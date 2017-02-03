What are Snapchat Geostickers and how do I use them? Here's everything you need to know about the latest stickers to hit Snapchat!

I'm pretty sure Snapchat doesn't go more than a week without adding something new to its app. Usually you'll see new filters or lenses pop up, but this time it's stickers — Geostickers to be precise.

Geostickers: Location-aware adornments

Geostickers are a set of stickers related to your location. So depending on where you are — Paris, London, or Los Angeles, for example — you'll see a different set of stickers themed according to the area.

For now, Geostickers are only available in the following places:

Los Angeles

New York City

San Francisco

Washington DC

Honolulu

London

Sydney

São Paulo

Paris

Riyadh

It's unclear when we'll see them elsewhere.

How to add Geostickers

First thing's first: You'll need to have your location services enabled if you want to use Geostickers. They only show up in certain locations, so the app needs to know where you are.

You can enable location services within the Snapchat settings menu (looks like a gear).

Head to Snapchat's Settings menu. Scroll down to Additional Services and tap Manage Preferences. Tap Permissions. Tap Edit Permissions. Make sure Location is set to While Using Snapchat.

If your location permissions are all squared away, all that's left is tapping the right buttons.

Take a photo. Tap the sticker button (looks like a peeling sticker). Swipe over to the location category (looks like a map pin). Choose your sticker!

Thoughts, questions, Snaps?

What do you think — do Geostickers interest you, or will you stick to Bitmoji and sketches? Let us know in the comments or — as always — on Snapchat!