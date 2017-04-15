How to use iCloud's Family Sharing with Photos for Mac

You can't sync your entire iCloud Photo Library with your family, but you can still share images with them.
While iCloud Photo Library supports syncing your photos, videos, and albums across your own personal devices, it doesn't offer an option to sync everything to a family member's device: After all, do you really want to share every photo or video you've ever taken with your family? Probably not.
As such, if you have Family Sharing enabled, you'll still have your own Photos library. But that doesn't mean you can't still share images with each other easily. Here are three options I've been using to keep my family in the loop.
How to use Family Sharing's Family album to share images with your family
If you have iCloud's Family Sharing option enabled along with iCloud Photo Sharing, you'll see a special album called "Family" in the Shared tab of the Photos for Mac app, as well as the Shared section of the Photos app on iPhone and iPad. This album will automatically sync with all members within your Family Sharing group.
To add photos to the shared stream:
- Launch Photos on your Mac**.
- Click the photos you want to share with family (shift-click or command-click to select multiple).
- Click the share button on the upper right of the window. It's a box with an upward arrow.
- Click iCloud Photo Sharing.
Click Family. The images will then sync over to your family member's device.
If you want to add your family's images from this shared stream to your Photos library, you'll first need to turn on the sidebar in Photos by going to View > Show Sidebar from the menu bar. Then navigate to your shared stream and select the photos you wish to import, and drag them to the Photos entry in the sidebar. Once you do, they'll copy over to your Photos library and sync with iCloud Photo Library, if you have it enabled.
How to use iCloud Photo Sharing to share images with your family
If you don't have Family Sharing enabled, you can still use iCloud Photo Sharing to send certain images to your family, while keeping the ones you don't confined to your own iCloud account. Here's a quick primer on setting up Sharing and an album for your family and close friends.
Enable Photo Sharing
- Launch Photos on your Mac.
- Click Photos on the top left of your screen in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click iCloud.
Click the checkbox next to iCloud Photo Sharing. You don't technically even need iCloud enabled to use this feature — it'll work even if iCloud Photo Library isn't turned on.
How to share via iCloud Photo Sharing
- Launch Photos on your Mac.
- Click the share button on the upper right of the window. It's the box with the upward arrow.
- Click iCloud Photo Sharing.
Click New Shared Album...
- Enter a name for the album.
- Click the blue plus button to invite people. Alternatively, you can type email addresses to invite people.
- Click Create.
Click your new shared folder in the left sidebar.
- Click Add photos and videos in the upper right of the window.
- Click all the photos you'd like to add.
Click Add in the upper right of the window. It may take a minute or two for the photos to show up in the shared folder.
Whomever you've invited will be able to see those images via that same shared folder.
How to add images from your shared stream into your Photos library
- Launch Photos on your Mac.
- Click your shared stream in the sidebar on the left.
- Click the photo(s) you'd like to import.
Right-click and click Import.
The photos will be available in All Photos and in Last Import.
Share an iCloud ID
This method is far less common in the age of Family Sharing for iTunes and the like, but on the off-chance that you still use a single ID for your purchases, you can unify your libraries by signing into iCloud on each device you want to share photos with, then turning on iCloud Photo Library.
Be advised, however, that doing so will share every photo taken or uploaded from each device — you'll have no way to curate what you want (or don't want) to share.
Reader comments
How to use iCloud's Family Sharing with Photos for Mac
Thanks for the article, Serenity.
Regarding "This method is far less common in the age of Family Sharing for iTunes and the like, but on the off-chance that you still use a single ID for your purchases, you can unify your libraries by signing into iCloud on each device you want to share photos with, then turning on iCloud Photo Library."
This means use the one and only iCloud account (vs other iCloud accounts as Mail accounts) right?
My wife and I each want access to all our photos. But don't share an Apple ID anymore. Sadly, there is no way to sign into photos under a different account the way you can with messages or FaceTime.
Looks like my only option is to manually share everything with her. Would be great if there was a way to share a smart album.
Yeah, it seems as if they still don't understand how families work. Ours can't possibly be the only household where we want *all* photos to be centrally managed in a single location, and selectively accessible from each separate human's devices.
Family Sharing, aside from its rough edges, solved this for apps. So confused why it doesn't also apply here.
I couldn't agree more! If you have a family, especially with small children, it's likely that you don't have time to go through your photos for your own sake let alone your spouse's. It also does not work at all well for people outside of the iOS ecosystem.
We got "around" this using Google Photos. It's by no means ideal, but we signed into my acct on both my wife's iPhone and my Google Nexus: all photos that we take automatically upload to the same acct and as long as you don't mind them being in "high quality" mode and not at the original size you can upload as many photos and 1080p videos as you want.
The thing that I rather like about it is that you can upload from your Mac as well and it creates moments for you (like that trip to the farm or mini animations). As I said before, it's not 100% ideal but it does help keep everyone looking at the same photos of "junior(s)"
What about the loss of quality when picking photo's from the shared album? It seems these are optimized for devices and are of lesser quality then the original. If so, this isn't exactly a valid work-around for the absence of decent Family Sharing.
Is there a difference between a shared photo stream and iCloud family sharing in terms of resolution?
Yes. Shared Albums are not full res.
Is Family sharing full resolution?
No. I believe they were roughly half (4MP).
"do you really want to share every photo or video you've ever taken with your family? Probably not." — Why on earth not? The wife and I happen to take photos on any of three or four cameras, and none of them is "his" or "hers" (or the kids'). Previously, we could (had to) use syncPhotos to keep the iPhoto libraries on two laptops in sync. Now we get cloud sync, to prevent us from syncing our photos. I just hope that will be updated to deal with Photos libraries eventually. I don't think I'll update until I know there's a solution allowing to keep those libraries in sync.
