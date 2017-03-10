Are you looking for a new way to get your favorite news sources delivered to your iPhone or iPad? Try the News app!

In today's world, we don't just want to "read the news". We want it delivered, not tossed onto the digital porch like a newspaper but curated with articles that fit our interests. Apple's News app isn't the first one to do this—Flipboard has been a high-profile example of this model for quite awhile—but the company's program has an advantage over all those in the App Store: It's part of iOS and available to everyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

What's new in the News app?

Apple is always tweaking, adjusting, and redesigning their software and the News app is no exception. As the app changes, we report on what's new.

How to get started with the News app for iPhone and iPad

The first time you launch the News app, you need to tell it what you like to read. You do this by selecting channel and category favorites.

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap Next. Tap the channels you'd like to make your Favorites. Tap Continue when you feel you've chosen enough Favorites. You can always add more later. Tap Configure Notifications if you would like to do that now. Otherwise, tap Not Now Tap Sign Me Up if you'd like to receive news-related emails. Otherwise, tap Not Now.

When you're done, the app switches to the For You screen and presents articles from your selections.

If you use more than one iOS device, be sure to go to Settings > iCloud and turn on the News option for syncing your articles between them.

How to enable notifications in the News app on iOS 10

After you update to iOS 10, when you first open the News app, you'll be invited to turn on Notifications for the News app. You'll also be asked to select which channels you'd like to receive notifications from. You can also add or remove notifications at a later time in the Favorites section.

Launch the News app from your Home Screen. Tap Favorites at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Notifications button in the upper left corner of the screen. It looks like a bell. Toggle the Notifications On for the channels you would like to receive notifications from. You can also turn on notifications for Editor's Picks and Top Stories. Tap Done.

You'll receive daily notifications from the channels you follow, which you can access from Notification Center on your Lock screen.

How to read articles in the News app

Reading articles that interest you is simple enough: You can either read selected articles for you from the Spotlight screen or pop into the News app itself.

How to read a news article using Spotlight for iPhone and iPad

Swipe right on your Home screen to open Spotlight. Swipe up to scroll down. Tap the news item you'd like to read.

The news item will now open in the News app.

How to read a news article in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap one of the five options along the bottom of your screen. For You : Gives you a list of articles based off channels or genres you've selected and liked

: Gives you a list of articles based off channels or genres you've selected and liked Favorites : A collection of all channels and genres you've added

: A collection of all channels and genres you've added Explore : Displays other suggested channels and topics for you to peruse

: Displays other suggested channels and topics for you to peruse Search : Helps you find new articles, channels, and genres

: Helps you find new articles, channels, and genres Saved: Stores your reading history, along with any articles you've saved for later reading Tap the channel or news item you'd like to view. If you've tapped a channel, you'll need to tap a news item to start reading.

If you own an iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus a number of 3D Touch options are available for your devices. Press firmly on the News icon on your Home screen to peek and jump directly to the For You screen or to one of your three most-visited channels; when viewing articles, you can also press firmer on one to get a 3D Touch peek of its contents, and press even harder to pop into the full article.

On iOS 10, the For You page displays articles in sections by topic or publications. Each section features about a half-dozen articles. When you tap a topic or publication you can see more content.

How to add new channels to Favorites

There are two ways to add Favorites to your collection in the News app.

How to add new channels to your Favorites using Explore in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the Explore button at the bottom of your screen. Swipe left and right on the suggestions at the top of your screen. Or tap a category at the bottom of your screen to view channels associated with those topics. Tap the Add (+) button to add an item to your Favorites collection.

How to add new channels to your Favorites using Search in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the Search button at the bottom of your screen. Tap the search bar at the top of your screen. Type in your search query. Tap the Add (+) button next to the topic or channel you'd like to add to your Favorites. Tap Done.

That channel will now appear in your Favorites tab and you'll see news items related to the topic.

It's also possible to add partner websites from outside of the News app. In Safari, for example, you can tap the Share button; if the website supports News, you'll see an Add to News button in the share sheet that appears.

How to filter favorite channels in iOS 10

With the iOS 10 update, you can view your favorite channels by Name, Recent, or Most Visited.

Launch the News app from your Home Screen. Tap Favorites at the bottom of the screen. Tap Favorites at the top center of the screen. Tap Sort by Name, Most Recent, or Most Visited.

How to remove a channel or genre from Favorites

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap Favorites on the bottom of your screen. Tap the Edit button in the top right corner of your screen. Tap the X button in the corner of the channel(s) or topic(s) you want to remove.

On the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, you can use 3D Touch to streamline the process:

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the Favorites button on the bottom of your screen. Firmly press a Favorite to peek at it. Swipe up to view options. Tap the Remove from Favorites button.

How to mute a channel in the News app for iPhone and iPad

If you don't want to see any stories from a particular publication, you can simply mute the channel from right within the article.

