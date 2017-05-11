How to use Apple Pay without a credit card

Did you know you can use Apple Pay, even if you don't want to use a physical credit or debit card? Here's how!

Apple Pay is a convenient and secure way to pay for items, both in retail stores and on the web. But if you don't have a card to add or your bank doesn't support the system, are you just out of luck? Nope. Just as you can with movie tickets and other passes, apps like Square Cash, as well as boon in Europe, now let you add a virtual debit card to the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Here's how to add and remove cards with Square Cash.

How to add your Square Cash card to Apple Pay

You can easily refill the balance on your Square Cash debit card and spend that balance using Apple Pay.

Launch Square Cash on your iPhone. Tap My Cash. Tap your Square Cash debit card. Tap Add Apple Pay. Tap the name of the device you want your Cash card on. Tap Next. Your Name and card number will be pre-filled. Tap Agree. Tap Done. Tap Done.

How to remove your Square Cash card from Apple Pay

Removing your Square Cash card is just as easy and getting rid of anything else in Wallet.

Launch Wallet on your iPhone. Tap your Square Cash card. Tap the i in the bottom right corner. Tap Remove Card at the bottom of the screen. Tap Remove.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about adding a virtual credit card to your Wallet, let us know in the comments below.