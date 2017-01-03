You can use the Touch Bar to stay connected with friends and family using the Contacts app on the MacBook Pro.

The Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro makes it possible for you to access important tools right on the keyboard. When you're using the Contacts app on your Mac, you can get in touch with just a tap. Here's how it works.

How to get in touch in the Contacts app with the Touch Bar

Thanks to the tools on the Touch Bar, you can message, call, FaceTime, or email someone in your contacts with just a tap.

Launch the Contacts app on your MacBook Pro. Select a contact. Tap the message, call, FaceTime, or email.

If the contact card has multiple ways to get in touch, you'll be presented with those options available for the method of contact you've selected. For example, if you tap email, you'll then be able to pick the email address you want to send the message to.

How to add or edit a contact card in the Contacts app with the Touch Bar

You can use the Touch Bar to help make adding or editing a contact card easier.

How to add a new contact

Launch the Contacts app on your MacBook Pro. Tap the add button. It looks like a plus symbol. Tap New Contact. You can also create a new contacts group by tapping New Group. Type the first and last name into the text field. Select a Field on the Touch Bar to add information to that field. Swipe the Touch Bar to the left to view more info fields. Tap a subfield where applicable. You can also remove a field by tapping Remove Field. Tap Done on the Touch Bar when finished.

How to edit a contact card

Launch the Contacts app on your MacBook Pro. Select a contact. Tap Edit to the right of the contact options. Select a field on the Touch Bar to edit. Select a subfield where applicable. Type the changes to the info. You can also remove a field by tapping Remove Field. Tap Done on the Touch Bar when finished.

How to share a contact card in the Contacts app with the Touch Bar

If your friend asks you for someone's phone number, you can quickly share an entire contact card. With the Touch Bar, you can share a contact card with just a tap.

Launch the Contacts app on your MacBook Pro. Select a contact. Tap the Share button. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing upward. Tap a method of sharing. You can share a contact card using email, Messages, AirDrop, Notes, Reminders, or a compatible third-party app.

Completely fill out the form for the method of sharing and hit the Send button.

How to customize the Touch Bar for the Contacts app

Unfortunately, you can't. Luckily, the Touch Bar already has the most important tools at your fingertips, so there isn't really a reason to customize it.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about using the Touch Bar with the Contacts app on the MacBook Pro? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.