How do I control my listening with AirPods when I'm offline? Say goodbye to Siri … temporarily.

Part of the magic of AirPods is their lack of interface. You control the tiny wireless earbuds by chatting with Siri. But given the fact that Siri requires internet connectivity to work her magic, you won't be able to get away with much when you're on the subway, in an airplane, or otherwise without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Luckily, a writer at 9to5Mac has offered up a little trick to enable some voice control functionality using your AirPods, even when you're offline. All you've got to do is switch out Siri for Voice Control.

How to disable Siri and enable Voice Control

If you disable Siri and enable Voice Control, you'll be left with a less powerful way to control your phone using your voice. There are specific commands you can use with Voice Control and many of them are for controlling your music.

Launch Settings. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap Home Button under the Interaction category. Tap Voice Control under the Press and Hold to Speak category. Use Voice Control commands to control your device.

How to change the double-tap gesture to play and pause your music

Alternatively, if all you need to do is play and pause your music while you're offline, you can change AirPods' double-tap gesture.

Launch Settings Tap Bluetooth. Tap the i next to the menu item for your AirPods. Tap Play/Pause.

How do you use AirPods?

Do you use AirPods in a place where you've no internet connection? How do you get around using Siri? Let me know in the comments or shoot me a tweet over on Twitter!