have been having trouble with iBooks for about 4 months. I have NOT done a "jailbreak" don't even know what that is! Or anything else. Every time I try to put a PDF in iBooks it appears then disappears . When is Apple going to DO something about this!!?