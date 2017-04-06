If you purchased an Amazon Echo and want to try out Amazon Music Unlimited, this guide's for you!

The Amazon Echo speaker (and its Dot and Tap siblings) packs in quite a bit of functionality: smart home control, weather updates, calendar management, queries, music listening, and loads more. Regarding music listening, the Echo offers integration with Spotify, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Pandora, and Amazon Music. It's also a Bluetooth speaker capable of playing any audio you stream to it.

If you've decided to go all-in on Amazon and want to use Amazon Music Unlimited with your Echo, follow along to learn how!

Understanding Amazon Music's subscription plans

Before we dig in to the hows, it's important to understand Amazon Music's plan options. Let's dig in:

Prime Music : Amazon Prime Music is a music streaming service for Amazon Prime members. You get access to over 2 million songs and can listen on-demand and ad-free. This service is free for anyone who subscribes to Amazon Prime and it's available for use on your Amazon Echo.

Music Unlimited Echo Plan : This plan is exclusive to owners of an Amazon Echo, Dot, or Tap. For $3.99 a month, users can stream from the full Amazon Music Unlimited library (tens of millions of songs) on-demand and ad-free. The only catch is it's exclusive to your Echo device — your subscription won't grant you access to Amazon Music Unlimited on the web or in the app.

Music Unlimited Individual Plan : This plan works on all your devices. For $7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members and $9.99 a month for non-Prime members, you get access to tens of millions of songs on the web, in the app, and on any of your Echo devices.

Music Unlimited Family Plan: This plan also works on all your devices. For $14.99 a month for both Amazon Prime members and non-Prime members, you and up to six family members get access to tens of millions of songs on the web, in the app, and on any of your Echo devices.

Four different plans with four different prices. My advice: If you've got more than one Echo device in your home, don't get the Music Unlimited Echo Plan. If you already subscribe to one of the supported music streaming services, skip the plans altogether (unless it saves you money, of course)!

How to sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited

You can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited with your Echo. No need to visit a website or pull out your phone; just use your voice!

Make sure you're within range of your Echo and say, "Alexa, sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited." Alexa will guide you through the subscription process.

If you've never tried Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll be given a 30-day free trial of the streaming service. 😎

Using Amazon Music Unlimited with your Echo

Using Amazon Music Unlimited is fairly simple on the Echo, because you get to use your voice to control the music. There's no real step-by-step process for playing music on Amazon Echo, so I'll give you some examples of ways to interact with Echo and use Amazon Music Unlimited.

"Alexa, play the song with the lyrics 'We're no strangers to love, you know the rules and so do I.'"

"Alexa, play some sad jazz songs."

"Alexa, play some music that will cheer me up!"

"Alexa, play the song of the day."

"Alexa, I want to hear new music from Nicki Minaj."

"Alexa, turn up the music!"

"Alexa, what's playing right now?"

"Alexa, who sings this song?"

"Alexa, pause the music."

"Alexa, stop playing music in a couple hours."

"Alexa, skip this song."

"Alexa, I'm really tired of this song." (This will take the song out of rotation)

How to cancel your Amazon Music Unlimited service

If you decide Amazon Music Unlimited isn't for you, here's how you cancel your subscription:

Go to your Amazon Music Settings on the web. Under the Amazon Music Unlimited section click Cancel subscription. Follow the steps to leave feedback and cancel your subscription. Click Confirm cancellation to cancel your subscription.

Questions?

Were you able to get Amazon Music Unlimited up and running on your Echo? Did you run into any issues? Gimme a shout in the comments below or over on Twitter and we'll try to troubleshoot the issue!