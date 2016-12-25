If you just got a shiny new iPad, the first thing you need to do is move all your data over!

Get your hands on a new 9.7-inch iPad Pro? Maybe the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or one of the iPads Air or an iPad mini? No matter which new tablet you have, moving your information, apps, and data over from an old iPad — or iPhone! — is a breeze. You can even bring data over from an old Android tablet or Surface or Tablet PC if you're using Google or Microsoft's online services. Either way, the process is straightforward, and we'll walk you through it every step of the way!

How to transfer your data to your new iPhone using iTunes

Whether or not you use iTunes to back up your iPad, if you make an encrypted backup of your old iPad using iTunes, you can restore to your new iPad faster and — get this — save most if not all your password information as well. Depending on how many accounts you have, that can spare you a ton of re-typing time!

You will need access to iTunes and a Lightning to USB cable (and 30-pin to Dock cable if your old iPad is an iPad 3 or earlier!) but it can totally be worth it.

Make sure you're running the most recent version of iTunes. Plug your old iPad into your Mac or Windows PC. Launch iTunes. Click on the iPad icon in the menu bar when it appears. Click on Back Up Now. Click on Encrypt Backup and add a password. Back Up Apps, if asked.



Wait for the backup to complete before proceeding.

Pick your new iPad and plug it into your Mac or Windows PC. Slide to set up on your iPad. Follow the directions to choose your language and set up your Wi-Fi network. Select Restore from iTunes backup. In iTunes on your Mac or Windows PC, select **Restore from this backup*. Choose your recent backup from the list. If asked, enter your password.

As with iCloud, iTunes will force you to re-download all your apps and games. Apple optimizes them for every device — including screen resolution, processor type, and more — at download time, so you can't just transfer them over. Depending on how many apps you have, it might take a while; stay on Wi-Fi to minimize the time.

Again, if your iPad feels warm or your battery life seems greatly reduced, don't worry. That's the radios and processors working overtime to get everything back in place, and the Spotlight search system indexing your iPad as fast as it can. As long as you stay on Wi-Fi, it should finish in a few hours or a day.

How to transfer your data to your new iPad using iCloud

If you use Apple's online service, iCloud, to back up your iPad, then you can transfer all your data over wirelessly. Depending on when your last backup was, however, you might want to manually trigger a backup before making a transfer. That'll ensure everything is as up-to-date as possible.

Pick up your old iPad. Make sure it's connected to Wi-Fi. (If you're low on power, plug in as well.) Launch Settings from the Home screen. Tap on iCloud. Tap on Backup. Tap on Back Up Now.



Wait for the backup to complete before proceeding.

Pick up your new iPad. Slide to set up. Follow the directions to choose your language and set up your Wi-Fi network. Select Restore from iCloud backup. Sign into your iCloud account. (Your Apple ID.) Tap Next. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and Confirm. Choose your recent backup from the list. Enter your iCloud password when and if requested.

Depending on how much data you have to download, including music and apps, it might take a while for the transfer to complete.

If your iPad feels warm or your battery life seems greatly reduced, don't worry. That's the radios and processors working overtime to get everything back in place, and the Spotlight search system indexing your new tablet as fast as it can. As long as you stay on Wi-Fi, it should finish in a few hours; at most, a day.

How to transfer your data to your new iPad using Google or Microsoft

If you're coming from an Android tablet or Microsoft Surface, you can still move some of your data, though you can't transfer apps, for instance.

Other questions about transferring your data?

Let us know in the comments.