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap an article to read it. Tap the Share button. It's the box with the upwards arrow on the bottom left of your screen. Tap Mute Channel. Tap Mute in the pop-up.

Keep in mind that this won't remove the stories that are already in your feed, but it will prevent new ones from that publication from showing up.

You can also mute a channel using 3D touch in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Press firmly on an article in your feed to peek at it. Swipe up to reveal the options. Tap Mute Channel. Tap Mute in the pop-up.

How to view items in your reading history in the News app for iPhone and iPad

You can return to any story you've ever opened in Apple News by going to your history screen. This contains all articles you've read within the News app. To do so:

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the Saved tab at the bottom of your screen. Tap the History button at the top of the screen. Tap an article to read it.

How to clear individual articles from your reading history in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the Saved tab at the bottom of your screen. Tap the History button at the top of the screen. Swipe left on an article. Tap Delete.

You can also just swipe all the way left delete the article instantly.

How to clear your reading history in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the Saved tab at the bottom of your screen. Tap the History button at the top of the screen. Tap Clear. Tap Clear History, Clear Recommendations, or Clear All.

How to open a News app article in Safari

If News isn't rendering an article correctly—for example, if a video doesn't appear—or you'd just rather read it in a web browser, you can send it off to Safari.

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap the article you'd like to open in Safari or tap the Share Sheet button on the bottom right of the article and skip to step 4. Tap the Share button in the bottom lefthand corner of your screen. It's the box with the upward arrow. Tap the Open in Safari button. The page then opens in the browser.

How to report a concern to Apple's News staff

If something about an article looks off—perhaps a video doesn't play, it's offensive, or mis-categorized—you can easily report a concern to Apple's News department.

Launch the News app from your Home screen. Tap an article to open it. Alternatively, you can tap the Share Sheet button on the bottom right of the article preview and skip to step 4. Tap the Share Sheet button in the bottom lefthand corner of your screen. It's the box with the upward arrow. Swipe left on the bottom row of options. Tap Report a Concern. Tap a reason you don't want to see the article. Tap the Tell us a little more field and type your explanation for reporting the article. Tap Send in the upper right corner of your screen.

How to disable notifications for the News app for iPhone and iPad

From time to time, you may receive push notifications from the News app, which might relate to topics in your Favorites or new stories in your feed. If these get annoying, you can turn them right off.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap News. Tap Notifications. Tap the switch next to Allow Notifications to disable them.

If you want to leave your notifications on but want to receive them a certain way, you can customize them to be banners or alerts on your lock screen, or just app icon notifications, which appear as little numbers on the app on your Home screen.

How to disable Background App Refresh for the News app for iPhone and iPad

Your News app is constantly refreshing content in the background. This can use up battery and cellular data if you're not careful. Turn it off if you don't mind loading your stories when you open the app.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap News. Tap the switch next to Background App Refresh to disable it.

How to disable Cellular Data for the News app for iPhone and iPad

If your News app is refreshing in the background or if you're using it while not connected to Wi-Fi, it could be using up your cellular data, which could end up costing you a ton. If you're worried about your monthly data cap, it may be best to just disable data usage for the News app.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Scroll down and tap News. Tap the switch next to Cellular Data to disable data usage for the News app.

How to disable Story Previews in the News app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Scroll down a bit and tap News. Tap the switch next to Show Story Previews.

How to adjust settings for the News app

While you can adjust the kinds of articles you want to read within the News app itself, adjusting other settings requires a trip to the Settings app.

Go to Settings > News if you want to change any of the following settings:

Notifications: Choose how to receive and view notifications.

Choose how to receive and view notifications. Background App Refresh: If you'd prefer that News not fetch articles in the background when you're not actively using the app, turn off this option.

If you'd prefer that News not fetch articles in the background when you're not actively using the app, turn off this option. Cellular Data : Turn this option off if you want to use News only on Wi-Fi networks in order to limit the amount of cellular bandwidth you use.

: Turn this option off if you want to use News only on Wi-Fi networks in order to limit the amount of cellular bandwidth you use. Always Show "Next Up" : This option is new in iOS 10.3 and allows you to decide if you want to see the "Next Up" button in all stories that your read. Currently, when you read a story in News, you'll see a "Next Story" button in the bottom-right corner, and this option allows you to turn that off

: This option is new in iOS 10.3 and allows you to decide if you want to see the "Next Up" button in all stories that your read. Currently, when you read a story in News, you'll see a "Next Story" button in the bottom-right corner, and this option allows you to turn that off Show Story Previews: This option applies only to channels that are fed by RSS feeds. When it's on (the default), you see a basic rendition of an article, much as if you were to use Safari's Reader view. When the option is off, tapping an article loads the article's complete Web page, extraneous graphics and all.

