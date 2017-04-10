How to use calendars with Family Sharing

Family Sharing makes it easy to share a lot more than just App Store and iTunes purchases — you can even share Calendars!
One of the biggest headaches for many families is coordinating schedules. From soccer practices to ballet recitals to a night without the kids, Family Sharing can also help you make sure everyone's where they need to be, when they need to be there. Once you enable Family Sharing, a shared calendar is automatically created for you. All you have left to do is start using it!
How to use Family Sharing with the Calendar app
- Launch the Calendar app on your iPhone or iPad once you've enabled and set up Family Sharing already.
- Create a new event or tap on an existing one that you'd like to appear on the family calendar.
- Tap on Calendar.
- Choose the calendar labeled Family.
Fill out your event and tap Add on the top right of your screen.
Everyone that's in your Family Sharing group will see anything that is added to the Family calendar via the Calendar app. They'll also receive any notifications linked to events so everyone can stay on top of who needs to be where and when.
Set up family sharing and each time Ive had to approve an app purchase it prompted me for my password. Does it not support Touch ID?
It should? My girlfriend is able to use it and she's on my Family Sharing account
Really useful! Had no idea as I thought family sharing was only for the App Store. Will definitely be using this.
I just wish Family Sharing wasn't an all or nothing setup. I would love to share purchases, Find My iPhone, and Calendars between my spouse and my parents, but we don't want to share billing between all of us. Additionally, I want "approval" on my parents, but it's only for child accounts.
My wife wants to set up family sharing with her parents and siblings and I want to do the same. Don't know how to accomplish that if together we are also a family.
Thankfully, we are in no rush. We use a single account for "Find My iPhone" and the same one for a certain calendar, reminders list, etc. Then we each use our own ID for purchases and a separate email. We can wait for others to pave the way and we tweak how we do things.
It's child only to prevent a bunch of friends from getting together and just sharing apps and creating headaches for themselves and Apple when they're not "friends" anymore - or when people keep jumping on other's accounts. It's not to save money, it's for families in the same household.
Sorry, I must not have explained well. I would rather we each handle our own billing. If we have to use one unified account for billing, I want to be able to approve/disapprove purchases for any family member, not just children.
What is a shame is that any iTunes match subscription you have is not shared (by design) which makes it tough for family members who have to use their family sharing login for the iTunes store therefore killing off the ability to use that subscription :(
I like the idea of Family Sharing for calenders and photos but, with not children in the house that feature is of no interest to us. We also have very different tastes in music and with me being more tech savy than my wife the app sharing may or may not be of use to us. Unfortunately Family Sharing is an all or none feature and we will not implement it until Apple makes it configurable by the feature.
Does this require iCloud? Can these show up on Google Calendar? I prefer to use Google services whenever possible.
We use https://www.cloudappsportal.com/ for sharing calendar within the family. Will this work with cloudappsportal website?
Does anyone else now have two "Family" calendars on their iOS devices? Even if I delete one, it comes back! Grrrr...
Is there a way to have parental controls in Family Sharing iCloud calendar? I added a dr appointment to the family calendar. My daughter decided to delete it. Now, I can't figure out how to get it back. I'm afraid we are going to miss the appointment, now that it's gone from the calendar. As the parent (administrator), I feel I should be the only one who should have the control to delete from the calendar. Can someone help me get it back or fix settings?
How can I change the default setting on my calendar to either private or just my personal account? I don't mind sharing books, music, etc. However my calendar is used a lot for work and personal appointments and I don't always remember to change it over! Does anyone know!? Thanks!!
Are the calendar event alerts supposed to be applied for everybody? It seems like only the person who created the events sees the alerts they set, not everybody else.