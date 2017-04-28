If you want the good stuff, you're going to work for it.

Mario Kart 8 has jumped from the Wii U to the new Switch, and gained the word "Deluxe" at the end of the title. What does that mean? A whole lot of little changes, the most significant of which is what you have to unlock and how you go about doing the unlocking.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Digital Download See at Amazon

In the past, you had to race and rank in order to unlock the next Cup to compete in and to unlock other players you might want to enjoy. This time all of that stuff is unlocked already, which means you can pick the character you want to race as and the Cup you want to race in out of the box, and instead focus on unlocking more important things.

Here's what you need to know!

Unlocking Karts, Tires, and Gliders

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you start off with access to the following equipment:

Karts

Standard Kart

Steel Driver

Circuit Special

Sneeker

Streetle

Standard Bike

Comet

City Tripper

Standard ATV

Splat Buggy

Tires

Standard

Monster

Roller

Slim

Off-Road

Sponge

Gliders

Super Glider

Parachute

Parafoil

Plane Glider

In order to unlock more Kart, Tires, and Gliders, you need to race in the Single Player Grand Prix mode. During each race of a four course Cup in the Grand Prix, you have the ability to collect up to ten coins before you cross the finish line. If you have collected 30 or more coins by the end of a Cup, a new item will be available to use in your next race.

If you have collected more than 30 coins by the end of a Cup, those coins are added to your total collected coins in your profile. If you have collected more than 30 extra coins over the course of several Cups, that rollover amount will count towards your next unlock.

Here's everything you can unlock this way:

Karts

Pipe Frame

Koopa Clown

Mach 8

Cat Cruiser

Tri-Speeder

Inkstrider

Badwagon

Prancer

Biddybuggy

Landship

Sports Coupe

GLA

W 25 Silver Arrow

300 SL Roadster

Blue Falcon

Tanooki Kart

B Dasher

P-Wing

Sport Bike

The Duke

Flame Rider

Varmint

Mr. Scooty

Jet Bike

Yoshi Bike

Master Cycle

Wild Wiggler

Teddy Buggy

Bone Rattler

Tires

Slick

Metal

Button

Off-Road

Wood

Cushion

Blue Standard

Hot Monster

Azure Roller

Crimson Slim

Cyber Slick

Retro Off-Road

GLA Tires

Triforce Tires

Leaf Tires

Gliders

Cloud Glider

Wario Wing

Waddle Wing

Peach Parasol

Flower Glider

Bowser Kite

MKTV Parafoil

Hylian Kite

Paper Glider

You can unlock one other Racer, Kart, Tire, and Glider for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Gold Set.