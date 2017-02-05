How do you save frequently visited locations to Maps for easy access? It's simple!

Whether you want your iPhone to remember your best friend's house or your local gym, adding and naming locations is easy with the Maps app for iPhone and iPad. Here's how!

How to add your current location to a Contact

You can quickly add the current location to any Contact your have on your iPhone or iPad. It's a great way to collect or update the addresses of places you go or friends you visit.

Launch Maps from the Home screen on your iPhone or iPad Tap the current location button. Tap on the blue dot which represents your current location. Swipe up on the lower panel. Tap on Add to existing contact. Tap on a contact you want to use. Tap on add address. Type in your contact's complete address information. It should auto-fill but ake sure everything is right. Tap on Done in the top right corner.

Once an address is in Contacts, you can tap it at any time to bring up the location again in Maps.

How to view a recent location in Maps

If you find yourself traveling to the same place often, you can easily pull up a list of locations you have searched for recently.

Launch Maps from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the search bar at the bottom of the screen.

How to drop a pin in Maps on iPhone and iPad

You can drop a pin at any point in the Maps app except when you are using guided directions. The effect is easier to see when you are zoomed in on the map a little already, not to mention easier to make sure you drop a pin in the right place!

Launch the Maps app from your Home screen. Tap and hold on the location where you want to drop the pin.

Just like that, you have dropped a pin. This will give you some basic information on the location. You can see how far it is away from you either by driving or walking, depending on how close it is to your current location. If you drop a new pin it will replace the old pin you dropped earlier.

How to delete a pin in Maps on iPhone and iPad

When you drop a pin, it will stick around until you remove it.

Launch the Maps from your Home screen. Tap the pin you want to delete. Swipe up on the lower panel. Tap Remove marker.

How to add favorite locations in Maps on iPhone and iPad

Favoriting a location allows you to be able to bookmark it so it's much quicker to find while searching. Less time mapping equals hitting the road sooner, which also means getting to your destination quicker. You can favorite any location. So whether you type in an address, drop a pin, or just select a business, the steps are essentially the same.

Launch the Maps from your Home screen. Find the location you want to favorite. You can do this a few different ways. Typing the address into the search bar.

Dropping a pin.

Tapping on a location already on the map. This what we did this for this example. Swipe up on the lower panel. Tap on Add Favorite. You may have to scroll down to see it.

How to view favorite locations in Maps on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Maps app from your Home screen. Tap the search bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap Favorites. It will be at the bottom of the list.

A list of all your favorite locations will now appear. Simply tap on any location to bring it up on the map.

How to delete favorite locations in Maps on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Maps app from your Home screen. Tap the search bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap Favorites. It will be at the bottom of the list. Swipe left on the location you want to delete. Tap Remove.

Any Questions?

Let us know in the comments below.