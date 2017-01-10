I love the look of my Live photo when it's playing, so how can I post it live to Instagram?

Live photos are ridiculously cool for a number of reasons:

1) They're kind of like what would happen if a GIF and a video had a lil' baby.

2) You can now edit and add filters to them just like any other picture.

3) They're more genuine and interesting than other videos because they capture the world around you before you're even ready to do so.

While Live Photos really are an amazing feature iPhones and iPads have, posting them is a whole lot different than watching them on your phone. If you're going to post a Live photo on Instagram, it'll post as just a regular picture: You won't be able to see any movement whatsoever.

But is there a way around this? Is there a way to GIF-ify or turn your Live Photos into videos that can be posted on social media platforms like Instagram?

The answer is yes!

How to upload Live Photos to Instagram

Before you're able to post your Live Photo to Instagram, you're going to have to download a third-party app. What these programs do is essentially turn your Live photo into a GIF or a short little video so you can easily post it to Instagram.

There are a couple of different apps you can check out like Alive and Live GIF, but for today I'll be using Lively as it gives you the choice to extract stills from your Live Photos as well as make videos and GIFS.

Keep in mind, while some of these apps may be free, you might have to pay to remove their massive eyesore of a watermark from the final product.

Launch Lively from your homescreen (or whichever Live photo convertor app you've downloaded). Tap the Live photo you would like to post on Instagram. Tap the GIF, Movie, or Frame option at the top of the screen. Tap Export Movie. Tap Save. It's in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

You should now be able to view your Live photo as a video, GIF, or still image in the Photos app.

Happy Instagramming!