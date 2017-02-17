How do you evolve most Gen 1 Pokémon into their all-new Gen 2 forms? With Evolution Items!

In Pokémon Go Gen 1, you could evolve any Pokémon you wanted as long as you had enough Candy. For some Pokémon in Gen 2, though, Candy is no longer enough. Now, if you want to evolve Gloom into Bellosum, Sunkern into Sunflora, Poliwhirl into Politeod, Slowpoke into Slowking, Onix into Steelix, Scyther into Scizor, Seadra into Kingdra, and Porygon into Porygon 2 you need more. You need Evolution Stones. Here's how they work!

BREAKING: Pokémon Go 2 now LIVE!

Trending: Hatch Gen 2 babies | Get Gen 2 evolutions

Guides: Pokémon Go tips and tricks | Pokémon Go cheats

What are Evolution Items in Pokémon Go Gen 2?

Evolution Items are objects that trigger the new evolutions — or newly split evolutions — for Gen 1 Pokémon into Gen 2 Pokémon forms. There are five types of Evolution Items in Pokémon Go Gen 2:

Sun Stone : Evolves Gloom into Bellossum (and Gen 2 Sunkern into Sunflora).

: Evolves Gloom into Bellossum (and Gen 2 Sunkern into Sunflora). King's Rock : Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed and Slowpoke into Slowking

: Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed and Slowpoke into Slowking Metal Coat : Evolves Onix into Steelix and Scyther into Scizor

: Evolves Onix into Steelix and Scyther into Scizor Dragon Scale : Evolves Seadra into Kingdra

: Evolves Seadra into Kingdra Up Grade: Evolves Porygon into Porygon 2

If and when you get one, it'll show up in your Items list alongside your Poké Balls, Potions, Lucky Eggs, etc.

Can you just buy Evolution Items in the Pokémon Shop?

Sadly, no. Unlike Lucky Eggs, Insense, and Storage upgrades, you can't buy Evolution Stones in the Pokémon Shop no matter how many Poké Coins you have or are willing to spend.

So, how do you get Evolution Items in Pokémon Go Gen 2?

Evolution Items in Pokémon Go Gen 2 are given out by PokéStops, just like Revives, Ultra Balls, and Razz Berries.

Visit a PokéStop, give it a spin, and there's a small chance a Sun Stone, King's Rock, Metal Coat, Dragon Scale, or Up Grade, will pop out along with the usual Poké Balls and Potions.

What are the odds of getting an Evolution Item from a PokéStop?

Low. It's been guessed that any given PokéStop has a 20% chance of giving you a Pokémon Egg and, anecdotally, Evolution Items seem to have a drop rate even lower than that. There's also five different kinds, which makes the odds of getting any specific Evolution Item even lower.

Random Number Generators — and math — are tricky things, though. At 20%, you'd think you'd get a Lucky Egg every 5 PokéStops, but as anyone who's played Pokémon Go for anything length of time knows, you might go 10 or 15 stops before getting one, then get 6 in a row.

The same will prove true with Evolution Items, only worse. You may want a Dragon Scale, hit 100 PokéStops, and come away with a Kings Rock or three.

Whatever the drop rate turns out to be, whether it's 1% or 10% or even 20%, the only way to be sure to get the Evolution Items you want is to spin, spin, spin.

Once you get an Evolution Item, can you just keep on using it or does it burn out?

Evolution Items are single use only. Yeah. Tears. You need one for every evolution you want to make. So, to evolve two Onix into two Steelix, you need two Metal Coats. To evolve a Poliwhirl into Politoed and Slowpoke into Slowking, you need two King's Rocks.

Spin. Spin. Spin. Spin. Sigh. Spin.

Okay, finally got an Evolution Item &!+$%, how do you use it?

Using an Evolution Item is the easy part.

Tap on the Poké Ball menu button at the bottom center of the game screen. Tap on the Pokémon button at the bottom left of the menu screen. Tap on the Pokémon you want to evolve. Tap on the second/bottom Evolution button. Tap on Use This Item on your Pokémon to confirm. (It'll show the specific Evolution Item you'll be consuming.) Enjoy!

Once the evolution is done, the Evolution Item will be spent.

Help, how do you ditch all the Evolution Items clogging up your bag?

@$$#()!#%. Sigh. Fine.

Tap on the Poké Ball menu button at the bottom center of the game screen. Tap on the Items button at the bottom right of the menu screen. Tap on the Delete button (looks like a trash can) to the right of the Evolution Stone you want to discard. Hit the Plus or Minus buttons to choose the number of items you want to discard. Hit Yes to confirm. Burn in—

Sorry. Deep breaths. Wish you could give them to me!

How do you evolve the Pokémon Go in Gen 2 who don't need Evolution Items?

Some of them you can evolve normally, simply by hitting the Evolve button. That's true of Chansey and Golbat from Gen 1 and almost all of the Gen 2 Pokémon as well. Getting Eevee to evolve into Espeon and Umbreon is another matter.

Learn how to evolve Gen 2 in Pokémon Go: Candy, Items, and friendship!

Any Evolution Item or Pokémon Go Gen 2 questions?

If you have any questions about Evolution Items in Pokémon Go Gen 2 or any great tips to share, drop them in the comments below!