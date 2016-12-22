How do I drag and drop images from Notification Center? You'll need Siri's help.

Siri has been one of the biggest additions to macOS Sierra and can help you perform hundreds of daily tasks using just your voice. Plus, Siri is an excellent way to take shortcuts through some more advanced Mac procedures, allowing you to manage your workflow more efficiently.

Any image web search you ask Siri to make can be pinned to your Mac's Notification Center to be kept up-to-date and easy to access. From there, you can quickly drag the photos into apps, emails, or documents.

How to pin a Siri image search to your Notification Center

Whether you are building a presentation or deciding what beach to vacation on, it's always good to have pictures. By pinning Siri's image search results to your Notification Center, you can have the most relevant pictures just a few clicks away at all times.

Click the Siri button. It should be in the top right corner of your screen. Alternatively, you can press and hold command-spacebar on your keyboard. Say something like "Search the web for images of the Kennedy Space Center". Click the add button. It's the little + in the top right corner of the search results.

How to drag a photo from your Notification Center into an app, email, or document

Once you have pinned an image search from Siri to your Notification Center, you can then drag-and-drop ait into an app, email, or document.

Click the Notification Center button. it's in the top right corner of your screen. Click on an image from the pinned Siri search. Click and drag the image into an app, email, or document.

