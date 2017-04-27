Exxon Mobil and the Speedpass+ app make it possible for you to pay for your gas using Apple Pay. You can even use your Apple Watch to fill 'er up!

Exxon Mobil has a convenient payment app, Speedpass+ that lets you use Apple Pay to purchase gas. You don't even have to get out of the car to complete the transaction (though you do have to brave the harsh weather to pump the gas). The app was just updated with support for Apple Watch. So, now, you can complete the entire transaction right from your wrist.

Speedpass+ is a mobile payment options for Exxon Mobil. Users can set up an account and link their credit cards. If you have Apple Pay set up on your iPhone, it will connect to it automatically. You don't even need to add a different payment option.

If you have Apple Pay set up on your compatible devices, simply download the Speedpass+ app and create an account. Your Apple Pay information is automatically added to your account.

What you do need, is the Speedpass+ app installed on your iPhone (and on your Apple Watch if you want to take advantage of that feature), an active account, and an Exxon Mobil gas station.

Speedpass+ will tell you where the nearest Exxon Mobil location is. When you arrive, you'll enter the pump number, select your fuel grade, and hit the pay button to authorize the transaction. You don't have to go into the convenience store and try to avoid buying munchies, or even walk up to the pump and pull your bank card out of your wallet. Better yet, you don't have to enter your PIN into one of those shifty looking number pads and risk having your credit card data stolen. With Apple Pay, the payment is secure and so are you.

See in App Store

What do you think of Exxon Mobil's mobile payment app? Do you use it to buy gas? Tell us your experience.