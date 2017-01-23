How do I use Snapchat's new Universal Search Bar?
Snapchat recently got a fancy new update, and besides all of the new Bitmoji features, there's this neat thing on the top of your screen called a Universal Search Bar!
The Universal Search bar aims to make navigating Snapchat a heck of a lot easier, allowing you to type in names of friends to watch their Stories instantly, find friends from your personal contacts easily, and so much more.
Here's how to use Snapchat's new Universal Search Bar!
- How to search with the Universal Search Bar
- How to quick chat with the Universal Search Bar
- How to view your friend's Stories with the Universal Search Bar
- How to find contacts with the Universal Search Bar
- How to view a friend's Snap profile with the Universal Search Bar
How to search with the Universal Search Bar
Kick the tires on Snapchat's new Universal Search Bar!
- Launch the Snapchat app from your homescreen.
- Tap Search at the top of the screen.
Type the name of the person or thing you'd like to search for.
A number of options will appear on screen. Tap the one you'd like to select.
How to quick chat with the Universal Search Bar
- Launch the Snapchat app from your homescreen.
- Tap Search at the top of the screen.
Tap the profile of the person you would like to quick chat.
You can also search for a person to start quick chatting with them.
How to view your friend's Stories with the Universal Search Bar
- Launch the Snapchat app from your homescreen.
- Tap Search at the top of the screen.
Tap on the Story you would like to view under the New Friends section.
You can also view a friend's Stories by searching for them if they're not immediately on your screen.
How to find contacts with the Universal Search Bar
- Launch the Snapchat app from your homescreen.
Tap Search at the top of the screen.
- Swipe left to Contacts under the New Friends portion of the screen.
Tap + Add to add the contact to your Snapchat profile.
How to view a friend's Snap profile with the Universal Search Bar
- Launch the Snapchat app from your homescreen.
- Tap Search at the top of the screen.
Press and hold your friend's Snapchat icon to view your friend's Snap profile.
What do you think of the Universal Search Bar?
Do you think it's an awesome tool that makes Snapchat easier to use, or a convoluted addition to an otherwise confusing app?
Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!