Oooh, somewhere along the way I missed the existence of SyncPhotos. I just checked it out - hopefully they will make a Photos.app compatible version soon!
True integration of iCloud ID's would be ideal.
Note that using the method described in this post that the videos do not transfer over from the Family shared album upon import. Also, the photos are not full resolution as shot, e.g., 8MP on 6 Plus.
I do the bulk of the picture taking and all of the management. For now, my best solution is to AirDrop my wife's files to one of my iOS devices, which automatically imports full res photos and videos.
I'm doing basically the same thing for now - using PhotoSync for iOS - and it works well to get all of my wife's photos merged with my computer, and keeps up with which photos are new vs previously sent...but leaves her out in the cold. I can't send the files to her machine as well, or then I will end up with dupes when I grab her photos each time (because they would be "new" to her machine).
Here's hoping some solution pops up that allows us to maintain a combined library (or even two separate, but synced, libraries).
So pleased to see other people wanting a central pool of photos for the whole family. My parents also want this as they currently share an iPhoto library on an external drive. But we currently have 400GB of photos to upload to iCloud, the obvious way would be to expand on family sharing. We'll see what the announce at WWDC
It is simply stupid that Family Sharing re-uploads lower fidelity versions of photos already present in the cloud. Aside from lowering the quality of the photos and videos (and limiting videos to 5 min) that are shared, it uses up even more storage to share something which is already in iCloud in full resolution and duration.
I had thought that I could at least manually and periodically dump all or most of our individual photos into the Family Sharing album and so have them in the same location, but this would simply create new lower quality versions of my photos, using up more storage, instead of just moving a pointer in the cloud. The way it is set up makes NO sense.
Regarding "lowering the quality of the photos" - Why don't they have a choice when I select to send a photo to Aperture to send it full size? Why would I want to send down-sized JPG to Aperture anyway? If I didn't care about quality editing I wouldn't be still trying to use Aperture along with Photos. I was hoping Aperture would be a sort of plugin option and was delighted when I saw the "send to Aperture" option, but I can't get Photos to give it to Aperture full size. I don't want to use iCloud because I don't want to pay and don't want the delay accessing the 14 thousand pictures. Apple, please be sensitive to our need to make some choices and less of telling us what we need in your estimation.
Sharing photos.
With over 25 thousand photos, how can I share them *all* with my wife? They are her photos too. Years of our life together with our kids. She can't 'see' any of them right now with her Apple ID on her devices. Only me.
Let me get this right... Apple thinks that no one would ever want to share *all* their photos, but, instead, would want to share *each* photo one at a time?
We have thousands and thousands of photos under my id! My wife wants to see all of them. Can you blame her? Help!
The photos apps miss the mark as a photos management tool. Because I had the MAC and the iPhoto library where my family shared and stored all there pictures I ended up with picture management. If I share my wifes pictures they also end up on my Iphone even if I don't want them. And If I don't share them she can't get them. RAMBLE RAMBLE.
I've got the same issue. My wife and I each have an iPhone, and we also have an iPad and iMac in the house. The two constraints to the new Family Sharing feature I see are 1) Photostream (as mentioned before) - only one actual photostream can be used on a device at a time, and 2) Find My Device only works with a single iCloud account.
To get around this the best solution I see is to have a 'Main' iCloud account that is signed in on each device as the primary account. This gives each device access to a 'community' calendar, reminders, and address book as well as the family photo stream and find-my-device. Yes, every picture taken between the two of us is captured by the photostream on our devices and automatically downloaded to the iMac but this ensures that no moment gets lost and if I get short on space on my phone I can just clear the photostream and all the pictures stay on the iMac. Any further curating of our photo library happens at the iMac itself. And if anything gets lost or stolen then I know the one iCloud login that will find any of the devices. This also eliminates the spider web of shared things going across all the devices.
We also each have our own iCloud account as a secondary account on our phones to house individual calendars, reminders, notes, etc.
When our kids get old enough to have phones I will create personnel iCloud accounts for them as well and designate them as part of the main account's 'family' with the Family Sharing feature. This will allow them to have their own calendars, etc., while also allowing me to use the parental controls for purchases. Their photo streams will be separate but I doubt I will want/need 10,000 selfies of them and their friends! I can then share the home calendar and other things as needed.
This would all be solved if you could link multiple iCloud accounts to a photostream...in my opinion.
Any suggestions are welcome!
I have resolved it this way. I have my photo app in a shared external drive. So both accounts open the same app (but not at the same time). Photo stream is enabled for both accounts. My account always opens the photo app at login and My wife's doesn't. Once a week I exit the photo app on my account and open the app on her account. All photos from her photo stream are now uploaded.
Fascinating solution, TL Mahesh. Let me see if I understand your approach, in the context of our needs. Currently I use Aperture and have all family photos on my computer. Want my wife to have access to all. All of my photos are referenced, using an external drive. My Aperture database is about 50GB while my external drive is around 400GB. If I put Aperture (or converted to Photos) onto my wife's MacBookAir, copied my Aperture DB onto her MB to capture the structure of our folders & albums and then used my external drive, she would have all of what I have. Does that make sense based on what you are using? Thanks!
Am I missing something about iCloud photo sharing? When I select a shared photo, the Info box has exposure information, but nothing else, and the Description and Keywords field names are greyed out. In other words, there seems to be no way to add information such as location, keywords or description. Is this true? Worse, if I have a photo on my Mac that does have location, keyword, etc. information and then put it in a shared iCloud album, the information is lost. Is there no way to put (or keep) information in shared iCloud albums? Thanks!